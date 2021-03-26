The Best ‘Among Us’ Gifts For All The Crewmates And Imposters On Your Ship

Amazon

Did you finally finish the task of discovering the best Among Us gift for your imposter obsessed gamer with the best toys and merch available? Do you get why crewmates call emergency meetings? Then you know someone who will go galactic for these Among Us gifts. As the hottest game of teamwork and betrayal, Among Us has also hit playgrounds across the country as Space Mafia. The IRL version is kinda like tag. Kids run around calling emergency meetings to catch the imposter. And as a parent, it’s endlessly entertaining to watch. So go ahead, leave your phone in your pocket. Because you are not going to want to miss this show. Regardless if you know Among Us as a phone app or schoolyard game, we’ve got the best Among Us gifts for your crewmates.

We’ve found these best Among Us toys and merch from dress-up masks and pajamas, to stuffies and personalized mugs. This stellar Among Us swag will make your crewmates call an emergency meeting — just to show off these best Among Us gifts. Insider tip: sneak into a game (there are private codes you can enter to join specific rounds) and surprise your kids! Your gamer will be delighted, and you will have a blast.

Best ‘Among Us’ Gifts

Find Funny Gift Ideas Imposter T-Shirt The perfect low-key cool Among Us tee for your favorite Imposter. This 100% cotton T-shirt is the ultimate in gamer graphic tees with “Imposter” printed in red Among Us font on the front. Your kiddo or kid at heart (adult sizes are available) more of a crewmate? No worries! The Find Funny Gift Ideas crewmates T-shirt is just like the imposter version but in cyan colored type. Best of all, this shirt is actually comfortable! “My son loves this shirt! He has been obsessed with Among Us, so fun and subtle way to show off his new fav game. Good quality and fit,” reviews one Amazon customer. Want something for your imposter to bundle up in? Check out the cozy popover hoodie version too! $17.99 AT AMAZON

CLLZ Among Us 3D Nightlight Light up your night with a glowing crewmate, or perhaps imposter. The 3D Among Us nightlight mimics a hologram with a unique acrylic cutout figure that lights up in a rainbow of 16 different colors. Just tap the base to activate the light and change colors. Or use the included remote to access even more color options from a comfortable seat. Power up the nightlight with the included USB charging cord or install three AA batteries to go cordless. “Very cool Among Us light,” reviews one Amazon customer. “My 7-yr old is obsessed with Among Us but there isn’t a lot of merch available. I found this night light and he LOVES it. It’s very sturdy, easy to put together, and looks great at night. Not too bright, just the perfect amount of light. The different colors are fun too.” $15.40 AT AMAZON

Custom Mug Personalized Among Us Mug Know somebody who’s kinda sus? Let them sip their way through another round of space mafia with the totally customizable crewmate mug. Complete the difficult task of choosing between naming someone the imposter or labeling them kinda sus (which means “suspicious” in Among Us lingo). Or double your customization fun with the Love is Among Us mug, celebrating the happy couple with their names or gamertags on one mug. “A great gift for a gamer,” reviews one Amazon customer. “The mug is very cute. My fiance loves it and uses it all the time. Good quality and exactly as I ordered.” Create a replica of your gamer’s favorite Among Us skin by selecting their color and headpiece. Take your pick from all the classic space mafia headwear from crowns and cowboy hats to bananas and balloons. Available in 11 of 15 ounces, the Among Us personalized mug will be as much fun for you to create as it will be for your gamer to receive! $10.99 AT AMAZON

Aiycome Among Us Knit Beanie Hat Can’t ever get your gamer to keep a hat on their head, even when it’s freezing outside? Keep their head warm with the Among Us beanie they will actually love wearing. The acrylic hat is available in two sizes, one specifically for the kiddos among us and a larger size for bigger kids and adults. “Good Beanie,” reviews an Amazon customer, “I bought this as a Christmas gift for my daughter. She loved it and I have nothing but positive things to say. It’s exactly as pictured. I’ve washed it even a few times and it holds up really nicely too.” The high quality hat features brightly embroidered Among Us astronauts on double knit fabric to keep ‘em stylin’ and warm. And with 6 unique designs to choose from, you will find the perfect hat for every crewmate on your ship. $15.88 AT AMAZON

Best ‘Among Us’ Toys and Merch

Lopraba Among Us Plush Toy Add a crewmate, or who knows, maybe even an imposter, to your space mafia lover’s stuffed animal collection. These snuggly soft Among Us plushies come in twelve vivid colors just like the astronauts on the video game. The large 7.8 inch size makes these super sus stuffies a perfect fit in any sized arms for an out of this world snuggle. Plus they are so much easier to keep track of in the larger size that you can finally call off the family stuffie search party for this one. “Amazing,” reviews one Amazon customer. “These are the best Among Us plushies that we have gotten! Super cute and soft.” The stuffed crewmates are made of high quality short plush and filled with just enough PP Cotton fill to get a nice squeak sound with just the right squeeze. $11.99 AT AMAZON

Jimdan Among Us Pajama Set Let your little crewmate dream of completing their tasks and ejecting the imposter aboard their ship in this adorable Among Us pajama set. The black, blue, or navy background hues really make the bright crewmates pop on these adorable pajamas. “The material is a soft polyester/cotton mix, and I was very happy that the prints were not laminated plastic. The colors are nice and vivid. So far, very happy with this purchase and my son was over the moon with his new Among Us pajamas!” reviews one Amazon customer. “After a few washings the prints have stayed vivid and I don’t notice any shrinkage. My son says it’s very comfortable to sleep in. We highly recommend it!” The elastic waistband and cuffed legs keeps the bottoms in place even if there is still room to grow. Which means sizing up in these adorable pajamas will let your growing kiddo get more nights out of them. $22.99 AT AMAZON

Among Paper Wide Ruled Among Us Composition Notebook Nothing tops walking the halls of school in gamer style with the crewmate printed composition notebook from Among Paper. The white notebook features a colorful space mafia print in all the classic crewmate colors. The standard, North American sized notebook contains 110 wide ruled pages that even young writers will enjoy filling. “A must buy for any Among Us lover” reviews an Amazon customer. “I bought this as a gift for my little brother’s 13th birthday and he loved it! Considering he’s a teen now and is very picky with presents, he said it was for sure one of his faves! LOL. The printing is very nice and not blurry at all, he loves the feel of the notebook as well. Very well made! Buy it now!” Have an artist in the house? The Among Us sketch pad features thick solid white pages perfect for sketching out their favorite space mafia characters. $5.99 AT AMAZON

Chic Costume Among Us Dress Up Mask Perfect for Halloween or role playing at home, the Among Us space mask from Chic Costume will be a fantastic dress up hit for imaginary gamer-play. Each handmade helmet is made of soft fabric featuring a fully see through, mirrored plastic face for a fun IRL Among Us experience. The mask is a perfect finishing touch to any space mafia costume for kids (the youth size fits up to a 20 inch circumference head) and adults alike. One Etsy customer reviews, “My son who is obsessed with Among Us is now obsessed with this mask! Great quality and fast shipping. Love that this comes in all the colors and child sizes. Now I have to order more for the other kids in the family so they can all play among us in real life haha!” The customizable, made-to-order mask comes in 12 out-of-this- world Among Us colors. Add your own hat, banana, or roll of toilet paper to make the look even more authentic! $50.00 AT ETSY

Now you’ve nailed finding the best Among Us gifts, need help finding more out of this world stuff our kids are into these days? We’ve got all the best kid gear for you here!

