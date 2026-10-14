In the middle of the week of our Disney World trip, it rained the entire day. Not a little drizzle. Not an afternoon Florida shower that blows through in twenty minutes. It poured, all damn day. This was the kind of rain that soaks through everything and makes you question every decision that led you to a theme park in Florida during hurricane season.

I was upset at first, I have to admit.

And then I looked around and realized two things: I had planned this scenario! And also! The wait time for Rise of the Resistance was nonexistent.

Here is the thing about a rainy Disney day that nobody tells you until you’re standing in the puddles: the crowds thin out dramatically. The people who didn’t prepare go back to their hotels. The locals don’t even bother coming.

POURING RAIN Katie Garrity

Disney also makes it genuinely easy to have a great day in the rain: covered queues, tons of indoor attractions, restaurants that feel cozy instead of chaotic. If you come ready, a rainy day just might be your best park day.

Here’s what I brought that made our rainy Disney day work:

Heavy-duty ponchos that don’t rip

Get the good ponchos! Not the flimsy $2 disposable kind (though those can be good for water rides!). Get real ones before you go to the parks. They’re cheaper than what Disney sells at the gate, and they actually keep you dry.

Shoe covers that cinch at the ankle

These are totally underrated. Wet shoes at a theme park are a special kind of misery, and with the Florida humidity, good luck on them ever drying! Shoe covers mean you stay dry, and your kid doesn’t spend the afternoon complaining about soggy socks. I sold a lady on these while we shared the Skyliner, and now we’re besties.

A smooth stroller with a rain cover

We rented a BOB stroller through BabyQuip, and it came with a rain cover included at no extra charge. The whole experience was shockingly easy. The guy we rented from met us right in the hotel lobby for pickup and drop-off, no hauling a stroller through baggage claim or wrestling it into a rental car. If you’re traveling with a little one, BabyQuip is the move.

An actually durable travel umbrella

This is a no-brainer! I used our travel umbrella basically the whole time! Make sure to pack it in an easy-access spot, not buried at the bottom of your bag. And when you’re parking the stroller and heading into a queue, we keep our umbrella open for extra rain protection!

A waterproof carry-all bag

My husband carried the BAGSMART Faro backpack, which has a Level 4 water-repellent exterior. Everything inside stayed dry all day. And for the cost? You cannot beat this!

A hydrating lip product

Okay, hear me out. Rain plus humidity plus being outside all day does a number on your skin, and the Facecard Green Line Lip Hydrator kept my lips from completely falling apart. Small, easy to throw in your bag, and it works.

The Strapsicle Clutch for your Kindle

Yes, I am a person who reads in Disney queues, but I was not about to let my Kindle get wet even inside my bag, so I kept it in the Strapsicle Clutch. It’s waterproof, easy to grab, and it doubles as a crossbody, so my hands stayed free. A niche recommendation for my fellow queue readers.

Kids’ shoelaces that you won’t have to retie

Loose shoelaces are one thing; add them trailing through sopping wet puddles and forget about it. That’s a sensory nightmare! If your kid is in sneakers, these are a game changer on a rainy day specifically.

A warm, cozy car from the airport

This one isn’t specifically a rainy day tip, but it absolutely saved us on a rainy day. It was pouring when we landed, and instead of standing outside fighting for an Uber or waiting for a shuttle bus, we walked straight out to a dry black car that was already there. If you’re arriving or departing in bad weather, Blacklane is worth it for the stress alone.

Listen, if you’re planning a trip to Disney. Chances are you are going to get wet. Accept it early. Make the right adjustments. Pack the right stuff, and once you stop trying to stay dry and just commit to the day, everything shifts!

The rain is not ruining your trip. The rain is clearing out the crowds and handing you a five-minute wait for the best ride in the park.