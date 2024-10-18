The Best Shoes For Disney World, Tested & Approved By 10 Moms

When I travel, my biggest concern is my feet. Blisters and foot pain can wreck a trip, and a trip to Walt Disney World in muggy Florida offers its own set of challenges. It’s hot, humid, and sweaty, and you are going to walk *a lot.*

When the Scary Mommy team recently had the chance to visit the parks, our group included a mix of moms from all over the country. The Southerners of the group were a little more used to heat and had different solutions to manage it all. I’m from Boston, and I found the weather shocking — I truly was not prepared. Walking out of the air-conditioned hotel in the morning, you are immediately hit with a wall of swamp heat. I packed a mix of shoes, but a theme of comfort over fashion won. You want a shoe that can take the sweat and have room for some foot swelling if yours are not used to the heat and walking 20K steps a day.

TL; DR? Bring a shoe that is a notable workhorse. Sandals, running sneakers, and breathable shoes were all favorites in our group. Here is our list (with notes) so you can plan accordingly. And if you are concerned about a pair of shoes, don’t wear them or pack a few Band-Aids in your bag if a blister starts to form.

The Sought-After Sandal: Tevas

I almost can't believe it, but I managed to get through our entire Disney trip — a bare minimum of 15K steps a day — in my Teva Hurricanes (in this cool 90s colorway). I brought out my Brooks Ghost 15s for half a day, which helped, but the Teva soles were thick, cushioned, and supportive enough that they mostly got the job done, and my feet weren't all miserable and sweaty in the hot Florida sun. — Kelly Faircloth, Executive Editor

Like Kelly, I also got major mileage out of these 90s Tevas. 20K steps in, my feet never ached the way they did even with my Hokas (!), though by the end of day two, I had blisters on my pinky toe. — Meaghan O’Connell, Senior Features Editor

The Workhorse: All-Day Altras

When I wasn't wearing my classic pair of Tevas, I sported my go-to all-day shoes, my Alta Lone Peaks. This shoe has a fan club, I swear. I've worn them all over Glacier National Park (near where I live) and put in a lot of 15-mile days with them. They are workhorses that never give up! I love the wide-toe box and how light and breathable they are. The perfect day hike and walking shoes. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

The Disney Staple: A Good Pair of Brooks

When I travel, I bring a couple of different shoes because I think swapping them out gives your feet a rest and helps stop any blisters from building up in one spot. After trying to wear Reef sandals and getting tiny blisters, I switched to my Brooks. My sneakers have a wide-toe box, so no pinching, rubbing, or blisters. I spotted Brooks on so many other people at Disney, too — definitely a fan-favorite shoe. — Katy Elliott, Senior Editor, Personal Stories

For the Flip-Flop Fans: Crocs

Yes, I'm that person who wears flip-flops everywhere — side effect of living in the South. Plus, if my feet are hot, I'm just uncomfortable all over. I may not win any style awards for rocking Crocs flips in the parks, but they are seriously comfortable AF. I tend to have more issues (blisters, pain, etc.) when I try to switch it up and wear sneakers instead of these. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

A Slip-On Standout: Ultralightweight Naots

I got these shoes years ago, and they've become my go-to "get ready to walk a lot" footwear. They've gotten me through vacations around the world and around Disney World. They are incredibly comfy and slide on and off easily. — Jamie Kenney, Associate Editor, News & Entertainment

The Gen Z-Approved Option: Aesthetic Atoms

These shoes are so lightweight, breathable, and seriously squishy inside. They’re made for folks with wide feet (hello, it’s me), and having that extra room for my toes saved me from a lot of blisters. I love that they’re designed to need zero break-in period — so you can buy them right before a trip worrying about that — and their antimicrobial threads and machine washability help prevent them from getting stinky. With some dri-fit quarter socks, I had no issues at all. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

A Chic Sandal: These Strappy Sorels

These shoes have never let me down. I've walked all over NYC in these, so I knew they'd stand up to the Disney test. And boy, did they! These are comfortable without being overly padded and breathable, which is key since I loathe having sweaty feet. Plus, I didn't get a blister the whole time I was there. — Kate Auletta, Editor-in-Chief

A Cute & Affordable Winner: Target Nikitas

I bought these because I thought they were cute and lighter than my usual athletic shoes, and oh my god, they were *perfect* for Disney. They looked cute with everything from shorts and tanks to my Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party tutu outfit, and I think the memory foam insole makes them great. Plus, they're nice and light! — Samantha Darby, Senior Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Katy Elliott is the Personal Stories Editor at Scary Mommy. She loves to cook, garden, and chat with people about anything from how much you love your kids to how much your kids drive you up the wall. She’s a mom to two kids and lives in Marblehead, Massachusetts.