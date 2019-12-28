15 Of The Best Bottle Warmers – Not Too Hot, Not Too Cold, Just Right For BB

When you’re learning about being a new parent, you often read about what a special bonding experience it can be when it’s feeding time. And sometimes it is … even if it doesn’t go exactly as you dreamed it would.

Other times, it’s a f***ing frazzled mess. The baby is crying and hungry, your other kids are driving you crazy, the dog needs to pee, and the formula or stored breast milk is ice cold. Sigh. Some bonding experience.

If you have an easy to use bottle warmer, though, you can quickly raise the temperature of the milk to a safe level. These new bottle warmers chill till ready, sanitize, and are smarter than most moms during midnight feedings. Crisis averted— for now. Before you know it, the other kids are quieting down, the dog is nowhere to be found, and the feeding experience is a beautiful thing again.

(Yeah, yeah, we know the dog is whizzing on the rug in the other room, and the older monsters are quiet because they’re destroying something, but we’re going to pretend that’s not happening, so we can keep our sanity. Just let us have this.)

Bubos Smart Baby Bottle Warmer These days, it seems like if a manufacturer just puts the word “smart” in a product name, it’s instantly appealing to consumers. Sh*t. It worked again. We love this product. This Bubos warmer is smart (we assume) because it has an LCD screen. It also has an auto-shutoff feature, so it doesn’t overheat the formula or breast milk. It even circulates the milk so there are no hot spots. That’s not just smart, it’s brilliant. $23 AT AMAZON

Dr. Brown's Deluxe Baby Bottle Warmer Dr. Brown is a well-known baby product brand name. This bottle warmer follows in the footsteps of the manufacturer’s other popular products, delivering ease of use at a reasonable price. It remembers your settings for heating the milk, allowing you to start it by pressing one button, which is great when you’re juggling 15 things and only have one pinky finger free. $31 AT WALMART

The First Years Simple Serve Bottle Warmer When you have more baby gear than you have room to store it, you need a few products that can fill more than one purpose. This model is a best bottle warmer and sterilizer, as it warms breast milk or formula effectively, but it also can sanitize pacifiers. Best of all, it’s inexpensive. A good value and versatile? We’re in love … well, we’re at least in like. $14 AT AMAZON

Bable Bottle Warmer This Bable unit ranks as a best bottle warmer for formula or stored breast milk because of its small size. It’ll fit on a nightstand, meaning it’s ready to use immediately. It’ll also warm the milk ahead of time and maintain a safe temperature for up to two hours. It’s so convenient, you might feel a little less pissed off about your spouse’s never-fail inability to remember whose turn it is for the 4 a.m. feeding. $20 AT AMAZON

Tommee Tippee Easi-Warm Bottle Warmer This model is one of the most versatile units on our best bottle warmer list, as it has a size that will accommodate almost any size of bottle or baby food jar. It can handle plastic or glass containers. It has settings for quick heating to body temperature as well as a keep-warm setting. Will this warmer make you into a super mom? We aren’t saying no. $24 AT AMAZON

Eccomum Baby Bottle Warmer Sometimes, we’re willing to just let things happen. Other times, we need our steps to be followed precisely. And heaven help the spouse or kid who violates these steps. When it’s time to feed the baby, there’s nothing wrong with being a little anal-retentive. The Eccomum warmer feeds your need for exactness. It lets you set a precise temperature setting, verified with an LCD display. (And if this is the only thing you have precise control over today, we’re still counting it as a winning day.) $28 AT AMAZON

Munchkin Travel Baby Bottle Warmer Sometimes as parents, we feel like we live in our cars. This becomes all the more challenging when you have older kids in activities and school and a baby tagging along. This warmer is made for the car, as it plugs into the car adapter and uses a sleeve wrapped around the bottle to warm the milk. It won’t make car-time perfect, but it means milk won’t be ice cold when you’re feeding the baby while waiting for the 6-year-old to finish soccer practice. $19 AT WALMART

Papablic Portable Bottle Warmer For another portable option, this stainless steel model holds the milk at a consistent temperature for a few hours, making it a best bottle warmer for formula or breast milk. Pour hot water into the outer shell, then place the bottle inside at feeding time to warm the milk. Best of all, the lid secures tightly, so if you feel some dampness while you’re on the go, you’ll know it’s the baby’s diaper, not a leaky bottle warmer. $15 AT AMAZON

GROWNSY Baby Bottle Warmer and Sterilizer Sure, you can use this unit as a bottle warmer and leave it at that. But it can do so much more to help you make feeding time extra efficient to the point that you’ll wonder how other parents survive without it. It can warm formula, stored breast milk, and baby food. After feeding time, it will sterilize bottles, nipples, pacifiers, and small teethers. $40 AT AMAZON

Kiinde Kozii Baby Bottle Warmer If you need a best bottle warmer that can handle more than bottles, this model is a great choice. It can warm bags, pouches, baby bottles, or glass jars equally well. It even works to thaw frozen stored breast milk in a gentle manner. It has no chance of overheating with its automatic shutoff. It’s so reliable, you’re going to start wondering why other things in your home can’t operate in the same manner. (If you looked at your spouse immediately after reading that last sentence, it’s okay. We won’t tell.) $70 AT TARGET

Tommee Tippee Portable Baby Bottle Warmer With all of the things the baby needs, costs add up fast. And they only soar upward from there. (We won’t depress you by discussing what college will cost by the time your kid is ready to go.) So finding a best bottle warmer that’s effective and inexpensive for traveling is a great option. This model uses a thermal flask to store hot water, keeping it at a constant temperature for a few hours, so you can heat up the milk at any time as needed. $14 AT AMAZON

Baby Brezza Baby Bottle Warmer If you only will consider products that have the latest tech, this best bottle warmer was made with you in mind. It will warm the bottle to the desired temperature. Then it will send a message to your smartphone, alerting you it’s ready. Now if it could give us an alert when the baby’s diaper needs changing — or better yet, only send the diaper alert to our spouse’s smartphone — it would be the greatest invention in the history of humankind. $59 AT AMAZON

Wohome Baby Bottle Warmer and Sterilizer With an overheating protection feature, this Wohome best bottle warmer and sterilizer is a safe and effective unit. It will warm up formula to a safe temperature, but it also can defrost frozen stored breast milk. It can sanitize the bottle. The unit even heats baby food safely without creating hot spots. So the next time your sister-in-law makes some snarky crack about how you need to be more concerned with the baby’s safety, just point at this bottle warmer and walk out of the room. She won’t get the hint, but it’ll feel so damn satisfying. $35 AT AMAZON

The First Years Night Cravings Bottle Warmer If the baby sleeps in your room, why walk to the kitchen to grab milk for the middle of the night feeding? Instead, use this to keep the formula or stored breast milk chilled in one compartment until you need it. Then place it in the warmer, and it’ll be ready in a few minutes. This thing is so convenient, you and your spouse may start fighting about who gets to do the 3 a.m. feeding. Not. $26 AT AMAZON

Bubos Baby Bottle Warmer If you like the Bubos unit from the top of our list, but you don’t need the “smart” features, this brand has another, less pricey, option. This best bottle warmer doesn’t have an LCD screen, which will save you some money. And if you really feel like you can live with a dumb — sorry, that’s not very PC; let’s call it a non-smart bottle warmer — more power to you. I don’t have that level of self-control. $18 AT AMAZON

