Going to Disney World as a family can be incredibly overwhelming. Lightning Lanes, hotel reservations, character meet-and-greets — there’s so much to think about. And then when you add in food options, it can really become a lot. Whether you do the dining plan or not, at some point you’ll have to think about how much money you’re going to spend on food in Disney World... and that can be scary. But my family of five has learned how to eat on a budget in Disney World, and I promise you, it can be done.

And no, that doesn’t mean you have to start packing entire lunches to take into the park or depriving yourself of a Mickey pretzel or fancy drink in Epcot — you just have to be smart. You have to think about what’s most important to you and your kids (a Mickey ice cream during fireworks simply can’t be beat) and what works for you as a family in regards to planning.

If eating Pop-Tarts you brought from home on the Skyliner every morning works, then go for it. If you know that you want a character dinner at The Crystal Palace, make it work. And if you want some other tips and tricks on how to eat on a budget at Disney World with a family, keep reading.

Bring breakfast from home.

The resort breakfasts are great and pretty decently priced, but my family just likes to jump up and head straight to the park. So I brought yogurt from home (our resort room had a mini fridge), along with banana bread, granola bars, and other pre-packaged snacks. Our kids ate before we even left the room, meaning they walked into the parks with full bellies and could really think about what snacks and lunches we all wanted to try.

If you’re not within driving distance of Disney World and are flying in, you can use a grocery delivery service to have food and drinks delivered to your Disney Resort or hotel upon your arrival.

One snack is enough for adults to share.

No matter what kind of snack or fun drink you want to try, just share it with your partner or friend or whoever you’re vacationing with. I promise, that sushi platter from the Japan pavilion in Epcot is more than enough for two people to snack on, especially because you’ll probably see another snack you want later.

The snacks aren’t as expensive as you think.

This was a huge bonus for my family when we went — whether we were getting a Mickey ice cream bar, a Mickey pretzel, or something from one of the themed snack carts (like eggrolls in the China pavilion), we were pleasantly surprised at the prices. For our three girls, ice cream came out to just around $20 (each Mickey bar was $6.50), and that’s pretty much what we’d spend eating out for ice cream on a normal non-vacation day, you know? So don’t panic too much about enjoying the snacks; you can make it work with your budget.

Order an adult entree and split between kids.

I know that seems like an obvious “tip,” but listen — at nearly every restaurant that had a kids’ meal my kids would want (like chicken tenders or hamburgers), the adult entree was only a couple of dollars more for a lot more food. My 6-year-old and almost-3-year-old were able to split nearly every adult entree of chicken tenders and fries and leave the table feeling full and satisfied.

Drink water.

If your kids need juice or milk, consider bringing your own. We’re big Disney Parks fans, but the price of drinks is literally wild. Our girls are pretty happy chugging down water, but if you know your kid is going to want a juice box or something special, bring your own in a cooler or even just some sugar-free juice mix packets to flavor water. You will not want to spend $4 on a juice box.

Character meals are worth it if you want them.

They’re expensive, I know. But if you want a nice, easy way to meet characters (they will literally come to every single table), have a decent rest in the middle of your park day, and get a bunch of great food (buffets and family-style dinners are the norm for character meals), then they are 100% worth it. Make this your big splurge of the trip... you won’t regret it.

Trust the portion sizes.

I promise you — the portion sizes are plenty at any restaurant you eat at in Disney World. Save room for snacks and other goodies throughout the park, and just trust that one adult entree is enough. Honestly, if there’s more than one thing you want to try, split it with other members of your party so everybody gets a taste. You don’t want to stuff chips and guac into your mouth while waiting for the Frozen ride in Epcot because you ordered too much food.

Quick-service restaurants are just as lovely as sit-down restaurants.

Every Disney planning strategy has something in there about making dinner reservations at can't-miss restaurants, but listen — they aren't necessary. I truly believe that if you want a character breakfast or dinner, it's 100% worth it. But if you are hoping to eat on a budget and feel like you have to make a reservation at Be Our Guest or the Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant just because, don't. It's Disney World! The quick-service restaurants are just as fun and themed as anything else. And if you have picky eaters, you can grab food elsewhere and carry it to the quick service place you're sitting at — or take your food to go and find a bench (or a trashcan top, IYKYK) somewhere.

Here are some of my favorite quick service places in Disney World:

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Disney’s Hollywood Studios

This one really does make you feel like you’re in Batuu, but it also has great food (the Ronto Wraps are so delish) and tons of both indoor and outdoor seating. It’s really easy to just hang out here for a bit, eat your lunch, and relax out of the heat. I especially love that the restaurant is basically white noise inside for any napping stroller babies.

ABC Commissary, Disney’s Hollywood Studios

If you're a fan of how vintage Disney's Hollywood Studios still feels, you'll love the vibes of the ABC Commissary. It's meant to feel like the cafeterias in production companies, and there are tons of great food options, like burgers, buffalo fries, and salads (the Mediterranean salad is incredible) — plus, you can bring in food from other spots if you need to. There's tons of seating available, indoors and out, and it's the perfect place for everyone to chill.

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe, Frontierland, Magic Kingdom

This spot in Frontierland in Magic Kingdom is enormous. There is tons of available seating, plenty of room for strollers and wheelchairs, and the food is so good. Lots of Mexican-inspired flavors and dishes, and it’s just a great spot to get some down time.

Harambe Market, Africa, Animal Kingdom

If you want some incredible African-inspired dishes, this is the spot to head to in Animal Kingdom. There are tons of options, including these amazing chicken and rice bowls, along with your kids’ favorites and some adult beverages to enjoy. Plus, it’s right in the heart of the Africa section of Animal Kingdom, so the vibes are very cool. There’s also a ton of space, so you won’t have to wait long to enjoy.

Connections Eatery, World Celebration, EPCOT

It’s massive for a reason — Connections Eatery has everything. It’s right near Spaceship Earth and is a great meeting spot for people in World Celebration... especially if you need a Starbucks. They have some fantastic special Disney desserts and treats in there, but it’s also one of those restaurants that has everything for everyone. From chicken strips and pizza to truffle fries and General Tso’s salad, everything is absolutely delicious. It’s a huge spot, too, and connects to the humongous gift shop if you want to eat and then take a stroll for some souvenirs. (It’s also an ideal place to let those unsure about riding Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind wait for you.)

Don’t sleep on the food/snack carts dotted around the parks.

You can make an entire meal out of these carts without spending a ton of money or time in a restaurant. The lines are also super quick and easy to hop in and out of, and you can eat as you walk or find a spot to sit down. Near Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride in Magic Kingdom, you can enjoy Tiana’s beignets at Golden Oak Outpost, along with hot honey chicken tenders over sweet potato fries. It’s a lot of food at a reasonable price and will leave you feeling full and satisfied.

Honestly, these carts are the best way to enjoy Epcot’s World Showcase, too. Get you a snack from a cart in each country’s pavilion, split it with your friends, and enjoy.

Pack your own fruit.

My kids are big fruit-eaters, so I made sure to bring apples, mandarins, grapes, and bananas with us on our Disney World vacation. I’m so glad I did! While many of the prices in Disney are better than you think, much like drinks, fruit was priced super high. Nothing makes me feel itchier than getting a cup of pineapple for more than the price of a whole pineapple, so I was grateful I brought my own fruit for our kids to enjoy.

And again, it’s not a big hassle to get fresh fruit delivered to you. Just let your grocery delivery service of choice know the address of your Disney resort. They’ll drop your stuff off with Bell Services, who’ll keep it in a temperature-controlled storage area until you can pick it up.

Bring your own Uncrustables.

If you know your kiddos are picky and will just want the Uncrustable at every restaurant, go ahead and bring your own each day. I promise it’ll be way more cost-efficient, and it’s super easy to toss them in a diaper bag or stroller.