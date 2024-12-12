10 Parenting Editors Share The Toys That Got The Most Use In Their Homes

Kids today are growing up with countless options when it comes to toys, many of which we couldn't even have dreamed would one day exist when we were little. There are high-tech toys, low-fi toys, toys that can tell you pretty much anything (thanks for rendering us obsolete, AI) — the list grows longer and more impressive by the minute. And, without fail, parents hear all about the "it" toys each year. You know, the trendy stuff that your child just can't live without for one more second... but then tosses it in a corner after only three days of playing with it. There are those kinds of toys, and then there are the ones your kid ends up loving way longer than you ever expected.

Scary Mommy's editors — parents of kids ranging in age from toddlers through teens — recently found ourselves reminiscing about the toys that got the most use in our homes. Not surprisingly, we discovered that many of our kids' most beloved playthings are what you might consider "the classics."

So, if you want to get the most bang for your buck this holiday season, check out these toys. They come highly recommended by our kids. (And us, too, obviously.)

Picasso Tiles

I have bought so many of these over the years, not only because my children loved them so much I had to get a second set to keep the peace in my own home, but also because my children loved them so much it convinced me they're the perfect go-to gift for any child from 1 to 8 years old. These building tiles foster hours of fun, creativity, and, if you're really lucky, quiet. Plus, this particular brand is super well made and far less pricey than perhaps more popular alternatives. — Jamie Kenney, Associate Editor, News & Entertainment

Melissa & Doug Cardboard Building Blocks

These things are the workhouse of my kids' playroom. They use them to build forts, sports fields, and more. Sure, they're clunky and aren't exactly small, but they're affordable, built to last, and will spend years in your home, promise. — Kate Auletta, Editor-in-Chief

The Nugget

It's pricey, yes, but we have used the Nugget every single day since we got it. We build forts, slides, car ramps, and use the cushions as crash pads for jumping off the couch. My son loves building with magnetic tiles and playing with figurines, and he does all of that on top of the Nugget. My husband and I, and family members who come over, always sit when we're playing with the kiddo on the floor. And while he's at school during the day, it's the perfect place for my big dog to snooze in the sun by the window. Truly, every living thing in this house loves it. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Brio Trains

Both of my kids loved building and playing with these sets, which are pricy but they all interconnect and are heirloom quality. In fact, some of the sets they played with belonged to my husband 30+ years prior! — Jamie Kenney

Toy Cars

My kid is a car kid. From the moment he turned 1 until now, at nearly 4, die-cast cars have been the No. 1 most used toy in our house. We have hundreds from Pixar's Cars alone, not to mention the Hot Wheels and no-name ones. My child has spent countless hours lining them up, putting them on a car hauler and taking them off, racing them down ramps, building garages for them out of Magna-Tiles, you name it. We even have a bucket of cars that goes everywhere with us, and they entertain him at appointments, restaurants, literally everywhere. — Katie McPherson

Melissa & Doug Wooden Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter

Truly, no play food toy has gotten as much love from my three kids as the Melissa & Doug ice cream set (the pizza one is close). They will spend forever building different ice cream concoctions, and because it's small and a tabletop food play item, they cart it around the house yelling, "Ice cream for sale!" pretty much all day long. The pieces are still in perfect condition after ~years~ of hard play and love. — Samantha Darby, Senior Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Melissa & Doug Fresh Mart Grocery Store

I will never forget buying this on, like, Dec. 20 one year while watching SNL with my husband after a family Christmas party. I just had to have it, and our two older girls were 5 and 1 at the time. Today, they're 10 and 6 with a 2-year-old sister, and they all still play with this thing every. single. day. We've taped up some of the cardboard boxes to help them last, but the register still beeps, the conveyor belt still rolls, and they love nothing more than scanning all of the items. People come over to our house, and their kids ask me, "Where's the grocery store?!" because they know we're the house with the coolest toy. — Samantha Darby

Calico Critters Persian Cat Family

I am a miniature lover and, luckily, gave birth to three mini-mes. All of my girls love miniatures, and nothing holds up as well as Calico Critters. We've had some of the same sets for going on eight years now, and they are still in impeccable condition. We've even managed to keep all of the tiny little accessories like forks and spoons and teeny tiny corn-on-the-cobs because so many of the toys have working drawers and cabinets for storage. Truly an heirloom toy. — Samantha Darby

Mega Bloks Big Building Bag Playset

You know the one: the big plastic bag full of brightly colored blocks. We bought these for our oldest daughter on her first birthday. She's 10 now, and we still play with the same set with her two little sisters. These things can take a beating, and they're the easiest blocks I've ever found for toddler hands. If they're thrown, nobody gets hurt, and they are a breeze to sanitize when a puking stomach bug takes over your house (ask me how I know). They are truly the best, and I will keep them forever. — Samantha Darby

Playskool Sit n’ Spin

Our kids first encountered one of these old-school Sit n’ Spin toys at their preschool, and our son quickly became obsessed. That obsession lasted for years! I honestly think that, at 12, he would still get a kick out of spinning himself as fast as possible on one of these if he could pretzel-fold his 5’8” body enough to fit. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Play-Doh

Honestly, you can never go wrong with Play-Doh. For a while, our kids got really into all of the cool new Play-Doh gadgets and accessories — the “noodle” makers and pattern presses — but ultimately, they always just return to the good old simple tubs of this iconic stuff. In fact, we all still enjoy playing with Play-Doh in our house. — Julie Sprankles

Play Kitchen

We bought this KidKraft play kitchen when we had our first child 13 years ago, and when they got old enough, they would stay entertained for hours “cooking” us meals on the little pretend stove. Once their little brother came along, he joined in the fun, really testing the kitchen’s durability with his lovable brand of chaos. And I’m here to report that this baby is built for longevity — so much so that we passed it down to my sister-in-law when our kids outgrew it, and now it’s my 3-year-old niece’s favorite thing. — Julie Sprankles

Dolls (Barbies, LOL Dolls, Lalaloopsy)

It doesn’t matter how many new-fangled or high-tech toys came into our house; our oldest kid would always end up with a doll by day’s end. We went through a strong Monster High Dolls phase (which, fun development, has circled back around at 13) and danced around a Barbie era, but the simple Lalaloopsy doll reigned supreme in our house the longest. — Julie Sprankles

Pikler Triangle Climber Set

Montana winters are long, and there’s nothing worse than a couple of little kids with cabin fever and endless energy when it’s -20 degrees out. This climber set is super high-quality and can be used in so many different imaginative ways, from climbing to fort-building to balance. And it’s one of those toys that can really grow with kids for many years. Best of all? It actually folds away so that it’s not a permanent fixture in the living room — you can slide it into a closet or under a bed. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Backyard Discovery Cottage

I think most kids have fond memories of playing pretend in a little playhouse — and I wanted my kids to have that same nostalgia. For my kids, playing pretend was really their favorite thing to do. A small house with a door and a little kitchen is great, and I love the detail of the chalkboard on this one by Backyard that gets so much use. The other great thing about this house? It can easily go either inside or outside, and it’s not too hard to switch it in and out with the changing seasons as long as you give it a good clean. It’s also easy to put together. Yes, it’s a bigger purchase, but it comes with so many hours of play. — Sarah Aswell