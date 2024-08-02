Target Is Launching A New Denim Trade-In Program For Back-To-School

Believe it or not, back-to-school season is here, which means another summer has come and almost gone and your list of “things to get done over the summer” has, once again, remained unfinished. Don’t worry, us too. We blame our kids. But Target’s denim trade-in program is encouraging everyone to dive into one project that may has eluded you: going through your kids wardrobe and purging the clothes that don’t fit anymore. As a reward, the retailer is offering 20% off new denim purchases.

Here’s how it works.

From August 5 to August 10, shoppers can bring in any used denim item, any brand and in any condition, to receive a 20% coupon to upgrade your kid’s jeans (or overalls or jackets or, seriously, any denim item).

Why does Target want your old denim? Because it can be recycled into new denim products, so this is a good move in terms of sustainability as well.

"With back-to-school and college shopping top of mind for families, we're offering this 20% off Target Circle deal to make it even more affordable for our guests to refresh their denim wardrobes, while also doing our part to reduce waste and keep used denim out of landfills," Gena Fox, Target's senior vice president of merchandising for apparel and accessories, said in a statement.

And let’s be honest: there’s a very good chance you were already headed to Target to get ready for the new school year anyway. And if you just happen to, say, stop by the home goods department or women’s clothes and pick up one or two or 27 things for yourself, well, who are we to tell you not to treat yourself? Besides, you just saved 20% on your kid’s new jeans! We’re sure that balances it out... at least that’s what we’re going to whisper to ourselves as we put another throw pillow in the cart...