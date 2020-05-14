10 Best Outdoor Swings For Kids Of All Ages— Cue The Summertime Fun

We all have happy childhood memories that involve being on a swing— tire swing, swing set, rope swing, etc. That carefree feeling of the wind in our hair and the tickle in our stomach as we go higher. Combine that with running through sprinklers and a cold glass of lemonade – summer time! It’s only natural that we pass this love of swinging onto our kids. It’s not a coincidence that they’re the most sought after playground toy (they even beat out the wavy slide and monkey bars). Whether we’re playing at the playground or on own backyard swingset, the magical yet simplistic design of a good old swing can entertain our kids for hours.

Swinging is fun and also delivers on both mental and physical benefits (for moms too when pushing – triceps ladies!). This source of play does everything from teaching body awareness, to building gross motor skills to providing a calming sensation, especially for kids with Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD, anxiety or a variety of other mental or physical disabilities.

Our kids don’t need (or care) to know it’s good for them, right? They just want to have outdoor play in the sunshine and have some independent fun. And we mamas want some well deserved outdoor quiet time for a change. So let’s take a reading break and send the whole family outside to the swings. Heck, the big kids can even get in their reading time in while on the swings!

It’s time to upgrade your current swingset for the bigger kids and add a few new tree swings around the yard. Spread them out— less fighting = more relax time for you. We’ve got 10 swings for you to choose from. Lemonade not included.

Best Baby Swings

Little Tikes High Back Swing Little Tikes, the expert in all things baby and toddler has created one of the most mom friendly baby swings. It’s all fun and games putting our little newborn in the baby swing, but once they can sit up (aka move on their own) it’s a little nerve wracking to put them in a moving object. The Little Tikes High Back Swing comes in fire truck red (the color babies see first) with a high back (support for BB) and a seatbelt for added safety. The included rope makes adding this swing to your pre existing play set from your older children easy. No swing set yet? Not worry, this can also be hung from a sturdy tree limb. According to Little Tikes, swinging outdoors can lead to sensory development for BB. “A child who spends all of their time inside watching television only has the chance to develop two sensory skills — sight and hearing. When children play outside, they can develop and hone all five sensory skills — touch, hearing, sight, smell and even taste. What does all of this have to do with swinging? Kids love swinging. It’s a huge draw for children. If your child is interested in swinging, then they’ll be much more willing to head to a playground, go out back to play or engage in other outdoor activities beyond swinging. As they do, they’ll practice engaging their senses and processing everything around them.” $27 AT WALMART

Eastern Jungle Gym Full Bucket Toddler Swing Seat How cute are babies at the playground in these big bucket swings? It just begs for a photo op. Eastern Jungle Gym brings the playground home by creating a fully assembled polyurethane high back swing seat for baby. Installation is super easy, just unbox and hang up on your metal or wooden swing set in replacement of a swing for bigger kids. Once up, plan on leaving it for awhile. This seat is good for babies and toddlers from age 6 months to four years. The yellow coated chain prevents pinched fingers allowing us mamas to be worry free, even when our LOs start swinging themselves. One reviewer noted, “Recently bought a playset for my kids that came with only the normal flat rubber swings. Bought this as an add on for my 1 year old son and I couldn’t be happier. He can swing all day and has even fallen asleep in this thing. My 3 year old prefers this swing to a normal one because I can push her higher and there is no risk of her falling. The swing came with way more chain than I needed.” $45 AT AMAZON

Best Toddler Swings

Sportspower Indoor/Outdoor My First Toddler Swing Toddlers have no concept of weather, they just know what they want to do and they want to do it NOW! Sound familiar? With Sportspower Indoor/Outdoor Swing your LO doesn’t have to wait for Mr. Sun to enjoy the benefits of swinging. An indoor swing for kids is not an easy find after the baby stage unless you want it hanging from the ceiling. Trust us you will thank us for finding this one! Some assembly is required; Pro-tip get a second person who is not your toddler to help here (this means you dad!). Easy to fold up and bring either inside or out this mobile swing set will provide hours of entertainment in the living room, on the porch, or even on vacation for kids up to 55 pounds. One mom we know set it up so she could sit on the porch enjoying the sun while pushing her LO in the shaded area. Instant relaxation for both. Smart move mama! $50 AT WALMART

Little Tikes 2-in-1 Snug 'n Secure Swing With over 1200 reviews, the Little Tikes 2-in-1 Snug ‘n Secure Swing is a hands down mom favorite for toddlers. Designed to work for kids from ages 9 months to 4 four years, this swing is both small and mighty. It contains the safety features of a baby swing but is durable enough to withstand both the elements and whatever our preschoolers drum up. As our kids get older, or if you plan on using this for multiple children, the adjustable straps can be removed to accommodate bigger kids. Starting the habit of outdoor play can set our kiddos up for a lifetime of good habits. Little Tikes notes, “In general, children who spend time outside tend to be more curious, stay with a task for a longer time, and are better at self-directed play. By encouraging your child to swing and spend time outside, you help them to develop the skills they need in the classroom and the boardroom.” $24 AT WALMART

Best Tree & Rope Swings For Older Kids

BLUE ISLAND Tree Swing The ultimate tree swing for kids is this one from BLUE ISLAND. Brightly colored, large, durable, and designed to hold up to 700 pounds, this one is as much for the mamas as it is the kiddos. The 40” diameter means that we can lay back and relax (listen to the birds, daydream of more sleep, make our to-do list) until our LOs beg us to get off. The enormous size also means that all of our kids can fit on there at once (aka no fighting), which is a huge win for us. The other reason that we love this swing so much is that it’s great for kids on the Autism spectrum. The gentle calming and repetitive motion helps with sensory information processing and works to build better coordination and balance, which means both physical and mental benefits. $90 AT AMAZON

Sorbus Spinner Swing The Sorbus Spinner Swing comes in two sizes one perfect for kids swing sets and the other as a kids tree swing. Circular in design with a full mat platform, this can be a chair swing, a hammock, and a swing for playsets all while encouraging balance development and imaginative play. The 24” size will fit nicely on any preexisting playset you already own and is perfect for one child ages 5 and up. The 40” size means friends can play too! Good for 2-3 kids and up to 220 pounds in total, our kiddos can make this their mobile hotspot all summer long. Swinging, spinning, or just sitting and reading, this swing can be set up almost anywhere you kids want to hang. One reviewer had these wise words to offer, “This is a great size! big enough to lounge on (or for two children to share) but not so big that it dominates the space. I used it to hang from a tree. The quality of the craftsmanship is impressive. It was difficult to put together alone, once I had assistance it was much easier. It requires a little muscle to get the final pieces together. I had hoped that the fabric would have some bounce in it, but after using it I think the fabric is perfect for standing or lounging. Note this swing requires some balancing skills; this is NOT a swing to leave your child unattended! Very pleased with my purchase!” $60 AT AMAZON

Web Riderz Rope Swing Engineered to meet the highest quality standards the M and M Sale Enterprises Web Riderz Swing gets the whole family in on the fun. This is the ultimate rope swing for kids! With a 39” steel frame diameter, multiple children or mom and dad can climb on the web rope swing with room to spare. Constructed to hold up to 600 pounds safely (one of the highest limits out there!) this one is as much for the adults as the kids. This swing comes fully assembled and ready to hang from the perfect backyard tree limb, or it can attach directly to a metal swing set. Pro-tip, if you want to use this as a spinner swing, you will need to purchase the adaptor. One reviewer also offered up this tip as well, “Excellent product. It’s incredibly strong, all my kiddos and wife can swing at the same time. After hanging and adjusting the height, double check the grommets the ropes pass through. They can pop out and cut/chafe the ropes.” $113 AT HOME DEPOT

HearthSong Deluxe Platform Hanging Tree Swing This extra large platform swing from HearthSong measures 3.5’ long and 2.5’ wide (aka big enough for all the kids so no one is fighting) and can hold up to 250 pounds. Kids can sit or stand or lounge (if they get to swing alone) on the tightly woven rope platform. The padded frame protects little legs when they’re hanging over the edge or if someone accidentally gets bumped. (We know you told them not to run under the swing!) When the warm weather begins to fade, this swing can be brought indoors to hang in the basement or playroom from a beam or the ceiling to keep the fun going all year round. One mom we know loves to bring this swing camping. Attach it to a big tree limb and pretty soon her campsite is the one to be seen at! $119 AT AMAZON

SUMMERSDREAM Disk Rope Swing Simple and classic the SUMMERSDREAM Disk Swing reminds us of summers spent swinging off a rope swing right into the lake. Available in 6 colors, kiddos can have their pick as they spend hours swinging from a tree limb. While it only holds one kid at a time, this swing will hold up to 200 pounds, which means both mom and dad can get in on the fun. Relive those glory days of swinging into the lake. One reviewer commented, “Great swing. Bought tree straps and had it up (WITH child help) under 15 minutes. Very easy height adjustment. Seat is perfect, smooth where it should be and sturdy. Kids ages that are using it are 5-12 yrs old. Glad we bought it!” $25 AT AMAZON

TFH-UK Full Support Special Needs Swing When a traditional swing just won’t work for your needs, TFH-UK’s Full Support Special Needs Swing provides a great option. The high back seat gives extra support where it’s needed and the safety harness means we can rest assured our kiddos will be held securely in place. The seat itself is made of a high density polyurethane, which will withstand the weather while still providing a safe and comfortable fit. This size holds kids up to 180 pounds, there is a smaller children’s size available as well (holds up to 100 pounds). One reviewer gushed over this swing. “My child is special needs and uses a wheelchair. He has never been able to use a regular swing at normal parks/school etc. This swing has been such a wonderful thing for both of us. Every day, weather permitting we can now bond in the backyard while I swing him on his swing. He is nonverbal but you can see the joy on his face when he gets to be in his swing. This is very safe, the 5 point harness puts me completely at ease.” $229 AT AMAZON

