The Animatronic Dancing Wednesday From Lowe's Is Your New Halloween Personality

You know the dress. You know the dance. You know the creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky look. And now you can have your own animatronic dancing Wednesday in your front yard this Halloween.

Lowe’s is dropping some perfectly eerie Halloween decorations this year, and one of their new big collections includes some iconic moments from the Netflix hit series Wednesday, as well as some decor inspired by the entire Addams Family fandom.

Along with some truly perfect pop culture representation (I will be enjoying the Snoopy inspired by It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown decor), the absolute best piece of the new Lowe’s Halloween drop is the animatronic dancing Wednesday. Standing at five feet tall, it is incredibly lifelike, with Wednesday’s matching dress and braids from the movie and those creepy swinging arms performing the Netflix dance to perfection.

The head also moves from side to side, and the animatronic itself plays the music, so you literally just have to plug it in and let everyone marvel at your entire new personality. You are no longer a person who decorates for Halloween — you’ll be known as “the house with the dancing Wednesday.” (Perhaps even better than being known as “the house with the king-size candy bars.”)

Along with Wednesday, other animatronic Addams Family pieces include a 4-foot-tall musical Cousin Itt and a tabletop animatronic Thing.

For Disney fans, Lowe’s is also unveiling some Haunted Mansion-themed pieces. I especially love the mirror, which lights up blue and plays the instrumental version of “Grim Grinning Ghosts.” The Haunted Mansion cloche decor features the hitchhiking ghosts inside with swirls of confetti, and the cloche also includes light and sound effects, as well as the instrumental version of “Grim Grinning Ghosts.”

If you haven’t been to Lowe’s to take a look around their Halloween aisles, let this be your sign to do so. It’s basically a whole Halloween event, and starting mid-August, you’ll be able to find everything you need to have the best house on the block. I’m especially enamored with the amount of smaller Halloween decor pieces, which are great for dressing up inside your home or if you only have a small stoop or porch to work with. These smaller pieces are also on the cuter side rather than being super spooky, so it’s great if you have kiddos that prefer a softer Halloween look.

I mean, those three ghosts might be the cutest Halloween piece I’ve ever seen.

You can find all these new Halloween pieces and so much more online at Lowes.com mid-August, and items will pop up in stores soon after. Prices will also be released at that point. But act fast — those dancing Wednesdays are going to swing their way right out of your cart.