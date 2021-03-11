The Best Poop Books for Kids Who Hold That Sh*t In

Getty Images

Poop books teach toddlers that everybody poops and can help them along with the process. If you have a potty-trained kid who struggles with pooping, you’re not alone. Holding in poop is super common in toddlers and young kids, and while it’s a crappy frustration to deal with as parents, it’s pretty unbearable for kids, too. There are lots of different reasons why they might be holding in their poop, but more often than not, it has to do with control. Kids don’t have control over most of their existence, but they can certainly control when they push their poop out. Another common reason is that, quite simply, it can hurt. Releasing a bowel movement, especially a big one after constipation, can be a literal pain in the ass. (Check out these top-rated overnight diapers just in case the struggle becomes a little too real.)

Here’s the thing about pooping, though: It’s mandatory for survival. But trying to explain that to a toddler isn’t exactly a walk in the park. That’s where children’s books come in. We rounded up the best poop-themed books for kids that encourage them to stop holding it in, at least if they can help it. From books that help overcome pooping fears to stories that describe how the digestive system works, there’s something for every poop occasion (or lack thereof). BTW, we also have a round-up of poop toys that might also, you know, help things move along. (May we suggest the “gotta go” flamingo?) Listen, parents: You’re doing your best to help your child overcome their hesitation with pooping. It’ll happen. Books can help, but if they don’t, you might want to consider a visit to the pediatrician for professional advice.

The Best Poop Books For Kids

"Everyone Poops" by Tarō Gomi The classic, best-selling picture book about pooping. It’s the go-to book about poop for a reason – it’s educational, matter of fact, and a funny look at everything and everybody that poops. It has simple graphics with bold colors, perfect for toddlers resistant to pooping or potty training. $14.27 AT AMAZON

"I Can't, I Won't, No Way!: A Book For Children Who Refuse to Poop" by Tracey J. Vessillo Kids who hold their poop — for whatever reason — really relate to this book. It’s written from the point of view of a little boy who refuses to poop… until one day he just does. Parent after parent have reviewed this book on Amazon, and they all say the same thing: It’s a magic poop book that has somehow caused their kids to start pooping again. (Magic poop book for the win.) $9.99 AT AMAZON

"Everybody Poops!" by Justine Avery A funny and educational book that takes the shame out of pooping, because everybody poops — even astronauts and fish. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “I love the way the book normalizes this bodily function by making it an inclusive experience for everyone and every living thing!” $7.95 AT AMAZON

"Dash's Belly Ache: A book for children who can't or won't poop" by Wendy Hayden Dash is a sweet little dog who doesn’t want to go poop before he heads to the park with his mom. After holding in his poop for so long, he ends up with a belly ache. It’s a relatable story for kids, and it doesn’t hurt that Dash is adorable and feels so much better after he has a big poop in the grass. Hopefully, your kid will stick to the toilet, but at this point, a poop’s a poop. $9.99 AT AMAZON

"We Poop on the Potty!" by Little Grasshopper Books A cute board book for toddlers that will make them laugh while learning all about how every creature poops — even grownups and every type of animal. The story emphasizes that while animals may poop outside, humans always poop in the toilet. A bonus: The illustrations include a lot of diversity, each kid with a different skin color. $9.88 AT AMAZON

"Where's the Poop?" by Julie Markes A lift-the-flap book that keeps toddlers engaged as they learn all about where animals poop. It’s a cute and funny way to explain to kids that they, too, have a place to poop — in the toilet. This book has fantastic Amazon reviews, including this one. “I have never written an online review in my life but I cannot go another day without acknowledging the miracle that is THIS, THE MAGICAL UNICORN OF ALL POOP BOOKS. By far my best purchase of 2018, possibly in all of parenthood.” $10.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.