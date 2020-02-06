No matter how much you clean your home, if you have a pet, you know the struggle to keep it hair- and dander-free is real. You can vacuum, wipe, wash, and dust ’til you’re blue in the face and still feel like you’ve barely made a dent. Of course, getting rid of your furry family member isn’t an option. So if you’re looking for allergy relief (for you or your kiddos), or you’d just like your couch not to be constantly covered in a thin layer of Mr. Whiskers, it’s time to start shopping around for the best air purifier for pets.

The number of air-cleaning options available, as it turns out, is kind of boundless. Purifiers vary according to size, function, power, and price. There are models that are better for smaller rooms and units that suit larger spaces; some operate by remote, some are manual. Are you just interested in removing pet hair from the air or are you looking for an air purifier for pet odors, too? Yeah, that’s right–because it’s not all about itchy eyes or furry furniture; there’s also the smell factor. If you’ve ever encountered a litter box that’s gone a bit too long without being emptied, you know exactly what we’re talking about.

To figure out the best air purifier for pets that you should purchase, keep scrolling. Ahead, you’ll find 15 highly-rated picks and exactly what they do. We’ve even separated them by price point, so you can breathe easier, no matter your budget.

Under $100 Air Purifiers

Mooka Air Purifier for Home This simple push-button option is ideal for removing pet hair from air, as well as other common allergens including dust, mold spores, and pollen. It eliminates pet odors and has both a nightlight function and a quiet mode option, so you can purify after dark! Plus, the 360-degree design refreshes air in all directions, so you’re reaping the benefits from every angle. $50 AT AMAZON

Levoit LV-H132 Air Purifier The ultra-quiet LV-H132 might just be the best air purifier for pet allergies and asthma (it’s Amazon’s #1 seller in the HEPA Filter Air Purifiers category). Its 3-filter system traps allergens and odors, and it’s 100% free of ozone, which can be harmful for kids and asthma sufferers. This customer and reviewer fave can circulate room air over 4 times per hour, meaning it’s ideal for small to medium rooms. $68 AT AMAZON

hOme Labs Air Purifier At only 12.8 inches high and 7.87 inches in diameter, this little guy packs a punch, clearing the air in rooms up to 194 square feet. Removing pet hair from air without eating up a ton of space? That’s something we can get behind. Props also go to the LED night light feature, as well as the child lock button that reduces the likelihood that your kiddos can mess with your air quality–or theirs. $70 AT AMAZON

Geniani Home Air Purifier This small-but-mighty unit eliminates odors, removes allergens, and fights bacteria and germs in the air. It’s got three fan speeds, a night-light feature, and operates ultra-quietly–so much so, in fact, that one reviewer noted, “I even forgot that I have turned it on.” Not bad for an under $100 option! $80 AT WALMART

Germ Guardian AC4825 Air Purifier Filter pet odors and trap allergens like dander, as well as reduce airborne bacteria, germs, and viruses, all with a single device? That sounds pretty, well, refreshing. With three speed settings, the lowest including an ultra-quiet mode, this purifier is powerful enough for medium to large rooms up to 167 sq feet. $85 AT AMAZON

Bissell MyAir Personal Air Purifier From a brand known for keeping things clean, this compact model is great for smaller areas and/or moving from one room to the next (i.e., remove cooking odors in the kitchen, filter pet hair and other allergens in the living room, or place it near a litter box or crate to capture both odors and dander). Whisper quiet sound and a nightlight function mean you can take it with you to bed for a peaceful, purified night’s sleep. $90 AT BISSELL

Under $200 Air Purifiers

RENPHO Air Purifier for Allergies and Pets With five layers of filtration, the Renpho system includes a (washable!) pre-filter for dander, a charcoal filter to absorb dust, an activated carbon filter to absorb odors, an antibacterial coating to target germs and bacteria, and a True HEPA filter. That’s a whole lot of purifying for a $100 price tag! $100 AT AMAZON

Colzer Air Purifier EPI-186 Reviewers call-out this easy-to-use option as one of the best best air purifiers for allergies from pet dander to dust. Notable features include a quiet sleep mode and an automatic mode that adjusts its wind speed based on current air quality and other environmental factors. It’s also got a handy indicator that displays air quality levels in green, yellow and red! Ideal for small to medium rooms like bedrooms and offices, this reasonably-priced purifier weighs around 8 lbs, so it’s pretty easy to take from room to room. $111 AT AMAZON

AirChoice Air Purifier For Home Super quiet and portable, this easy-to-use air purifier covers up to 215 sq feet. It’s Ozone-free, with three fan speeds and a three-stage filtration system that releases purifying ions into the air and removes 99.97% of allergens and odors. That includes large particles like pet fur and particles as small as .3 microns–which apparently is pret-ty damn small. $120 AT AMAZON

Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier Like many of its competitors, the Winix 5300-2 captures dander, hair, bacteria, and more. Best for rooms up to 360 square feet, it has 4 fan speeds that auto-adjust according to air quality, which is displayed on an LED indicator (and rated on a scale from good to poor). If you’re after an air purifier for pet odors, this pick should be on your short list, thanks to an Advanced Odor Control Carbon Filter that reduces household odors from furry friends, cooking, and smoke. Or as one reviewer put it, “I can have baked garlic and anchovies for dinner and, within 15 minutes, you’d never know (unless you kissed me, of course).” $130 AT AMAZON

Honeywell HPA204 Allergen Remover Meet the best air purifier for allergies that’s recommended for large rooms but doesn’t cost a small fortune. The HPA204 helps capture 99.97% of microscopic particles that pass through it—everything from dander to pollen to viruses–as well as trap germs and absorb odors. It filters and circulates air 5 times an hour, and has 3 automatic shut-off timer settings to choose from–because one less thing to remember? Yes, please. $178 AT AMAZON

Air Purifiers $200 And Up

InvisiClean Claro Air Purifier An air purifier for germ-phobes and allergy-sufferers alike! The Claro utilizes an activated charcoal pre-filter to trap larger particles like pet dander and hair and neutralize/absorb odors, and a True HEPA filter to capture microscopic airborne allergen particles. *But that’s not all!* In addition to a display that tells you the temperature, air quality, and humidity of the room, this bad boy’s also got a UV-C light that kills bacteria, viruses and mold spores–so they’re not re-released in the purified air. $200 AT AMAZON

Inofia Air Purifier Covering large areas (up to 1,056 sq. ft), this is the best air purifier for pets and people living in open concept spaces–and you can control it from virtually anywhere. Using a connected app when wifi is enabled, you can remotely adjust the power or settings (perfect if you’re already in bed and forgot to turn it off!). The Inofia also features five fan speeds that, when on auto mode, can self-adjust according to the room’s air quality, as well as an auto-off feature to set shutdown time. Convenience level? High. $299 AT AMAZON

RabbitAir MinusA2 Purifier This pick is on the pricier side, but clean air shouldn’t come at the expense of your home decor, right? If preserving your aesthetic is a priority, the MinusA2 might just be worth the investment. In addition to trapping and reducing pet dander, odors, bacteria, mold, and toxins, this sleek purifier is wall mountable with screen image options that range from original designs to classic works of art to Peanuts or Hello Kitty(!). Bonus: A light sensor automatically transitions the device to sleep mode in a dark room. Smart! $600 AT AMAZON

IQAir HealthPro Plus Air Purifier The priciest pick on our list is actually the #1 rated purifier for allergies and asthma. Its HyperHEPA technology filters 99.5% of ultrafine particles as small as .003 microns–that’s 100 times smaller than what a regular HEPA filter can capture. The IQAir is ultra-powerful, covering rooms up to 1,125 sq ft and evenly distributing purified air in all directions. Plus, it comes with a remote control so you can manage its settings from across the room. For serious allergy- and asthma-sufferers, this is an investment worth considering. $900 AT BEST BUY

