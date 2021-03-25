The Best Baby Car Mirrors That Help You Keep An Eye On Your Little One

Getty Images/AzmanL

A baby car mirror is a must-have baby gear item for rear-facing car seats. Not only does securing a mirror on the headrest in front of the car seat prevent you from having to pull over every time you hear a weird noise coming from your baby, or worse, no noise at all (which usually just means they’re sleeping or ignoring you), it also gives your baby a way to always have you in their sight.

Not all car seat mirrors are created equal, though. But from experience, we can tell you that it absolutely isn’t worth your time or money to buy a baby car mirror that won’t stay in place, causing you to have to adjust the straps every time you go somewhere. You deserve a backseat baby mirror that stays put, straps on tightly for safety, and does its job — as in, reflects your baby’s adorable face.

The internet has lots of baby car mirrors to choose from, so we took it upon ourselves to narrow them down to the ones with the highest ratings and parent approval. Take a look at what we found.

Best Baby Car Mirrors

Shynerk Baby Car Mirror It’s hard not to trust Amazon’s number one best sellers, especially when they have close to 20,000 5-star ratings like this baby car mirror from Shynerk. It’s shatterproof, has a clear reflection, easily attaches to moveable headrests in most cars, and it’s 360 degrees adjustable so you can always have your baby in sight. One reviewer wrote, “You would think all these types of mirrors are the same, and I thought so too, until I received it and mounted it in our vehicle. This mirror uses real brackets to keep the perfect angle on your baby.” $15.31 AT AMAZON

Shynerk Baby Car Mirror Camera With Night Vision Unlike traditional baby car seat mirrors, this one can be placed on the center console of the car so you don’t have to look back while driving (it has a double sided sticky pad to adhere to the dash). Another bonus: It has night vision! Strap the camera mirror to the headrest and aim it at your baby to get a clear shot. A cord runs from the camera to the screen, which can be ran under the car seat and car mat and between the front seats. Plug it into the cigarette lighter and you’re good to go. $41.09 AT AMAZON

Jolly Jumper Driver's Baby Mirror Amazon named this baby car mirror the best easy fit. In other words, it’s easy to install and fit into your car. We’re all about quick and easy installation! The mirror has a shatter resistant surface, and the adjustable straps fit most headrests. Best of all, you really can’t beat the price. One reviewer wrote, “One of the best purchases I’ve made! You shouldn’t have to pay a high price for a silly car mirror for baby. This one is budget friendly and does the job perfectly. Easy to attach and no assembly required. I would absolutely buy this again.” $6.99 AT AMAZON

Britax Baby Car Mirror You need a clear view of your child in their car seat, and the Britax back seat car mirror offers it. It’s shatterproof, easy to install, can pivot whichever way you need it to, and has adjustable straps. We especially love the soft grey frame! One reviewer wrote, “The absolute best mirror on the market! It’s the only one I could find that pivots so it’s easy to angle toward baby no matter where the mirror is installed.” $34.99 AT AMAZON

Munchkin Brica Cruisin' Baby In-Sight Car Mirror An adorable car seat mirror that gets the job done and gives your baby something cute and entertaining to look at while in the car. A remote lets you control music and volume on the mirror, as well as a cute light show. An auto shutoff feature conserves battery life for all those times you’re definitely going to forget to turn it off. One reviewer wrote, “The mirror is huge and very clear and has a little light show to keep baby busy. I love the remote option which has two buttons one for crying and one for sleeping. You can control it from the front and press whichever button you need! It’s like an SOS button and has already saved me from a few tantrums!!” $35.95 AT AMAZON

Travel Bug Baby & Toddler Car Back Seat Mirror This shatter resistant backseat baby mirror gives you peace of mind while driving with your rear-facing baby. The adjustable straps and buckles allow for easy installation, and the wide angle mirror is big enough so you likely won’t need to adjust the angle. And it’s lined in grey fabric liner, which is super chic. $12.99 AT AMAZON

Lusso Gear Baby Car Mirror This baby car car mirror is the best multi-angled option on the market, according to Amazon. The mirror is large and offers a crystal clear view of your little one. Plus, it’s sturdy and has adjustable straps that ensure it doesn’t move. It has a matte finish and comes in three color options to coordinate with your car’s interior. (Hallelujah!) Parents swear by this mirror. One reviewer wrote, “The pivoting feature is just too cool! The mirror can be easily adjusted and stays right where I position it. Once I adjust it, there is ABSOLUTELY NO jiggling, bouncing, or shaking, as with similar car baby mirrors.” $17.58 AT AMAZON

Zacro Baby Car Mirror Now, this mirror may look like every other baby backseat mirror, but Amazon named it the one with the best adjustable headrest. So, that’s something to consider if you need a mirror that can be angled in all the ways. It’s made of shatterproof acrylic, which is so important for baby’s safety in the event of an accident. One reviewer wrote, “This one does perfectly what I need it to do. It is HUGE and has a wide range of view thanks to the ‘bobblethingy’ that allows it to get and maintain (even through tough turns) the perfect angle for your height and your car. The ‘glass’ is crystal clear and I put it together and installed it in less than five minutes.” $12.99 AT AMAZON

Safe Baby Tech Baby Car Mirror When it comes to car compatibility, this baby car mirror is the best, as it fits in most cars, SUVs, vans, and trucks. The mirror is extra large, giving you the best view possible of your kiddo. One reviewer wrote, “This mirror has been wonderful. My only regret is not purchasing it sooner. It is so nice being able to see what my little one is up to while facing backwards, and knowing when she falls asleep is helpful. This mirror is larger than I anticipated, about the size of the entire captain seat head rest.” $10.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.