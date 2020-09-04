Here Are The Best Baby Loungers That Give Moms A Much-Needed Break

Albee Baby

When baby loungers first came out, moms everywhere were dancing a jig because we finally had a place to put our babies when they weren’t eating (high chair) or ready to go bed for the night (crib), which meant our aching arms and back got a break. Suddenly making a phone call, starting dinner, or sending an email became waaaay easier and you no longer had to look for your partner, or pop open a giant playpen just to put your baby down for a few minutes. From lounging, to story-time, and a whole bunch more in between, a ton of activity can safely take place in this one little spot. (It’s no wonder moms love these loungers as much as babies do.)

What are baby loungers?

If you’re not familiar with this snug spot, the best baby loungers are really just a comfy spot for your baby to rest, but with plenty of back and head support. Most are pillow-soft but firm enough to keep your baby from rolling over. The best baby loungers are also usually lightweight and easy to move around, so you can free your hands when and if you need to, wherever you happen to be.

From simple and affordable to the more expensive kind with tons of accessories, these eight baby loungers are some of the best on the market right now. Check ’em out and give that aching back a break— finally!

Leachco Podster Sling-Style Infant Seat Lounger With deeply contoured sides and a sling center that enlarges as your child grows, this baby lounger keeps your baby cozy and in place, so they can’t slide too much. The sling-style seat expands with each pound your baby puts on, supporting them as they grow. It can accommodate littles until they weigh about 16 pounds, and as your baby starts to sit up, it can be adjusted to provide additional support. The upper body elevation is a godsend if you have a colicky baby. As one mom said, “The dip in the seat is perfect to put my son in an upright position to help his acid reflux.” In fact, it helps with everything from their breathing to digestion. The Podster comes with a removable and washable cover and it’s available in four sweet patterns. $84 AT WALMART

Snuggle Me Organic Baby Lounger & Infant Floor Seat This baby lounger has tons of reviews because moms are such major fans. Made with certified organic, non-toxic, breathable, and hypoallergenic fabrics, it’s the perfect spot for napping, tummy time, diaper changes, and perhaps even a little infant massage (though we’re thinking if anyone needs a rubdown, it’s probably you). An unpadded center sling causes the sides to pull in slightly, so it feels like the baby’s getting a warm hug from you. This baby lounger is also machine-washable, it comes in 10 adorable modern colors like moss and gingerbread, and it can accommodate babies up until about 9 months. All in all, it’s one of the most mod-looking loungers we found. $99 AT ALBEE BABY

Boppy Original Newborn Lounger When it comes to the best baby loungers, Boppy is sort of the big cheese. They’re known for their loungers and feeding pillows, in part because they’re made of soft, breathable fabric, and they come in a ton of adorable prints and patterns. The original baby lounger has a recessed interior that cradles your baby’s bottom perfectly, whether they’re a newborn or they’re already rolling over (the maximum weight for this model is 16 pounds). The easy-wipe fabric is also a huge plus because let’s face it: babies are drooling little messes. It’s also machine washable, so you can unzip the cover and toss it in the wash anytime you need to. A convenient handle makes it easy to move throughout the house — or take with you anywhere you go. It’s the perfect comfy spot for Baby to lounge while you do dishes, sort laundry, or sit back with a book and put your feet up for once! $55 AT WALMART

Pello Infant Lounger What we love about this baby lounger is that you can keep it for years — it can accommodate kids ages 1 to 16, so once your little baby morphs into a toddler, a preschooler, and keeps right on growing, you’ll still get tons of use out of it (and you’ll be thinking of us every time!). Machine-washable with two handles for easy portability, it comes in three cute geometric prints and it’s made in the USA. One mom told us it helps her baby girl learn to sit while also providing a comfy spot to relax or play in a safe, snuggly environment. As far as we’re concerned, this one’s a winner, especially when it comes to providing real value. $130 AT BUYBUY BABY

Babymoov Cosydream Newborn Lounger This baby lounger was designed with the help of healthcare pros to ensure it supports a baby’s back properly, plus it’s got cushioned edges and raised legs that give babies the snuggly feeling of being in a cozy cocoon. (Raising a baby’s legs also helps to support digestion, breathing, and colic issues — who knew?) The built-in head support helps distribute any pressure on your baby’s skull more evenly, preventing flat-head syndrome, something that a ton of babies get during those early months because they spend so much time lying on their backs. It’s not intended to be used once Baby rolls over, but for those first six months, this lounger may be the little helper you secretly wish for in order to give your tired arms a break. $60 AT ALBEE BABY

Fysho Baby Bassinet Portable Baby Lounger Made with a breathable, hypoallergenic filler, this baby lounger is great for little ones who have sensitive skin. It’s perfect for lounging, snoozing, and tummy time, but it can stand up to diaper changes, too. It’s also super lightweight, so it’s easy to pick up and move wherever you need to go, whether it’s the next room or across town to Grandma’s for the night (because every Mom deserves a break now and then, am I right?). We love that it comes with a removable mattress that can be popped inside for extra comfort and a cozy pillow, too. The fun pineapple print is also perfect whether you have a boy or a girl. $37 AT WALMART

Lulyboo Bassinet To-Go Infant Travel Bed This is like the Swiss army knife of baby loungers. It comes with a ton of extras, giving you a huge amount of bang for your buck. From a hanging toy bar and two plush toys for on-demand sensory stimulation to the removable canopy that ensures your cutie always has a shaded spot to nap or play outdoors, it’s all part of the package. The bottom of the bassinet is waterproof, making it easy to plop it down just about anywhere without worrying it’s going to get trashed, and the entire removable liner is machine-washable so you don’t have to worry about spills or messes. But our favorite part just might be what happens when it’s time to head out— this portable lounger transforms into a backpack in mere seconds, leaving your hands free to carry your baby, your diaper bag, and anything else you’ve got to bring with you. $75 AT WALMART

DockATot Deluxe+ Dock Not gonna lie, this lounger is pricey, but moms love this thing. It came on the market only a few years ago and was an instant hit. Not only is it a great lounging spot for your baby while you do what you need to do around the house, but it’s also perfect for tummy time, with rounded edges that help to prop up your baby as they gain strength in their neck, arms, and back. Some moms also use it as a co-sleeper, though the American Academy of Pediatrics frowns upon co-sleeping in general (just FYI). One breastfeeding mom who often wakes up through the night for feedings says, “the DockATot allows me the convenience of scooping him up, feeding him, and putting him back in his own bed without having to get up at all.” It’s also easy to clean, lightweight, and it comes in a whopping 11 fun colors and patterns. $274 AT WALMART

Now that you’ve got your baby lounger figured out, check out our other must-have baby gear!

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.