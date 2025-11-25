The Wellness Mom Gift Guide: 17 Editor-Loved Picks

These gifts could be perfect for that one friend who is always inviting you to yoga. The friend who turns you on to the latest new skincare (salmon sperm works, I swear). The friend who always feels good and looks good. Or these gifts could also be great for that friend or family member who routinely says they want to get into the wellness scene, but they don’t even know where to begin.

From an acupuncture mat to the cutest shoes ever, there’s something on this list for any wellness mom.

Womad’s Burgundy Vintage Peep Toes Womad's Womad’s Burgundy Vintage Peep Toes $198 See on Womad's “For those looking to make a conscious shopping choice when it comes to apparel, Womad's shoes might be a perfect fit. Womad's uses a natural rubber for the soles of their shoes, which helps reforest a part of Southern Colombia. They do this through a natural process of extracting rubber from trees, promoting biodiversity while helping local farmers sustain themselves. Also, they're cute AF.” — Katie Garrity, Editor, News & Social

Whoop Peak Fitness Tracker Whoop Whoop Peak Fitness Tracker $239 See On Whoop “I have tried many a fitness tracker, but the Whoop is by far my favorite. As someone with chronic illness, it has been so helpful to fill out my little daily Whoop habit tracker and let it measure over time which habits actually contribute to making my body feel restored, and which ones I can ditch because they're not making a difference. The heart rate tracker is also super helpful during workouts if you're trying to follow a certain cardio program, and it can track your progress through your workouts, too. It's just got so many features and has been so worth the money for me (plus, I got it from the FSA store!).” — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Origin Rtx Brrr° Cooling Training Crew Origin Origin Rtx Brrr° Cooling Training Crew Short Sleeve $59 $48 See On Origin “Got a runner in your life? My "runs very hot" husband lives in this training crew from ORIGIN RTX. Their brrr° technology delivers a "Triple Chill Effect" to immediately cool the body with embedded temperature-regulating minerals, wick moisture away from the skin, and dry rapidly for comfort.” — Katie Garrity

Heart Ankle Grip Socks Pointe Studio Heart Ankle Grip Socks $18 See On Pointe Studio “Barre girlies, listen up! These socks are the sh*t! Besides being adorable, the Pointe grip socks have a no-slip grip for balance plus compression arch support, padded toes, and breathable, moisture-wicking cotton.” — Katie Garrity

Bahe Pilates Bar Set CVS Bahe Pilates Bar Set $69.99 See On CVS “I’ve decided 2026 is going to be the year I actually really get into pilates, and this pilates bar set feels like a great start. It makes it so easy to get a full-body workout at home! The detachable metal bar, medium-resistance tubes, and built-in foot straps let me work on strength, flexibility, and balance without a big studio setup. Now that Bahe, a beloved Australian brand, is finally in the U.S., I’ll definitely be adding more of their stuff to my home gym.” — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Shakti Premium Acupressure Mat Shakti Shakti Premium Acupressure Mat $119 See On Shakti “I was so skeptical of the Shakti Mat. I thought, There is no way that a pad with sharp points on it will help with my sleep, back pain, anxiety, etc. — but I was wrong! At first, holy mother, it hurts. I couldn't last more than five minutes on it the first few times I tried, but then I hit a point where the pain... turned into relaxation. I could feel my back pulsing (in a good way) and my mind easing. Now, I look forward to lying on my Shakti Mat every night. Bonus: The Shakti Mat (and all other Shakti products) are ethically made and ethically sourced. You can purchase guilt-free!” — Katie Garrity

Seald Forehead Tape Seald Forehead Tape See price on Amazon See on Amazon “I'm not a filler girlie (YET! As the great Justin Bieber says, never say never), so these face tapes from Seald are a great alternative, and yes, I've noticed a difference in my deep lines. You apply whatever serum or cream you usually do during your nightly skincare, and then apply the tape. It gently supports skin tension overnight for visibly softer, smoother skin by morning.” — Katie Garrity

Nike Rubber-Coated Kettlebell Dick's Nike Rubber-Coated Kettlebell $55 See on Dick's “To help with our finances, we cancelled our gym membership. We now have a "home gym" in our basement, AKA this amazing kettlebell and a treadmill. And honestly, it works! The Nike Kettlebell is wrapped in a heavy-duty rubber with a cast-iron core, protecting the kettlebell and my wood floors without compromising form.” — Katie Garrity

Quilted Daydreams Wellness Journal Papier Quilted Daydreams Wellness Journal $35 See on Papier “It's hard to stick with habits these days, especially when I have a tiny screen in my pocket ready to hit me with quick snippets of dopamine any time I please. However, I know it's important to practice healthy habits for my body and my brain. I find one of those habits to be journaling. This journal is a great introduction if you don't know where to begin or what to write, plus it specifically focuses on wellness.” — Katie Garrity

Chirp Ultimate Back + Neck Bundle Chirp Chirp Ultimate Back + Neck Bundle $185.99 $129.99 See On Chirp “When you sit a lot during the day for work like I do, you tend to end up with tightness in the back that leads to pain. These wheels fit right between the shoulder blades, stretching and strengthening all the spots that hold tension. And thanks to the spinal canal design, it applies deep pressure without putting strain on the spine.” — Julie Sprankles

Mesa Loop with Covered Straw Water Bottle Simple Modern Mesa Loop With Covered Straw Water Bottle $37.99 See On “Listen, I've had one of every trendy brand of tumbler — this is the best one. It drinks like a straw, but I love the contoured style of the opening even more... and the fact that it is covered by the lid and not just out in the open air, collecting germs. It comes with a spare straw in case you lose one. The loop makes it so easy to carry, and it really is leak-proof. My go-to, it’s made me donate a bunch of my other popular cups.” — Katie McPherson

Homedics Smart Space Footbath BJ's Homedics Smart Space Footbath $59.99 $49.99 See On BJ's “I carry SO much tension in my feet — this foot bath was a need and a want. The heat feels amazing, and it stays warm the entire time, a big win. Plus, it collapses down flat for easy storage.” — Julie Sprankles

Signs: The Secret Language of the Universe 'Signs: The Secret Language of the Universe' $22 $17.56 See on Amazon Sale “It was so hard for me to narrow down one book to pick for this gift guide, but I couldn't pass up an opportunity to give a shout-out to the book Signs. Written by a world-renowned medium (stay with me, here!) Laura Lynne Jackson, Signs works to spread the message that our passed loved ones have left us little signs, and that ‘the secret language of the universe’ is a gift available to all. We just need to know what to look for. This book feels like a warm hug.” — Katie Garrity

Culligan with ZeroWater Technology 12-Cup Water Filter Pitcher Culligan with ZeroWater Technology 12-Cup Water Filter Pitcher See price on Amazon See on Amazon “I’m all about anything that makes my days easier and a little healthier, and this Culligan pitcher does both. It uses a 5-stage advanced filter that removes 99.9% of dissolved solids and is certified to reduce lead and total PFAS. I also really love that it comes with a built-in TDS meter so I can actually see when it’s time to swap out the filter.” — Julie Sprankles

Echelon Stride-8s Treadmill Echelon Stride-8s Treadmill $2,999.99 $1,999.99 See On Echelon “I have been walking 10k steps a day since the end of the summer, but I live in the Midwest and now, well, it's freezing! I am not a cold-weather girl, and we cancelled our gym membership, so what was a girl to do?! Introducing: the Echelon Stride-8s Treadmill. Not only is the sleek, subtle, and quiet, but the Echelon Stride also comes with a subscription service with tons of different classes.” — Katie Garrity

WeGym Dumbbell Set With Racks WeGym WeGym Dumbbell Set With Rack $629.99 See On WeGym “I’ve been building my home gym piece by piece so I can give up my monthly gym membership, and this is the latest (very welcome) addition. The handles are super grippy and comfortable, they don’t scuff my floors, and the anti-roll design keeps them in place when I set them down. Plus, I love how aesthetic they are!” — Julie Sprankles