If you or your kids are big into Disney, you’ve probably eyed the costumes on the Disney Store’s website before. Well, great news: The 2025 Costume Shop has arrived! You can now shop Disney’s collection of Halloween costumes and accessories on the Disney Store website, and as super fans ourselves, we have some definite favorites. There are also some brand new costumes that just dropped. Wanna see?

As for new costumes that launched on the Disney Store today, the Zero costume with a light-up Jack-O-Lantern nose is a personal favorite, as is this adorable Bo Peep dress. There’s also a tea-length adult Aurora costume, a new Invisible Woman super suit, and some very cool Darth Vader and Storm Trooper looks for the kiddos. The Disney Store Costume Shop also has an adorable range of baby shoes to complete your littlest trick-or-treater’s costume — see the most perfect little Rex claws for reference.

Kids’ Disney Halloween Costumes

I’m sorry, but the wee Mary Poppins dress is too cute and it needs to come in adult sizes immediately! While some timeless beloved characters return year after year in costume form — think Ariel and Spider-Man — we’re also getting some new releases this year that kids who’ve been seeing Disney’s latest movies will want (see: the inflatable Stitch costume fans of the live-action remake will beg for). Aside from iconic character looks being made fun-sized, Disney does a good job of making costumes in a range of sizes and including adaptive options as well.

Parents’ Disney Halloween Costumes

I’m pretty sure every golden retriever dad needs this hilarious Buzz Lightyear costume for Halloween. Why is it so good?! There are also lots of costumes for moms and dads who want to match their kids, like going as Jessie and Buzz with a Bo Peep and baby Woody. Also, as someone who dressed up as Belle for multiple years when she was little, the blue and white Belle dress is really calling to me now.

And if you or your partner is a little more understated about their Halloween garb, you’ve got to check out the Haunted Mansion suit jacket option. It’s fun enough to wear trick-or-treating, but also a solid option for upscale Halloween parties.

Easy Accessories To Complete A Costume

If you have a costume you’ve DIYed but need one really recognizable item to pull it all together, be sure to browse the accessories available in the new Costume Shop. Things like Joy’s blue hairdo or Maleficent’s staff can are a less expensive way to pull a homemade costume together.

My favorite part of the Disney Store’s Costume Shop is that the brand goes above and beyond to make Halloween special for all kids — each year, Disney donates thousands of costumes, toys, and books to children’s hospitals for young patients who aren’t able to trick-or-treat, but could really use some fun.

The Disney Store is also rolling out a “Hallo-week” lineup beginning August 4, complete with new apparel, home decor, collectibles, and so much more that’ll speak to your spooky side. So, I think that makes things official: It’s time to count down to Halloween.