The start of 2025 is already proving to be an exciting time for Nintendo fans. In the first week of the new year alone, two major — but interconnected — rumors began making waves on the internet: that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be released soon, and the highly anticipated Mario Kart 9 will lead the launch lineup for the updated video game console. Honestly, with the veritable trash soup making up headline news these days, yes, please. Bring on something bright and shiny and fun that we can latch onto (literally and figuratively)!

But are these rumors rooted in reality or just hopeful missives? As someone who has been anxiously awaiting the next chapter of both the classic game and the console I play it on, I decided to do a little more digging. Here’s what you should know if you’re a gamer parent like me and/or have gamer kids who you know want all the intel.

What’s the word on the street when it comes to the Switch 2?

Citing unnamed sources, popular podcaster and reliable leaker Nate the Hate predicted in a video released on Jan. 13 that Nintendo would do a Switch 2 reveal on or around Thursday, Jan. 16. “I’ve heard that the reveal itself is going to focus almost exclusively on the console itself,” Nate says, with no real spotlight on the games to launch with the console. Software news would effectively be the second phase of the Switch 2 reveal.

Although Nintendo hasn’t officially revealed any glimpses of the Switch 2 or announced a release date, purported leaks of both are already circulating. Images of what appear to be Switch 2 accessories have made their way to social media, thanks to behind-closed-door peeks of things like Joy-Cons and Joy-Con cases made public.

So, how will the Switch 2 be different from the OG? If rumors are to be believed, it will be a more powerful system — slightly larger than the Switch OLED, complete with an 8-inch LCD screen. Two significant changes will reportedly be unveiled: the Joy-Cons will attach magnetically, as opposed to the current slide-in system, and a “C” button will be added below the home key (for what purpose, we don't know).

At CES 2025, accessory manufacturer Genki revealed what it claims to be Switch 2 accessories as well as a mock-up of the console itself, hinting the hardware will drop in April. The latter isn’t too far off from Nate the Hate’s speculation — mirrored by a few other well-known gaming pros — that the Switch 2 could launch in May or June of this year. However (and it’s a big one), one source claims the Switch 2 launch date could be *much* sooner, which we’ll get into next.

How about Mario Kart 9?

There are few games I love more or feel more nostalgic about than Mario Kart, a series launched way back in 1992. There are now 15 games in total across multiple consoles, with each new game rolling out fresh gameplay elements like new circuits and characters. And while every incarnation tends to do well thanks to Nintendo’s fan base, the timing feels right for Mario Kart 9 to be massive. After all, Nintendo revealed last year that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling Switch game to date, closing in on 75 million sales.

Fans (myself included) have practically been salivating for 9 ever since the final wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass dropped in 2023.

Is the wait almost up for a new version? According to Average Lucia Fanatic, who successfully predicted details about the PS5 Pro and Nintendo Alarmo in recent months, the answer is yes. They’ve gone on record to say their sources have revealed both Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart 9 will launch on March 3, 2025, making Mario Kart 9 the crown jewel in the new console’s software lineup.

No official details about the game have been confirmed, but I’m personally hoping a few of the predictions being tossed around come true. First up? That Mario Kart 9 will incorporate F-Zero elements — something it toyed with a little in the 8 Booster Course Pass DLC with tracks like Big Blue (such a good one) and Mute City. This may even mean creating a speed beyond 200cc that feels closer to the cult favorite racing franchise.

I’d also love it if the leaked accessory that transforms your Joy-Con into a steering wheel comes to fruition, and I definitely wouldn’t be mad if they added even more characters (or skins for characters) and references to other games in the Mario universe.

What does Nintendo have to say about all of this?

Nintendo typically stays pretty tight-lipped about news leading up to launches. However, speaking to Japanese publication Sankei about the leaks, the company said, “These images and videos are not official.” Which, to be fair, isn't exactly an outright denial.

When I reached out to Nintendo for comment on the release date rumors for both Switch 2 and Mario Kart 9, a rep replied, “We cannot provide any official quotes or comments.”

If the rumors ~are~ true, though, we’ll find out soon enough.