The Best Baby Doll High Chairs For Play Lunch

Since baby dolls are a great way for kids to learn all about how to take care of others, your kid might need a baby doll high chair. Because babies gotta eat — even if they’re made of plastic. As all moms know, there’s a lot more that goes into parenthood than feeding and sleeping, but for children, it’s a wonderful way to develop a nurturing sense of play. As far as toys go, high chairs are usually about functionality more than visual appeal, making it a welcomed purchase for many parents. It’s also really sweet when a toddler mimics your actions with a new baby in the house. Finding the best doll high chair may be essential, especially if your baby doll plans on eating meals with the family. (And if you’re looking for baby doll cribs, we have those too.)

It’s a little hard to rank the best toy high chair online, since, unlike actual high chairs, there are no safety issues. What you’ll be looking for is something that’ll keep your doll steady and secure. Of course, special features also help high chairs stand out.

Here are some of the top choices for baby doll high chairs online.

Best Baby Doll High Chairs

Gift Boutique Baby Doll Feeding Set One of the good things about this set is the fact that the baby doll comes with it. So, you know it’ll be a good fit. This is more of a booster than a tall high chair, but it’s a great place to feed your baby doll. Parents like it too! Amazon Reviewer Cheryl Weaver called it “the perfect gift.” $34.95 AT AMAZON

Badger Basket Doll High Chair with Accessories When it comes to high quality furniture for dolls, it doesn’t get better than Badger Basket. This adorable high chair will make mealtime quite exciting for both your child and your child’s doll. It comes with a plate, spoon, and bib, and fits American Girl dolls and Our Generation dolls perfectly. $29.94 AT AMAZON

Adora Baby Doll Accessories Pink High Chair There’s something about this baby doll high chair that makes it look like it’s meant to sit at a beach house or summer rental. The chair material is vinyl, and it’s perfect for dolls or other plushes that are around 16″. $21.91 AT AMAZON

You & Me High Chair If you’re not big on assembly, this may be the high chair for you — no tools are required for set-up. “We bought this for our 7 year old daughter to go with her new baby doll,” writes mom and Amazon Reviewer Ashley Grindstaff. “It’s easy to assemble and good quality for the price.” $18.79 AT AMAZON

Hauck Pretend Play Princess Pink Snacky Baby Doll High Chair This looks like a high chair that anyone would feel comfortable sitting in! It includes a fun feeding tray and a toy, and can hold dolls who are up to 21 inches. $19.99 AT WALMART

My Sweet Love 3-in-1 High Chair for 18" Dolls Looking for a baby doll high chair that doesn’t take up a ton of space? Then, this may be your best option. It’s almost the equivalent to the real-life high chairs that clip to a table. This particular table is especially good for My Sweet Love 18″ dolls, which aren’t included. While the high chair is one of the coolest looking options thus far, just know that this high chair does more than the rest. It also converts into a rocker and a carrier. “This high chair/baby carrier/baby rocker is perfect! My daughter loves it because there is so much that she can do with it, it’s easy to use, very sturdy, and really cute!” writes reviewer HLR562. $9.97 AT WALMART

Playtime By Eimmie 18 Inch Doll Furniture This classic-looking doll high chair is easy to assemble, and comes with great accessories, making it a favorite amount parents and grandparents. “The quality of the wood is high caliber with a beautiful finish,” writes Amazon Reviewer Nancy Gallik. “I think this doll high chair is worth the higher cost to have a safe, good quality toy for my granddaughter.” $31.99 AT AMAZON

KidKraft Lil' Doll High Chair This white high chair has a pink pad and comfortably seats an 18″ doll. The realistic details on this high chair are pretty incredible, including both a rattle bar and footrest. This will go wonderfully with your other doll accessories. 80% of parents who bought it were quick to rate it 5-stars. $19.99 AT AMAZON

