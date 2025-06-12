The wait is over! After years of anticipation, the Nintendo Switch 2 is finally here and available to buy in the U.S. Well, sort of. The long-awaited new console officially debuted on June 5, but not surprisingly, it’s a super hot commodity — in just a few days, it has already sold more than 3.5 million units worldwide, making it the fastest-selling Nintendo game system ever. So, if you’re wondering where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2, you’re very clearly not alone. Just keep that in mind on your buying quest, because it might take some time to actually get your hands on a console.

The Switch 2 is selling out online as fast as retailers can restock, meaning you’ll need to act fast to ~add to cart~ if you do find one available. Patience will likely be a necessary virtue during this process. You may do better driving to visit your local retail stores and testing your luck at finding a Switch 2 console on the shelves.

But where should you be looking, either online or in person? Here’s where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 whenever the Nintendo restocking gods smile down on you.

What stores carry the Nintendo Switch 2?

The official Nintendo website lists four retailers: GameStop, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. At pub time:

GameStop is sold out of the console online, but has a “find a store” option. They do have accessories like controllers and Joy-Cons in stock, as well as games.

BestBuy is sold out of the console online. They currently have various accessories in stock.

Target is sold out of the Switch 2 standalone console, but they currently do have the Switch 2 + Mario Kart bundle available online. They also have various accessories in stock.

Walmart appears to have very limited stock of the Switch 2 + Mario Kart bundle online, and it’s marked up considerably (from $499 to $795). The company has said that inventory for the console will also be limited in physical Supercenters.

Other retailers worth looking into are membership stores like Costco and Sam’s. If you have a membership or are willing to obtain one, you may be able to order a Switch 2 from your preferred membership club. It currently appears that Costco has inventory online, while Sam’s Club is out of stock.

So far, Amazon hasn’t yet listed any Switch 2 systems for sale.

You can try to score a Switch 2 through Nintendo directly, but they’re selling the consoles via an invite system. This requires registering your interest in purchasing a Nintendo Switch 2 system and accessories from the official My Nintendo Store. To be prioritized, you must be an account holder who is at least 18 years old, has had their Nintendo paid membership for a minimum of 12 months, and has a minimum of 50 total gameplay hours as of April 2, 2025. If you meet the priority requirements, you’ll receive an invitation email when it’s your turn to shop. That invitation will be valid for 72 hours, so check your inbox!

Once Nintendo reaches out to everyone who meets the priority criteria, they’ll send invitations to remaining eligible registrants on a first-come, first-served basis.

How much does the Switch 2 cost?

Let’s think of it as an investment, yeah? Prices for the Switch 2 and accessories are:

$499.99 for the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart bundle

$459.99 for the Nintendo Switch 2 console on its own

$94.99 for 2 additional Joy-Cons

$84.99 for the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

$39.99 - $79.99 for games (with Mario Kart the highest at $79.99)

Other accessories are also available, including a carrying case, screen protectors, and Joy-Con steering wheels.

How is the Switch 2 different from the OG?

First, it’s important to note that games cannot be cross-played between the versions. So, you won’t be able to just buy the Switch 2 Mario Kart and try it on your original Switch. It's a bit of a bummer, but it also makes a lot of sense — the Nintendo Switch 2 features a significantly faster processor, allowing for enhanced graphics and gameplay performance. Switch 2 games are designed to take advantage of these capabilities. The original system probably wouldn’t have been able to handle them.

The Switch 2 also features a larger screen capable of full 1080p high-definition display, and even 4K when connected to a compatible monitor/TV. Other upgrades include redesigned (magnetic!) Joy-Con 2 controllers, and the GameChat2 feature, which lets players video chat and share game screens with friends online.

And, of course, the Switch 2 is the only console on which you can play the buzzed-about Mario Kart World. The latest incarnation of the beloved Mario Kart series features some seriously exciting new developments, from being able to drive virtually anywhere (off-road, underwater, you name it) to racing with up to 24 drivers at once — the most in the history of the series.