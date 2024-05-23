Venus Williams Has Her Own Barbie Doll Now

Are you truly a star international athlete and household name if you don’t have your own Barbie yet? Well, for tennis legend Venus Williams, her day has come.

On Wednesday, Mattel announced that they are releasing nine sports star Barbies — one from a different country from around the world. The move celebrates their 65th anniversary and their ongoing 2024 Role Model lineup.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been driven by the idea of shattering glass ceilings and staying true to myself, and Barbie’s mission couldn’t resonate more deeply with that ethos,” Williams said in a statement. “I’m honored to be recognized as a sports role model and join forces with Team Barbie to continue empowering the next generation of young girls to never stop believing in their dreams.”

The doll is wearing a classic tennis whites outfit, white sneakers, and a white visor — and of course she is carrying a racket.

Mattel

Venus has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, five Wimbledon titles, and two US Open titles.

In addition to Williams, eight other sports greats from around the world will be honored with their own dolls, including soccer star Mary Fowler (Australia), Olympic champion boxer Estelle Mossely (France), gymnast Alexa Moreno (Mexico), gymnast Rebeca Andrade (Brazil), paratriathlon athlete Susana Rodriguez (Spain) and swimmer Federica Pellegrini (Italy).

Mattel

“Barbie is thrilled to continue the brand’s 65th-anniversary celebration by recognizing the impact of sports in fostering self-confidence, ambition, and empowerment among the next generation,” said Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls said in the same statement. “After welcoming Kristi Yamaguchi to our Barbie Inspiring Women line last month, we are proud to continue fueling the momentum surrounding women in sports by welcoming these nine athletes as our newest role models. The sports one-of-a-kind role model dolls serve as an embodiment of our shared values of passion, empowerment and individuality. By shining a light on these inspirational athletes and their stories, we hope to champion the belief that every young girl deserves the opportunity to pursue her passions and turn her dreams into reality.”

Sadly, the Role Model lineup is made up of one-of-a-kind dolls that are gifted to the individual that they portray and are not sold to the public. However, the celebration of sports and Barbie will extend to retail stores, including a generic sports doll collection including a basketball player, boxer, tennis player and volleyball player; four different soccer dolls with various uniforms and equipment; and a gymnast play set, which includes over 10 accessories.