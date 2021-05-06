11 Best Baby Bath Sponges To Gently Get Your Little One Squeaky Clean

Getty Images / Westend61

The best baby sponges make cleaning Baby easy for you, fun for them! We get that giving your baby a bath can be an overwhelming experience. You’re trying to keep them safe and steady when they’re super slippery, and you’re trying to get them clean at the same time. Having the right bath tools like a baby bathtub, fun bath toys, and kid-safe bubbe bath is definitely helpful, and that includes a baby bath sponge. It sounds like something small, but having one of the best baby bath sponges out there can help make the bathing experience easier and more pleasant for everyone.

When looking for the perfect baby bath sponge, find something that is soft enough for the sensitive skin of a newborn, but will also cleanse their skin quickly. Ideally, you should opt for something hypoallergenic that won’t collect mold or mildew quickly, and something that can be cleaned very easily is always a plus. Some baby bath sponges are so cute that they can double as bath toys, which is great to have as your little one gets older and starts splashing around. You should also make sure the sponge is easy to grab and hold onto, even while you’re also holding a wiggling infant. And if you haven’t heard of it before, let us introduce you to the baby bath sponge mat that cradles little ones while they’re chillin’ in the tub.

Below is a collection of some of the best baby sponges out there, from sponge mats, to all-natural sponges, to mitts, and more.

Best Baby Bath Sponges & Mitts

Konjac Baby Sponge For an all-natural option, go for these plant-based Konjac sponges, which are biodegradable and compostable. The cute shapes (a ladybug, butterfly, and star) are fun for Baby to play with and the colors come from natural add-ins like turmeric. One thing to note is that since these are natural, they will disintegrate over time. Fortunately, they’re inexpensive and easy to replace. $9.99 AT AMAZON

Scalp Scrubbie Sponge Brush It’s never a bad idea to have a sponge brush on hand for washing baby’s head, especially if your newborn has cradle cap (this is just an oily scalp that leads to flakes–it’s painless but some parents like to try to get rid of it). A scrub brush like the Scalp Scrubbie is meant to help diminish cradle cap while also being super gentle and soft. It can also be used on Baby’s body, and of course, it can be used on their head even if they don’t have cradle cap. $8.99 AT AMAZON

Sevi Baby Cellulose Bath Sponge Another natural option is this cellulose sponge, which is biodegradable and also great for cleaning Baby’s sensitive skin. It’s highly absorbent with a special soft texture that works really well on sensitive newborn skin, and it gently exfoliates without irritation. The oval shape makes it easy to grip even while holding your baby. $9.95 AT AMAZON

DermaFrida The Bath Mitt by Frida Baby Think of this as a body scrubber and a sponge combined. The mitt style makes it easy for older kids to use it to clean themselves and encourages independence, but adults can also use it if they need to. Gentle and exfoliating, this cleans even the most sensitive skin and really gets rid of any dry skin or dirt that might linger. As a bonus, it has a suction cup on the back so that it can hang in the shower. $10.99 AT AMAZON

Baby Buddy Natural Baby Bath Sponge This Baby Buddy sponge is a natural sponge that is ideal for Baby’s sensitive skin. It’s soft and absorbent and it’s also hypoallergenic, so you don’t need to worry about any mold or mildew building up. It’s 100% biodegradable, but because it’s natural, it will need to be replaced every eight weeks of use. This is a great eco-friendly and sustainable sponge option that also really works. $8.79 AT AMAZON

Walnut Tree Ducky Mitt Bath Sponge Sometimes trying to hold a sponge and also keep your little one in place can feel impossible. A sponge mitt like this one is convenient because it just goes over your hand. It’s super easy to use (and you can let your little one try using it when they get older), and it works really well with a soft surface that gently cleanses. It’s made of organic bamboo fibers which are extra soft, mold and odor-resistant, and sustainable and durable. Plus, the duck design makes this one extra fun. $8.99 AT AMAZON

SoapSox Taylor the Turtle Bath Toy & Sponge This turtle-shaped sponge acts as both a sponge/washcloth and a toy your tot will love to play with in the bath. It’s made of a soft terry material and all you need to do is add some soap and work it into a lather. There are built-in finger pockets to make this easier to hold so it doesn’t quickly slip out of your hand, plus it’s antimicrobial. You can even throw it in the laundry for easy cleaning. $9.99 AT AMAZON

ScrubBEE Buzzy Body Brush This unique sponge, which is shaped like a honeycomb and beehive, is made of soft silicone bristles that will gently massage the skin. There’s a handle that makes it easy to grab and hold onto and a solid core that doesn’t trap water. It’s fun and bright, so it doubles as a bath toy. Since it’s made of silicone, you can throw it in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. $7.99 AT BUY BUY BABY

Munchkin Duck Duck Clean Sponge Bath Toy This cute little duck is a toy and a sponge all in one — the sponge is attached to the duck, which can float in the water. You can easily hold onto the duck and use the sponge side to clean baby, and then when you’re done, let them play with the duck itself. The sponge is small but it still gets the job done, and little ones love the rubber duckie shape. $5.49 AT AMAZON

Best Baby Bath Sponge Mats

Hallo Soft Infant Bath Sponge This large bath sponge mat acts as an insert for an infant and can be placed in a baby bathtub, a regular bathtub, or even a sink. It’s soft and conforms to Baby’s shape for extra comfort and it won’t lose shape easily. It’s also pretty easy to clean and has a slip-resistant surface. And it comes with three smaller sponges in fun shapes that you can use to clean Baby’s body. $12.96 AT AMAZON

Summer Infant Comfy Bath Sponge This contoured foam bath sponge mat makes your little one’s bath so much more comfortable and secure. It features a slip-resistant material so it will stay put whether you use it in a sink, bathtub, or infant bathtub, and it’s made of a quick-drying foam for fast and easy cleanup. $9.99 AT BUY BUY BABY

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.