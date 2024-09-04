Slumberkins New Halloween Collection Is Boo Basket Ready

Labor Day has now officially passed, which means we can finally stop pretending to care about any other season of the year — Summerween is in full swing, carrying us seamlessly into fall and full-blown Halloween mode. You may have noticed Halloween decor creeping into your local Target Dollar Spot. Or maybe you’ve already picked up a Dancing Wednesday inflatable from Lowe’s. Well, make room in your fall-loving heart (and home) for a little more spooky season fun: Slumberkins just released an extra cozy, cute new Halloween collection.

While I sometimes feel a twinge of over-consumerism guilt during this season (give me all the Halloween things!), Slumberkins is one of those rare companies I never feel bad about supporting. A little backstory, ICYMI: Best friends Kelly Oriard, a family therapist, and Callie Christensen, a special education teacher, first began creating their now-beloved Slumberkins dolls back in 2015 when they were both on maternity leave. What started as a side hustle in their living rooms quickly turned into an all-in endeavor for the pair, who share a life passion for empowering children to be caring, confident, and resilient. A woman-owned company that helps parents reinforce healthy emotional learning? Yes, absolutely, love to see it.

Which brings us back to the heartwarming brand’s new Halloween line that parents and kiddos will want to keep around long after the spooky season ends. Here’s what the adorable collection entails.

Vlad & Frank Midnight Mischief Set

I literally cannot with this little vampire and monster duo! Vlad and Frank are here to help parents and kids embrace some of the feelings and behaviors you may typically discourage, like fear, sneakiness, and pranks. But as these two huggable KnitKins prove in their storybook, Halloween is a wonderful time for leaning into those things through playful mischief and responsible fun.

Glow in the Dark Set

In the story, Sloth’s friends step in to hype him up when he starts having reservations about his alien costume. Despite the stress that comes with a (very normal) last-minute costume change, he’s able to “glow” with authenticity after a little encouragement. This super-set comes with The Costume Comeback at the Halloween Ball book, a Boo Basket, and Alien Sloth Kin, Mummy Yeti Kin, and Green Bat Mini — and all the Kins and the Boo Basket glow in the dark!

Halloween Fright Pegasus Set

What parent can’t relate to having a kiddo who gets a little spooked on Halloween? Little ones will find gentle reassurance through Pegasus Unicorn as they learn following your curiosity (when you feel ready) can help you face your fears and conquer nervousness over new experiences. This beautiful limited-edition snuggler comes with a Halloween Fright hardcover book and an affirmation card to remind your little one they can connect with their bravery.

The Costume Comeback Bundle

This Slumberkins Halloween bundle is a veritable “choose your own adventure”! You get to pick which seasonal Kin from the Monster Ball you want included in your set: Alpaca Pumpkin Kin, Peacock Dragon Kin, Alien Sloth Kin, or Mummy Yeti Kin (all pictured below).

Slumberkins Slumberkins Slumberkins Slumberkins INFO 1/4

In the story The Costume Comeback at the Monster Ball, Sloth feels unsure about his costume. But the other characters pump him up and give him confidence to be exactly who he is and what he’s wearing. The bundle comes with the book, the Monster Ball Kin of your choice, and an affirmation card.

Good luck just picking one item from the new Halloween collection!