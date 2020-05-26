9 Best-Selling Amazon Launchpad Products That Are Weirdly Wonderful

There are things you automatically add to your shopping cart every month — think beauty products like dry shampoo (because, you know, kids) and health products like vitamins and bandaids (because, again, kids). But sometimes, you don’t realize a product has been missing in your life until you see it for the first time and discover why other shoppers are loving it so much.

Even if you haven’t heard of Amazon Launchpad, you probably recognize some of the items they feature. There are innovative and cool gadgets, kitchen tools, new kids snacks, outdoor toys, and more from hundreds of emerging brands. Most of them started on crowd funding sites or through incubators before finding their way to Amazon customers through the Launchpad program. Whether you need to cook eggs *just* right for the picky eaters in your house or could use a tripod to make your home photos and videos look less tragic, there’s likely something for you.

Ahead you’ll find nine weird and wonderful best-selling Amazon Launchpad products that other customers have loved and might be useful in your own household. (FYI, the list gets updated hourly based on sales, so there is always something fun and new to discover).

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker If your family loves to eat eggs, but every person prefers theirs in a slightly different way, the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker can help make mealtimes easier. Depending on what you’re in the mood for, it will help you cook hard boiled eggs, soft boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, and omelets, all with a push of a button. There’s a buzzer that lets you know when your eggs are done, an auto-shut off function to prevent overcooking, and it comes with a poaching tray, omelet tray, six-egg holder tray, measuring cup, and recipe book. One reviewer said, “You know those objects that are totally unnecessary, but you see them and fall in love and live forever in happiness with your random kitschy thing? This is that thing… I have not been disappointed. It makes especially lovely, perfectly round omeletes with minimal cleanup required. Hard and soft boiled eggs cook evenly and taste great. The poached eggs are tender and melt in your mouth over toast.” $20 AT AMAZON

UBeesize Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand Phone cameras have come a long way, and this set will make your photos even more frame-worthy. It comes with an eight inch ring light that has three different modes (warm light, cool light, and day light) with multiple brightness levels, an adjustable tripod, rotating phone holder, and a Bluetooth remote that’s compatible with iOS and Android phones. Use it to take a family photo (if you can get everyone to stay still for a few minutes), or a selfie that finally has good lighting no matter what time of day. One reviewer said, “I am LOVING this Ring Light with Tripod Stand. I use this when taking photos & video of myself and my children. The best part there is a BLUETOOTH REMOTE that allows you to control your phone. It is android and iOS compatible too so it doesn’t matter what phone I am using which I love!” $60 AT AMAZON

Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera A security camera can provide a sense of security for your home, monitoring both inside and outside your door, or providing an easy way to check on your kids and pets when you’re not at home. The Wyze Cam has HD live streaming that you can view via the Wyze app on your phone, night vision, and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. It can automatically record a 10-15 second video when it detects motion or sound, and save the video to the cloud for two weeks for free, or you can add a microSD card to continuously record. It’s small and has a magnetic base and flexible 3D design, so you can put it wherever you need an extra set of eyes. One reviewer raved, “Incredibly easy setup. You just install the app on your phone, plug the camera in, push a button on the bottom, and then point the camera at a QR code the displays on your phone. Then you are prompted to enter the password for your wifi, and that’s it. It literally takes 1 minute to set up, with no messing around with firewalls, routers, ports, etc. There are voice prompts, played from the speaker on the camera, that guide you through the process. It’s an absolute breeze.” $26 AT AMAZON

Stasher 100% Silicone Reusable Food Bag 1/2 Gallon Size Say goodbye to disposable plastic bags in the kitchen. The reusable Stasher bags are made with 100 percent non-toxic silicone, are BPA- and latex-free, and self-sealing to keep your produce and prepared foods fresh. The bags are also durable and can be boiled, microwaved, frozen, used in the oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, or thrown in the dishwasher. They come in various sizes, from snack to half-gallon. One reviewer said, “I’ve tried a LOT of reusable bags as there are a lot of options out there all using a variety of materials. The fabric ones just get gross over time. The vinyl ones are hard to clean and aren’t usually dishwasher safe. There are other silicone one that need a separate rod to close them that you can easily lose. This one is the most simple and easy to use. No separate pieces to lose. Can withstand any temperature/microwave/dishwasher/whatever. And if they get gunky they are very easy to clean and I trust that they aren’t hiding gross crumbs in any of the crevices.” $20 AT AMAZON

Lakanto Monkfruit Sweetener Anyone with a sweet tooth — this product is for you. If you love sugar in your coffee or can’t resist baked goods but are looking to cut down on your refined sugar intake, Lakanto monkfruit sweetener is a sugar substitute that has zero calories, zero net carbs, and has a zero-glycemic level. It’s made from a blend of erythritol and monk fruit extract and has no artificial flavoring or sweeteners, and can be easily swapped in for white sugar in recipes. One reviewer said, “This is the best sugar substitute I have used. It is so good, in fact, that my husband has started using it to make his sweet tea. This is important because a) hubby is diabetic, and b) Lakanto Monkfruit blend has a ZERO glycemic level, meaning it will NOT raise your blood sugar. That is important in weight loss and in maintaining a healthy a1c (according to hubby’s doctor)… Monkfruit sweetens the closest to sugar of anything I’ve ever tasted. I’ll be back for more!” $23 AT AMAZON

SmartyPants Kids Formula & Fiber Daily Gummy Multivitamin Trying to get your kids to eat vegetables is basically going into a battle you’re almost certain to lose. Luckily, there are other ways to get essential vitamins and fiber into your little ones’ diets. The SmartyPants Kids multivitamins are appropriate for kids four years and up and have 15 essential nutrients such as fish oil, fiber, vitamin D3, vitamin B12, beta carotene, and more. They’re free of eggs, milk, peanuts, soy, gluten, and wheat. And since they’re made with all-natural flavors and have no synthetic colors or artificial flavors, they’re tasty enough to convince your kids to eat them without (too much of) a fight. One reviewer said, “If your child is anything like mine, then getting them to eat nutritiousness food is like asking them to violate their inner core beliefs to all that is life. While these are not a complete replacement for that problem, they provide some good needed nutrition and my son loves the way they taste. So while we will continue our daily war of eating good food, these make us feel a little better as parents.” $23 AT AMAZON

Kids Against Maturity: Card Game Mix up family game night with something that will have everyone putting down their phones and getting some good laughs. Kids Against Maturity is basically a kid-friendly version of Cards Against Humanity. Each player takes turns asking a question, and all the other players try to use their funniest answer card to win the round. There are 500 question and answer cards, and plenty of age-appropriate toilet humor and innuendos that even parents will find themselves chuckling. One parent and reviewer said, “If you have any sort of humor in your blood, this is the family game for you. We ordered this game before we left for spring break so we could play when we needed a break from the beach/pool. It did not disappoint in the least. My kids, along with my nieces and nephews (ranging from 6-16) were laughing uncontrollably the entire time. The phrase possibilities are as creative and funny as you can make them. I think my 8 year old had the best time. He literally said the next morning after our first night of playing that his stomach was sore. If you’re one of those parents who get offended easy…you should definitely get this game and learn to loosen up a bit. We need to be able to laugh especially nowadays. And if we can’t do that with our kids, then who can you do that with. Great game and will be recommending it to all of my friends.” $30 AT AMAZON

Zen Laboratory Inflatable Splash Sprinkler Pad During warm afternoons or when you want to get your kids to go outside, turn your backyard into a water playground with this inflatable splash sprinkler pad. Hook up a hose to this 68” pad and instantly create a fun splash party — you can adjust the height of the sprinklers by increasing or decreasing the water pressure. It’s great for little kids who can’t swim yet, or if you just don’t want to deal with dragging a kiddie pool outside and waiting ages for it to fill up. One reviewer said, “It inflated easy and fast with no leaks. It’s nice and large enough for several small kids to sit in or run through. With our water pressure the streams got to about 4 feet. I would say 5 and under would love to play with this and not get bored. The shallow pool in the middle is a few inches deep and great for small water toys too.” $25 AT AMAZON

Exploding Kittens Card Game Fortunately, no felines were hurt in the making of this card game. Players (seven years old and up) take turns drawing cards, and if you pick up an Exploding Kitten card, you have to defuse it with other cards like laser pointers and catnip sandwiches. Other cards let you skip a turn, attack other players, or relocate the Exploding Kitten card. The game is described as “a highly strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian roulette,” and if that sounds a little ridiculous, wait until you start playing. One reviewer said, “I got this for my teenage daughter, and it was both well-received and well-played! This is a quirky, funny and flexible game that beats the hell out of any electronic caca you might be considering as a gift. This little card game provides actual interaction in a light and funny way, plus allows – indeed encourages- a high amount of silly randomness in the way its played. Very fun, and fine for two to four people.” $20 AT AMAZON

