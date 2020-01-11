Is there anything better than seeing your bb’s chubby little thighs squished into a tiny chair? We think not. There’s also nothing better than getting a few minutes hands-free to do all of the other fun mama stuff. (Laundry? Food prep? A pee break? You get it.)

Those snug baby booster seats can certainly come in handy, but be wary of relying on them too much, says Dr. Whitney Casares, author of The New Baby Blueprint: Preparing to Care for You and Your Little One and founder of modernmommydoc.com. She notes that they can start to restrict physical movement if used for extended periods of time and may be a safety risk. If you do choose to use an infant floor seat, she adds, make sure yours has a harness and never place it on an elevated surface like a chair, counter or tabletop. “Your child learns best when they’re interacting with you and free to move naturally,” suggests Dr. Casares, so while bb’s in her tiny throne, pop down on the floor for a quick storytime or play session, and don’t forget to fit in some good ol’ tummy time, too.

For those moments between play when you want to encourage sitting up, here are the 12 best baby seats to choose from.

SkipHop Silver Lining Cloud Baby Chair This stylish little seat has a wide base supported by four legs and a rotating ring that alternates between a handy snack tray or three engaging toys. You’ll love that this comfy chair keeps bb safely contained—and entertained at the same time. $60 AT AMAZON

Bumbo Floor Seat When your tiny one is tired of tummy time, the contoured Bumbo seat helps them get a better look at the world. A built-in three-point harness keeps them safe and secure. $58 AT AMAZON

Hugaboo Baby Floor Seat Snugglebuns There’s a small window when Baby is learning to sit up but still topples over quite a bit. The Hugaboo is perfect for that exact point in time (and well beyond). The soft, supportive pillow envelops your kiddo but still lets them have a bit more freedom to move around, and it makes a great cushion for tummy time, too. $55 AT TARGET

Summer 3-Stage Deluxe SuperSeat, Wild Safari We love a deal, and it definitely feels like you’re getting one with the Summer Infant 3-in-1 Deluxe SuperSeat. Use it from babyhood to toddlerhood, as the chair transforms from a playzone to a supportive activity chair to a toddler booster seat. With a rotating tray full of toys and a 3-point harness, this seat checks all the boxes. $50 AT AMAZON

Fisher Price Sit-Me-Up Floor Seat This cute chair offers two sitting positions for infants ages 4-6 months (more reclined) and 6 months and up (a little straighter), and both help your little one stay engaged with their surroundings. “I like to put [the seat] in the kitchen while I’m cooking or washing dishes so she can be a part of the action,” says Darcy on Amazon. $39 AT AMAZON

Crate and Kids Busy Baby Activity Chair A sturdy-yet-cozy baby couch serves as a great place for your busy bb to get a little work done (and by work, we mean rattling, squeaking, and bopping, ofc). Consider this a precursor to a larger bouncer—perfect for your 3- to 6-month-old. $139 AT CRATE & KIDS

Infantino Music and Lights 3-in-1 Discovery Seat and Booster What tiny person wouldn’t love a light-up piano with a space for snacks? The Infantino discovery seat and booster is a one-stop shop: it even comes with straps to attach to a chair so your little one can sidle up to the table at dinner time (meaning you get a moment to actually eat with two hands!). $45 AT AMAZON

Bumbo MultiSeat The Bumbo multiseat has all the benefits of the Bumbo floor seat, but with added versatility. Always on the go? Bring along the multiseat to use as a travel high-chair for dinner at the grandparents’, or take out the foam insert to use as a regular booster for your big kid. $58 AT AMAZON

Prince Lionheart BebePod Chubs Plus Baby Sitter and Booster Seat Is your tiny tyrant demanding an upright view? Get their diapered bottom into this Prince Lionheart BebePod. They’ll approve of the removable tray, safety harness, watermelon placemat and fun whirly toy, we’re certain of it. $61 AT AMAZON

Ingenuity Baby Base 2-in-1 Seat You’ll love this 2-in-1 convertible baby seat and booster for the long haul, thanks to an easy wash tray (with a spot for storage!), secure harness and added level of support for wobbly little ones. “My chunky little guy grew out of the Bumbo SO soon… This has multiple seat settings that say it can fit up to a 4 year old as a booster seat, which makes it way more worth your money,” says Jason on Amazon. $40 AT AMAZON

Little Tikes My First Seat An extra-wide leg opening in the Little Tikes My First Seat means you’ll be able to use this cushy foam chair long past the baby phase. Parents also like the tall back that offers a little extra support, and a wide base for anti-tipping stability. $45 AT AMAZON

Summer Infant My Bath Seat Ever wish you had octopus arms while bathing your infant? This handy bath seat supports your child safely so you can get down to the soapy business of washing up. Trust us—it makes bath time a little more fun (for both of you!). $35 AT AMAZON

