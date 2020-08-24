You’re Cleaning Your Phone Wrong — Zap Those Germs With These UV Sterilizers

Image courtesy of brands

Regardless if you are counting or singing the happy birthday song twice, proper hand washing for a minimum of 20 seconds has become a national obsession (along with tie dye and bread baking). Even our toddlers have got the hand cleaning thing down now. But how often do you clean your phone? Think about it — whatever you touch, touches your phone. Pumped gas? Pushed a grocery cart? Wiped boogies at the playground? Your phone is likely the germiest thing you touch — harboring up to 18 times more bacteria than a public toilet. Yuck! Because we all can’t stop touching our phones (even in the bathroom and the kitchen) everyone is turning to UV phone cleaners for a fast and easy way to zap those germs so we can get our third arm back.

How Do UV Rays Sterilize?

Ultraviolet light sanitizers harness the power of UV-C rays, the ultraviolet light with the shortest wavelength which in turn means the highest energy, which are the best at killing bacteria and germs. The UV light sterilizes your smartphone in a way disinfecting wipes just can’t. Every nook and cranny is sanitized. UV sterilizers typically kill 99.9% of all bacteria and germs on your phone by destroying the DNA of the pathogen. That means these little boxes are destroying most of the nasty stuff on your phone, or whatever else you can fit into them. Hospitals have been using UVC lights for ages to disinfect and sanitize, so of course we are going to jump at the chance to use them in our own homes too.

The Best Cell Phone Sanitizers and UV Sanitizer Boxes:

PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger The brand synonymous with UV phone cleaner is the clinically tested and patented PhoneSoap. Even the skeptical consumer is seeing the cleaning power of the PhoneSoap 3. “We had our doubts” said one amazon reviewer. “(I) bought this along with a set of agar plates to test it for ourselves. We swabbed my daughter’s and husband’s phones before and after use. It does work! We are very happy with the product.” PhoneSoap founding cousins, Dan and Wes (you might have seen them on SharkTank!) have been perfecting their design for over 10 years and now offer a whole line of PhoneSoap products like the PhoneSoap Pro, PhoneSoap Wireless, and the PhoneSoap Go. $79.95 AT AMAZON

Does Phone Soap Work?

Third party lab tests have shown PhoneSoap to kill 99.9% of all common household bacteria and germs. The popular PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer includes a USB and USB-C ports for universal charging and is large enough to accommodate oversized phones (iPhone 11 and Galaxy S2 ultras we’re talking to you).

HoMedics UV-Clean Portable Sanitizer Bag Who says you can’t sanitize on the go? The HoMedics UV-Clean Portable Sanitizer Bag holds 18 cleaning cycles in a single charge. Sterilize in the car, at work, anywhere you need a quick germ busting clean. And quick it is; in just one minute the HoMedics UV Sanitizer Bag kills bacteria and germs on most any surface that fits in the bag (even pacifiers and teethers). “(I) purchased this due to the Covid-19 pandemic” reviewed one Amazon customer. “It works for cell phones, glasses, jewelry, keys, work badge, etc. I witnessed 10 sanitizing cycles right out of the box before I had to charge it. You can keep this at (your) bedside, in your car, purse, etc. I also ran the video camera of my phone to confirm it lit up blue when running.” Portable, silent, and effective, this is one more essential to add to your diaper bag and work tote. $79.99 AT AMAZON

59S X5 Portable UV Sanitizing Wand Us parents haul around a lot of crap. But not everything we tote around with us can fit in a UV sanitizer. The 59S X5 Portable UV Sanitizing Wand harnesses the disinfecting power of 20 UVC LED lights without the size limitations of UV sterilizing boxes. A simple press and scan easily sterilizes large and small surfaces while traveling, at home or at work. Backpacks, sneakers, toys and laptops are all fair game! Heck, even hotel room beds and public toilets. The safety first design is lightweight and battery operated, but more importantly shuts down immediately when the wand is overturned to prevent any harmful UV contact. Plus the folding compact design also features a child lock because even though this wand looks super cool, it is absolutely not a toy. $119.95 AT AMAZON

EVLA UV Sterilizer Box Adding kids to your life means supersizing everything. You’ve got to upgrade the car for some family wheels (hello minivan). Cash in on those family meal deals. And when it comes to keeping everyone and everything clean, families need a large capacity UV Sterilizer Box like this one from EVLA. One parent reviewed, “We are using our UV sterilizer a few times a day. All our babies have grown up but (we) recently purchased the sterilizer to sanitize small household objects during the pandemic. It is very convenient and environmentally friendly to use the sterilizer for remote controls, phones, keys, small toys, and even iPads. We have also sanitized the masks we used when we went out to get groceries. It is an investment well worth it for my family’s health.” The award winning EVLA UV Sterilizer Box features a reliable and replaceable light bulb with a 6,000 hour lifespan. EVLA will even trade in burnt out light bulbs for free! Go ahead super size your sanitizing power. $179.97 AT AMAZON

Lambor Studios Portable UV Phone Sanitizer And Wireless Charger Taking yet another video of our kids or deep diving into social media, we don’t ever want to put down our phones and charge them. Phone separation anxiety is as real as FOMO. With our emotional and physical health in mind, Lambor Studios has created an all-in-one Portable UV Phone Sanitizer and Wireless Qi Charger. The Lambor Studios Sanitizer will charge and disinfect your phone at the same time. Getting it back in your hands in no time. Just pop your phone on top of the sanitizer box and continue to play your music or chat on speaker phone while the Qi wireless charger takes over to juice it up when it is clean. The auto off feature triggers the UV bulbs to shut down when the lid opens, protecting your body and eyes (and those of curios little ones as well) from dangerous UV rays. Wipe out germs with the standard 18 minute disinfecting mode or use the 30 minute deep cleaning cycle for the extra grimy stuff. $25.00 AT AMAZON

Lexon Oblio Wireless Phone Charger And UV Cleaner Most of us parents had tidy spaces that expressed our unique styles, and then we had kids. Although there is crap thrown everywhere now our house is no longer just ours, we still can choose items that are practical and stylish. The Lexon Oblio Wireless Phone Charger and UV Cleaner is where sanitizing functionality meets clean modern design. Instead of a box, the Lexon Charger and Sterilizer is a sleek modern vase shape. Simply drop your phone into the mouth of the vase and let the powerful UV light and advanced ionizer technology safely eliminate germs and bacteria in just 20 minutes while the Qi charger brings your battery back to life. Available in white, navy, or black to seamlessly go with any home. The innovative Lexon Oblio is a hard working, germ- killing phone charger disguised as a modern sculpture. $100 AT SHARPER IMAGE

Roadview UV Phone Sanitizer With Aromatherapy Ever dream of ditching your family and sneaking off to a spa? (We are so there with you.) Let the Roadview UV Phone Sanitizer With Aromatherapy whisk you to your calm balanced self. Just add a drop of your favorite essential oil to the aromatherapy inlet while you sanitize your phone and feel like you are at the spa every day (even if the kids are causing a raucous in the next room). “Pretty Cool! Must Have During Covid-19! I hate having to clean my iPhone each time I come from outside, so I decided it was time to get this! It seems futuristic with the cool lights. It takes about 5 mins for the sanitizer to do its thing. Easy to use!” Posted one Amazon customer complete with a video of the UV phone cleaner doing its thing. Best of all, the Roadview UV Phone Sanitizer With Aromatherapy is one of the more affordable units available! Charge. Sanitize. Smell good. $29.99 AT AMAZON

HomeSoap Large UV Sanitizer By PhoneSoap You don’t have to be a germaphobe to be totally grossed out about what might be lurking on your phone. Knowing that many nasties are hanging out on your phone might make you wonder — what’s on everything else? The folks at PhoneSoap know that phones aren’t the only high traffic household items that need UV sanitizing, so they created the HomeSoap. Perfect for laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, and anything else you can cram into it. The HomeSoap UV Sterilizer harnesses the same UVC disinfecting power of the PhoneSoap on a larger scale. A loyal PhoneSoap customer reviewed “This is a phenomenal product, I didn’t expect to use (it) as much as I actually do. I’m kinda starting to wonder how I lived without one. From the bottle that my niece drops every hour on the hour. To the cell phone that I drop… probably just as much, it’s a welcome addition to my home. Don’t sleep on this product.” $200 AT PHONESOAP

