50 Weird But Genius Home Upgrades Under $35 That'll Impress The Hell Out Of People

If you want to impress your friends by adding cool, clever, and surprisingly useful items around your house, I’ve rounded up the best and weirdest items on Amazon that’ll low-key upgrade your home in a high-key way. (Well, you know what I mean.)

Upgrading your space may seem like an expensive task, but it doesn’t have to be. As this list proves, you can grab impressive — sometimes unexpected — products from Amazon — all for under $35. From a handy mug warmer that means you’ll never have to deal with lukewarm coffee again to a beyond-cozy bath pillow that looks like a recliner for your tub, there’s plenty to go around.

Scroll on for some practical, quirky, and just plain genius items for your abode.

This Pet Hair Remover With Over 115,000 Five-Star Ratings
ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover $20
It might seem like magic, but it's just the smart design of this pet hair remover tool that takes it to "cult favorite" status on Amazon. (Just scope those 115,000 perfect ratings). It removes pet hair from floors, furniture, bedding, and more, simply by rolling it back and forth. The motion lets the hair get trapped inside the receptacle and is easily emptied by pressing the release button. No sticky lint paper required.

This Set Of Heavy-Duty Cutting Boards In 3 Sizes
HOMWE Plastic Cutting Boards (3-Piece Set) $21
These heavy-duty cutting boards promise to stand up to a whole lot of kitchen work. The set comes with three cutting boards in different sizes, and they're perfect for all types of chopping. What's more, they have handles for easy gripping and a grooved design that prevents liquids from spilling onto the countertop. Choose from six color offerings.

This Rolling Three-Tier Cart For Added Storage
Sywhitta 3-Tier Rolling Utility Cart $26
A great addition to your kitchen, office, dining room, and more, this rolling utility cart has three tiers of storage space with 360-degree rotating, lockable wheels. Made of sturdy plastic, the cart is relatively lightweight but can bear heavy loads. The cart is available in five color options.

This Lazy Susan Made Of Gorgeous Bamboo
Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan Turntable $17
Not only will this bamboo Lazy Susan turntable make it more convenient to reach spices or other items in a drawer or pantry, it can also be used on your kitchen table for an element of fun (and efficiency, of course). The turntable is 13 inches in diameter and can hold up to 25 pounds.

These Kitchen Cabinet Organizers That Save On Space
TreeLen Kitchen Cabinet Organizer (2-Pack) $24
If you're looking to save space in your kitchen or bathroom cabinets, try these kitchen organizers that can either hang over a cabinet door or be mounted to a wall or door. The organizers are compact but roomy enough to hold a surprising amount of items, like three cutting boards or a collection of oven mitts and pot holders.

The Perfect Front Door Mat For All Types Of Weather
Yimobra Durable Front Door Mat $11
This heavy-duty front door mat is the way to go if you live in an area that experiences lots of rain, snow, and everything in between. The polyester fabric on top absorbs moisture while its rubber edges help disperse accumulated water. The mat also has a nonslip rubber backing to ensure it stays in place no matter how hard you wipe your feet.

This Highly Rated Drain Protector To Keep The Hair Out
ShowerShroom Shower Drain Protector $13
This unique shower drain protector collects hair inside the drain instead of the typical drain catcher that goes over the drain. It fits in any standard 4-inch shower drain opening — all you have to do is remove the cover and place this in the drain. Not surprisingly, this simple bathroom accessory has earned a 4.5-star rating after more than 8,500 reviews.

This Adjustable Pan Rack For A More Organized Kitchen
CAXXA Heavy Duty Pan Rack $23
Instead of throwing your pots and pans into a drawer or cabinet and struggling to find what you need every time, try this heavy-duty pan rack. The rack is adjustable to fit whatever size pan you have (up to 12 inches in width), and it can hold up to five pots or pans depending on their size.

The Most Perfect 4-Pack Of Snack Containers
PUiKUS Snack Containers (4-Pack) $14
Not only are these snack containers ideal for packing a variety of snacks on a daily basis, they're also made of BPA-free wheat straw, making them an eco-friendly option. The grooved lids are easy to put on and take off for little kiddos, while staying completely leakproof. The pastel color palette also just looks nice.

This Drawer Organizer For Your Undies, Socks, & Bras
Simple Houseware Drawer Organizer (4-Pack) $12
Make it a whole lot easier to find the undies and bras that you're looking for with this drawer organizer. The set of four organizers feature 45 compartments, which are ideal for bras, underwear, lingerie, and socks. You can even throw in knick-knacks that otherwise don't have a place.

These Plug Expanders That Keep Your Outlets Tidy
Unidapt Multi-Plug Outlet Extender (2-Pack) $13
You can use this two-pack of outlet extenders to cut back on bulky power strips and to give each outlet six plugs. They have a compact design but feature two plugs on each of the three outward-facing sides, for maximum power-ups, even in small spaces. One reviewer raved, "[These] are perfect for when you want your furniture closer to the wall than a plug allows (esp a grounded plug)."

A Convenient Over-Toilet Storage Rack For Maximizing Your Bathroom Space
Iirios Over Toilet 2-Tier Storage $20
Since the top of your toilet is typically wasted space, add this over-toilet storage as a place to store more items. Made of metal and mesh, the sturdy two-tier organizer is water- and rust-resistant. It's offers enough space underneath to press a flush button on top of the toilet, if you have that design.

These Motion-Activated Night Lights With Adjustable Brightness
L LOHAS LED Motion Sensor Night Light (2-Pack) $10
Just like other night lights you've probably used before, this motion-sensor night light turns on when motion is detected in the dark. But unlike other night lights, you can choose between two brightness levels, giving you more or less light, depending on your preference when you're navigating at night. There are also three lighting modes so the light either always stays on, always stays off, or only turns on when motion is detected. Choose from seven color options, too.

This Smart, Wireless Doorbell That Doesn't Require WiFi
SadoTech Wireless Doorbell (2-Piece Set) $19
If you want a long range doorbell without all the tech, check out this wireless doorbell. Easy to set up on your own, the portable doorbell is battery powered, and the signal reaches up to 1,000 feet. The smart, weatherproof doorbell offers 50 doorbell chimes, has four volume settings, remembers your customized settings, and has LED lights so guests can easily see it at night. Plus, you can choose from more than 10 colors for a perfect match with your exterior.

These Highly Rated Rug Grippers That Help Prevents Falls
iPrimio V-Shape Rug Grippers (4-Pack) $15
Help prevent people from tripping over your rug by using this set of four rug grippers. The V-shaped rug grippers feature weatherproof adhesive that works for both indoor and outdoor rugs on hard floors. The adhesive sticks to the rug, not the floors, so you don't have to worry about any stickiness left behind.

This Affordable Electric Coffee Warmer That'll Change Your Life
GARMEE Electric Coffee Warmer $20
With a shockingly affordable price tag, this electric coffee warmer will heat your coffee or tea as needed. It has two temperature settings that are designed to keep your beverage at a reasonable drinking temperature: either 104 degrees Fahrenheit or 140 degrees Fahrenheit. After eight hours, the coffee warmer will automatically shut off to avoid any safety hazards.

This Mountable Holder for Plastic Grocery Bags
Utopia Kitchen Grocery Bag Holder $16
Easily mountable, this grocery bag holder keeps all your plastic bags in one place so you can reuse them. It isn't just economical and eco-friendly, it also saves space and time spent looking for bags. The gadget is available in six chic colors.

These Efficient, Stackable Water Bottle Organizers
FabSpace Water Bottle Organizer (2-Pack) $12
Water bottles can be tough to store, but this two-pack of water bottle organizers make storage much more efficient. The shelves can be stacked or placed side by side, and together they can hold up to six water bottles of varying sizes. It's great for drawers or cabinets, but you can also place the organizer inside your refrigerator to keep beverages cold.

These Can Organizers Designed For Skinny Beverages (You Know The Ones)
Simple Houseware Skinny Can Organizer (2-Pack) $16
Not all cans are the same size, which is why this skinny can organizer exists. Place it in the pantry, fridge, or in a drawer to store cans of sparkling water, hard seltzers, energy drinks, and more. You can also buy these organizers for standard-sized cans within the same listing.

This Hanging Organizer To Create More Closet Space
ZOBER 5-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer $14
Ideal for small closets or any closet that could use more space, this hanging organizer is basically a hanging dresser. It can hold clothes, linens, shoes, and accessories all in one easy-to-access place. Made of durable fabric, the shelves can hold a total of 15 pounds. Choose from five, nine, or 10 shelves in four color options.

These Popular Under-Cabinet Lights With Over 26,000 Five-Star Ratings
Brilliant Evolution LED Puck Lights (3-Pack) $22
Shoppers flock to this three-pack of under cabinet lights because they're easy to install, provide warm ambient light, and can be used anywhere extra lighting is needed. You can mount the lights using either the included screws or the heavy-duty adhesive tape. A remote control lets you set a timer and brightness level, or you can tap the light itself to turn it on and off.

These Genius Silicone Oven Mitts That Cover Your Forearms
HOMWE Silicone Oven Mitts $14
These silicone oven mitts add extra protection that not all oven mitts have — they cover your wrists and forearms, too. The mitts have a silicone outer layer with a quilted cotton lining, offering protection up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. They're steam-resistant and waterproof, so no matter what you're working with, your hands and arms will be protected.

These Swedish Dish Cloths That Are Basically Reusable Paper Towels
Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloths (10-Pack) $19
Made of eco-friendly cellulose, this 10-pack of Swedish dish cloths are absorbent enough to take the place of paper towels — one cloth is the equivalent of 15 rolls, in fact. They're great for wiping down surfaces in the kitchen or bathroom, and you can throw them in the washing machine for next time. Choose from 10 colors.

These Plastic-Free, Reusable Food Storage Bags
SPLF Reusable Food Storage Bags (12-Piece Set) $15
Whether you use these reusable food storage bags for fruit, vegetables, leftovers, lunch, or snacks for your kids, the BPA-free bags have an airtight closure to keep all types of food fresh. The bags come in snack, sandwich, and gallon sizes. They're leakproof and freezer safe.

These Best-Selling Cabinet Organizers
Delamu 2-Tier Cabinet Organizers (2-Pack) $35
These two-tier cabinet organizers are cute enough to sit on top of your bathroom counter as display, or you can place them under the cabinet to have them out of the way. Whatever you choose, the set comes with four slide-out drawers and eight movable dividers, so there's plenty of space for all of your essentials and non-essentials. Since you get two in a pack, you can even stack them for tower storage.

This Espresso Scale For The Coffee Aficionado
Coffee Gator Coffee Scale $22
This coffee scale doesn't just measure coffee grounds, it can weigh ounces, grams, and volume (in both liters and fluid ounces). In other words, it's absolutely designed for folks who take their coffee or espresso very seriously. The scale has a durable non-slip rubber mat and feet, so it'll always stay put during measurements.

This 3-Piece Set Of Multi-Size Baking Sheets With Silicone Handles
Benicci Non-Stick Baking Sheets (3-Piece Set) $22
The silicone handles on these non-stick baking sheets make it easy to remove them from the oven. You still need to use an oven mitt, but the silicone certainly offers protection. Three pans in various sizes come in this set, each are safe to use in temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

This Super-Convenient Dish Soap Dispenser & Sponge Holder
MR.SIGA Dish Soap Dispenser $13
This dish soap dispenser is unique in that it perfectly dispenses soap into a sponge that's placed on top, and it only requires one hand to use. The dispenser also works as a sponge holder, so the scrubber is always ready to go. The large capacity container can hold up to 30 ounces of soap. Choose from two color offerings.

This Organizer Designed Specifically For Food Container Lids
EVERIE Food Container Lid Organizer $17
Buying this food container lid organizer will finally give you a place to store lids and keep them accessible. The contraption features eight compartments that can hold lids of varying sizes. It's compatible with 12-inch deep cabinets or extra deep drawers.

This Expandable Bamboo Utensil Organizer With Near-Perfect Reviews
Dynamic Gear Bamboo Drawer Organizer $30
Whether you need to organize silverware or other kitchen accessories, this bamboo utensil organizer will get the job done and look good while doing it. Since the organizer is expandable, it features seven to nine slots with plenty of room to store utensils both small and large.

These Affordable Shower Hooks For Razors & More
Pickpiff Shower Hooks (4-Pack) $9
These shower hooks are sturdy ways to hold razors, loofahs, towels, and more. You don't need to use screws or glue to hang these hooks — instead, wait until the shower is completely dry to stick them to the wall. The hooks come in a pack of four or six in black, silver, or white.

A 10-Piece Stainless Steel Utensil Set That

33 This Dishwasher-Safe Silicone Drying Mat Amazon HOTPOP Silicone Dish Drying Mat $22 See On Amazon You can use this silicone dish drying mat for multiple purposes — to air dry dishes, as a trivet for hot cookware, or as a placemat for hairstyling tools. The nonslip mat can withstand heat up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. It has raised edges to maximize airflow and it comes in four sizes.

34 This Inexpensive Bidet Attachment To Clean Your Tushy Amazon Greenco Bidet Attachment $24 See On Amazon For under $25, this bidet attachment will bring a spa-like vibe to your toilet, impressing your guests. Once attached to your existing toilet, the non-electric bidet’s control dial can be tailored to your needs. It’ll help you cut back on toilet paper and wipes, making it an excellent eco-friendly bathroom upgrade.

35 This Bathtub Pillow For Ultimate Neck & Head Comfort Amazon BASIC CONCEPTS Bath Pillow $26 See On Amazon This deluxe bathtub pillow ensures that your bath experience will be as comfortable and relaxing as possible. It offers excellent neck and back support and is equipped with six strong suction cups to keep it in place during your bath. It has an attached hook so it can be easily hung to dry.

36 This Cold Brew Maker With Excellent Reviews Amazon Coffee Gator Cold Coffee Brew Maker $23 See On Amazon Impress your friends with this cold brew maker that was designed as a simple alternative to spending far too much money at a coffee shop. The kit comes with a glass carafe and an ultra-fine mesh filter. You just need to add the grounds, cold water, and enjoy. One shopper raved, “I use my regular coffee for this and it tastes fabulous! BEST purchase I made in a long time. I make both regular & decaf - neither taste bitter.”

37 These Ultra Thin, Space-Saving Velvet Hangers Amazon Zober Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) - $30 See On Amazon If you haven’t swapped out your wire hangers for these velvet hangers, now’s the time. The nonslip hangers feature a 360 degree swivel, notched shoulders so your clothes stay on, and an ultra-thin frame for fitting even more clothes on the bar. The hangers are available in packs of 20, 30, 50, and 100 and in seven colors.

38 These Shower Caddies With Strong Adhesive For Effortless Mounting Amazon KINCMAX Adhesive Shower Shelves (2-Pack) $30 See On Amazon There’s no drilling necessary with this two-pack of shower caddies. Instead, a strong adhesive sticks the caddies to the wall. Each caddy can hold up to 20 pounds of shower necessities, and they come with four hooks that can be placed anywhere to hang razors, loofahs, and more.

39 This Vent Cleaning Kit That’ll Improve Your Dryer’s Function Amazon Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $29 See On Amazon This dryer vent cleaner kit is designed to help improve your dryer’s efficiency. By putting the brush and flexible rods into your dryer’s vent, it removes lint buildup, improving its performance while helping to prevent potential fires.

40 This Best-Selling Colander That Extends To Fit Over Most Sinks Amazon BLUE GINKGO Over the Sink Colander $18 See On Amazon Ditch your round colander for this over-the-sink strainer that’s conveniently dishwasher-safe. Rinse fruit and veggies, drain pasta, thaw frozen food, or use it to air dry dishes. The colander can expand from 14 to 19 inches. It’s available in six colors in packs of one or two.

41 This Rainfall Shower Head That Feels Like A Spa Day Amazon WaterPoint Rainfall Shower Head $27 See On Amazon Once you upgrade your old shower head to this rainfall shower head, your showers are going to feel so much more luxurious. The 8-inch shower head offers more power with less water consumption, so you can enjoy it for a few minutes longer without feeling guilty. Included is an optional 2.5 GPM flow restrictor.

42 These Satin Pillowcases With Over 17,000 Five-Star Ratings Amazon BEDELITE Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Not only is this two-pack of satin pillowcases an affordable way to upgrade your bedding, the pillowcases are designed to protect your hair and skin while you sleep, limiting frizz and sleep lines while keeping the moisture in. Choose from 27 colors in five sizes. (Warning: You’ll never want to go back to cotton pillow cases after these.)

43 These Chair Leg Protectors That Actually Stay On Amazon OASMU Chair Leg Protectors (32-Pack) $23 See On Amazon The best thing about these chair leg protectors is that they actually work, unlike stick-on felt pads that continuously fall off. The protectors are made of silicone and wrap around the feet of a chair, protecting your hard floors from scratches and noise. The pack comes with 16 or 32 pieces, enough for two or four chairs, and you can choose from two sizes in three color options.

44 This Popular Refrigerator Deodorizer That Works Better Than Baking Soda Amazon Purriko Refrigerator Deodorizer $25 See On Amazon The technology inside this sleek-looking stainless steel deodorizer decomposes harmful gases inside your fridge, so you can open your fridge without the waft of stinky odors. Simply place the deodorizer inside the refrigerator and it’ll do its job efficiently for up to 10 years before it needs to be replaced.

45 These Rubber Knobs That Protect Walls From Door Handles Amazon STRONGEST HOME Wall Handle Stoppers (6-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Protect your walls from the people in your home who have super hero strength (but only when they open doors, apparently) by installing these door handle stoppers. Made of high-quality silicone with strong self-adhesive, the stoppers can be easily installed onto any wall. They come in two sizes and two color options.

46 These Best-Selling Storage Cubes For Off-Season Clothes Amazon Fab Totes Clothes Storage Cubes (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Whether you store off-season clothes inside these storage cubes or your overflow of closet linens, the large-capacity cubes will protect your fabrics from dust, moisture, and weird smells — you know the ones. A transparent window allows you to see what you’ve packed inside. The cubes come in packs of two, three, four, six, eight, and 10 and in three color options.

47 These Highly Rated Airtight Food Containers Amazon Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Containers (14-Piece Set) $27 See On Amazon This pack of airtight food storage bins is the ultimate mother load of food storage containers. In it, there are containers with snap lids that create an airtight seal, and each comes with a chalkboard sticker for labeling. Choose from four, 14, 24, 36, or 48 containers per pack. One shopper raved, “These storage containers look really nice and will keep my dry goods manageable.”

48 This Small Wall Hole Repair Kit For A Professional Looking Job Amazon 3M Small Hole Repair Kit (4-Piece Set) $12 See On Amazon You can patch holes yourself using this small hole repair kit instead of hiring someone to do it for you. The kit includes a primer spackling compound, self-adhesive patches, a putty knife, and a sanding pad. The tools are perfect for repairing holes up to 3 meters in diameter, and they work faster than traditional spackling.

49 This Well-Loved Mountable Broom Holder Amazon Berry Ave Wall-Mounted Broom Holder $18 See On Amazon This broom holder doesn’t just hold brooms; it’s ideal for holding rakes, dust pans, dusters, bats, and anything with a long handle. The organizer has five slots and six hooks, and it can be mounted to a wall so everything is kept out of the way, which is pretty ideal in a garage full of all the things.

50 This Indoor Fly Trap Without All The Chemicals Amazon Safer Brand Plug-In Fly Trap $18 See On Amazon It isn’t made with chemicals like other fly traps, which makes this indoor fly trap a nice safe choice for families — and it’s just as efficient. When the device is plugged in, a UV LED light naturally attracts flies and insects inside where they get stuck to the reusable glue card out of sight. The trap offers 400 square feet of protection, so if flies are a problem throughout your entire home, you’ll probably need more than one.

