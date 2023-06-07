McDonald's Is Launching Squishmallow Happy Meals And They Look Totally Adorable

Two of kids’ favorite things are merging together this spring: Squishmallows and Happy Meals. Yesterday, toy company Jazwares announced that it’s partnering with the fast food giant to bring tiny squishy joy to millions.

Here’s everything that’s been announced so far: The Happy Meals will include one of 24 different miniature Squishmallows, and the glimpses that have been released so far are super cute, including a shark wearing a denim jacket, a pineapple wearing headphones, and a cat wearing sunglasses and a cross-body bag. Help, I want them all!

The toy company also explained that 14 out of 24 of the characters come with music playlists that kids (and adults) can access via a QR code on the also-adorably-cute Happy Meal boxes. The playlists will reflect each character’s personality.

“In partnering with McDonald’s we are able to bring fans a 360-degree Squishmallows experience that includes exclusive digital playlists, and special edition Squishmallows that will create one of the most elevated Happy Meal programs to date,” said Gerhard Runken, Senior Vice President of Brand & Marketing at Jazwares, in a statement. “Happy Meals have featured so many iconic brands throughout the years, and this is a tremendous milestone for Squishmallows as we join forces with McDonald’s, one of the world’s most trusted and recognized brands.”

Jazwares

Some of the Squishmallows will be “exclusive” and “seasonal,” although we don’t really know what that means yet. Each McDonald’s location will have 10-12 different Squishmallows available.

“This Happy Meal campaign brings the worlds of McDonald’s, Squishmallows and music together to elevate the fan experience and evolve our iconic Happy Meal brand in culture. Adding exclusive music playlists to our toys is a first for Happy Meal and we are extremely proud to collaborate with Jazwares’ Squishmallows, the #1 plush brand worldwide, and Universal Music Group on this initiative,” said Jennifer DelVecchio, Senior Director Global Campaigns and Alliances at McDonald’s, in the same statement.

While we know that the Happy Meals will launch “later this spring” in “various markets” across the United States, we don’t know the exact date that these cute mini stuffies are coming to a McDonald’s near you.

The Squishmallow Happy Meals have already launched in other markets around the world, including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Finland, Switzerland, Portugal, Denmark, Poland, and Finland.

We’ve gotten a good glimpse of them on TikTok, although we can’t say with 100% certainty that the squishies we’ll get will be exactly the same. I hope so, though, because I spot some really cute ones, like an axolotl with sunglasses, a bee with headphones, a hedgehog, and a red fox. From a sneak peak over at Toy Insider, you can scroll through them all.

In the comments, people from around the world were sharing the names of the Squishmallows they’ve already collected, including Cam the cat, Archie the axolotl, Prince the pug, and Gordon the shark.

Something tells me we’re going to be eating a lot of chicken nuggets this summer.