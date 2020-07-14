8 Best-Selling Amazon Vacuum Cleaners That We Need To Suck Up Our Messes

It can be mind-boggling how fast dirt and dust accumulates around the house — as soon as you finish cleaning and vacuuming the kitchen, blink twice, and it seems like you have to do it all over again. Thanks to the kids and pets, your messes have exponentially multiplied, and you might as well just leave that vacuum out because whether you like it or not, there will always be something to suction off the floor or furniture or basically any exposed surface.

Because tidying up is a never-ending chore, a good vacuum cleaner is an essential tool in your battle against all the unwanted crumbs and spills, not to mention dirt, hair, and more that’s lying around. Depending on your preferences, there are many vacuum options: uprights to suck up big messes, handhelds for quick pick-ups, sticks for lightweight cleaning, or robotic ones that can move around the house while you tend to other things (for example, enjoying a sweet treat with the kids or a glass of wine for one). Here are eight of the best vacuum cleaners, all Amazon best-sellers, that will help you with some of the dirty work around the house.

Best Handheld Cordless Vacuums

BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Handheld Cordless Vacuum When you need to clean up a small mess quickly, instead of dragging a full-sized vacuum out of a closet, grab a convenient handheld one instead. This dustbuster comes with a four-hour fast charging base and is lightweight and cordless, which will make toting it around the house cleaning up after the endless spills and accidents a tiny bit easier. The slim nozzle rotates 180 degrees so you don’t have to twist your wrists in unnatural positions, and the dirt bowl and filter are both washable. It also comes with a pull out crevice tool to reach into those hard-to-reach nooks, as well as a flip up brush for furniture and upholstery. One reviewer said, “GREAT PURCHASE!! This lithium powered Black & Decker vac has been a very solid addition to the various other vacs we own (6 different). It has become the first thing I reach for to vacuum 5+8 year old messes. It seems that it is ALWAYS charged and always provides great suction. Bought it to clean the kitty litter that always ends up on the floor around the litter box. But at this point I use it to clean the kitchen floor under and around the table after the kids eat because it is so efficient and much easier to get than pulling out the large vac. Have owned MULTIPLE hand vacs and also own a cordless hand/stick vac. NOTHING has worked as well as this.” $37.31 AT AMAZON

Homasy 8Kpa Portable Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Another portable option is the 100W Homasy cordless handheld vacuum, which runs quietly and has a working time up to 30 minutes. It recharges in 3-4 hours, and has a three-stage filtration system that includes a washable non-woven filter. Its ergonomic design will help to relieve some pressure on your wrist. The vacuum also comes with three different types of attachments to attack messes of all kinds — a brush attachment for dust, carpets, furniture, and more; a crevice tool for tight spaces; and a rubber jar attachment to clean up the spilled liquids that are inevitable when you have kids around. One reviewer said, “We love this handheld vacuum. It seems to have stronger suction than a dustbuster, but it’s quieter.. The attachments fit easily and work great. The design is great, very user friendly, easy to empty and reassemble with just a quick click. We think a great little machine!” $55.99 AT AMAZON

Best Upright Vacuums

Bissell Cleanview Swivel Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Pet owners know the struggles of having to deal with having literally everything and every body in your house covered in fur. This Bissell will help manage the excessive amount of pet hair in your house, and if you don’t have a furry family member, the sucking power of this vacuum will still come in handy. The triple action brush lifts and removes embedded dirt and pet hair, and the scatter-free technology means you’ll actually contain the messes instead of blowing them all around the room. The swivel head lets you maneuver it around furniture or strewn around toys (by pets or kids). The filter is washable, and with every purchase, Bissell donates money to help save homeless pets. One happy reviewer said, “Regardless of how clean one is, vacuums after a while starts smelling in an unpleasant way. This is a fact I’ve noticed with my previous vacuums, even after changing the filters and bags. I remember thinking, what if I could wash some parts of it? But it wasn’t an option. And with this BISSELL Cleanview vacuum, every part, except the motor area, can be washed with soap and water. Yes, from the reusable filter, to the dust bin, and the accessories, are easily removed and washable. Of course, one must wait until all the parts are dry before using them again.” $74.99 AT AMAZON

Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner The Eureka PowerSpeed bagless vacuum is lightweight at just 10 pounds, but it has powerful suction and an XL dust cup to take care of any XL messes in your home. There are five height adjustments to choose from, depending on what surface you’re vacuuming (carpet, hardwood, and more), and a quick handle release to let you clean on furniture, in room corners, on window sills, etc. It comes with multiple attachments, including a crevice tool, dusting brush, and upholstery tool, all of which conveniently store directly on the vacuum (no more digging through the closet for loose attachments). One happy reviewer said, “I love this vacuum cleaner!!! I feel like I’ve always had bad luck with vacuums…they’re hard to figure out, they don’t pick up well, they don’t have a long life-span, etc. Because of that fear, I didn’t want to invest too much money into a new one, so I went with this one because of price. Eureka has sucked me into their fan club (get it)…for life! It was light weight, easy to use, INCREDIBLY easy to put together, IT WORKS AMAZINGLY WELL, and it was soooooooo easy to clean. I took it upstairs and back down, I vacuumed 2 rooms, one with nylon carpet and one with polyester carpet…I’m almost ashamed at how much dust it and STUFF it picked up. I tidy up almost daily and clean weekly and I didn’t even know all of that was on the floor.” $54.00 AT AMAZON

Best Stick Vacuums

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner A stick vacuum gives you a cleaning option that is lighter than a traditional upright vacuum but bigger than a handheld one. The Dyson V11 animal cordless vacuum cleaner has three cleaning modes, whether you want something to automatically adapt suction depending on your floor type, need a quick intense cleaning session, or a longer run time up to 60 minutes. The filtration system captures 99.97 percent of microscopic dust particles to keep your home as dust-free as possible. It converts to a handheld vacuum and comes with multiple attachments, including a crevice tool, dirt brush, and mini-motorized tool to help remove pet hair. It has an easy-to-empty dust bin that ejects collected dirt out, and its slim design makes it friendly to store in small closets or spaces. This reviewer and parent of twins said, “I was concerned about the price to value ratio, but I needed a new solution to take care of a recently renovated home. Wow. In under a week, it completely changed my cleaning habits (hello, parent of twins with no time!). I use it for everything, floors, clean under table after dinner, clean up constantly spilled messes (10 lb bag of oatmeal from Costco or after cutting childrens’ hair), vacuum baseboards, clean window blinds, clean between the window and the window screen where dirt accumulates. I now vacuum instead of dusting or using Swiffer. Favorite features are high rate of suction, long-lasting battery power, emptying without dirtying hands, plus ease of changing attachments.” $494.99 AT AMAZON

Bissell Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vacuum The Bissell Featherweight lightweight stick vacuum is actually three machines in one: a stick vacuum, handle vacuum, and stair vacuum. It comes with a crevice tool to use for the handheld option as well as a floor nozzle for cleaning up stairs. It’s compact, versatile, and bagless, so the dirt bin is easy to clean out. Best of all, the price is extremely easy on the wallet, especially if you’re looking for a slim vacuum to complement or replace a bulkier upright. One reviewer said, “This little vacuum is small, lightweight but also MIGHTY! I actually purchased it for my son’s 2nd birthday because he’s always trying to vacuum with my larger, heavier Dyson and I don’t want him to break it and he struggles with it because it’s pretty heavy for a 2 year old. Well, I’ve now come to really enjoy this little Bissell. It’s so easy to use! It’s really light weight and so pulling it out to vacuum up things I notice here and there isn’t a big deal and so therefore I actually DO IT! Also, my son, believe it or not, vacuums up a lot while he’s “playing” with it. I simply don’t attach the longer handle while he uses it because it’s the perfect length for him without it. I recommend this vacuum for anyone with small children, anyone looking to take the hassle out of vacuuming up smaller jobs here and there and to those who perhaps have an injury or weakness that prohibits them from using heavier vacuums.” $31.42 AT AMAZON

Best Robot Vacuums

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum Cleaner If sometimes you wish you had another set of hands to help you clean, a robot vacuum is the next best thing. Simply connect the iRobot Roomba with the phone app, and you can clean or schedule and customize a cleaning with a touch of a button. It also works with Alexa so you can just tell it when to clean if your hands are busy. The Roomba 675 has a three-stage cleaning system to loosen, lift, and suction up dirt and dust from both carpet and hardwood floors, and the patented Dirt Detect sensors tell it to work harder in areas that need extra help. Its compact size and smart sensors allow it to clean around and under furniture without you needing to remind it to get to those forgotten spaces. It can run for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging, making it a respectful houseguest you’ll always want to have around. One parent and reviewer said, “The iRobot 675 has changed my life. I’m a mom to 4 young children living in a 1880 square foot house on a large wooded lot. My kids are outside A LOT and track in all kinds of dirt, mud, leaves, grass, etc. My husband, while I love him, is also kind of a mess and has a bad habit of not wiping his shoes and bringing in a ton of sawdust from his projects. On top of all of that, add in the fact that children under 7 really don’t know how to eat properly and drop about seven thousand crumbs per meal per child. Our floors, wood, tile, and carpet, have been a disaster for years. Enter the Roomba. I have been eyeing this little piece of wizardry for years and wondering if this could be the tool that could change my life. I swept and vacuumed (with a Dyson DC33) multiple times a day. I was constantly telling guests, “hey sorry about the floor but I think we’re just gross and I can never get on top of it”. Well, after finally biting the bullet I regret that I didn’t buy a Roomba years ago. I don’t have to apologize to guests and I can finally walk barefoot in my house without having 100 tiny crumbs attaching to the bottom of my feet. I love this thing more than I have ever loved any appliance or cleaning tool I have every owned.” $181.58 AT AMAZON

eufy Anker BoostIQ RoboVac Robot Vacuum Cleaner This extra-thin RoboVac is just 2.85 inches tall, so it can clean under places a larger vacuum can’t (hello sofa, we’re looking at you). It has a triple filtration system and large wheels that can move across hardwood floors and carpets. It quietly cleans for up to 100 minutes, and has BoostIQ Technology to increase suction power when extra cleaning is needed, as well as drop-sensing technology to prevent it from accidentally tumbling down a set of stairs. When it’s low on power, it automatically heads back to the docking station to recharge, and it comes with a remote control. Says one reviewer, “We weren’t in the market for a robot vacuum until one day a story popped up on my phone that there was a sale going on and this was an excellent choice. I did some investigating and it looked like a solid performer, neither I nor my wife are fans of sweeping and vacuuming, so it looked like a good option. We absolutely love this little thing! I’m sitting at my computer sipping a cappuccino while our RoboVac is whirring away keeping our whole house clean. Upside- it’s so easy and does such a good job. It does get itself stuck occasionally, usually by wedging under a dresser front, but it beeps for a rescuer and shuts down to wait. We’ve been running it for about ten days now and it gathers a large amount of dirt and dust every day. It is slim enough that it easily gets underneath all the beds and most of the sofas and chairs, places that our upright vac couldn’t get to.” $148.87 AT AMAZON

