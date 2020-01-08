Back before you were a mom, we’re going to bet five dollars that your daily priorities didn’t including things like “assess the comfort of your little one’s tushy.” My, how times have changed.

Now that you change diapers on the reg, you’ll do anything to keep your babe’s precious peach in top form, right? That, of course, means applying top-of-the-line diaper rash cream and using the best diapers. Still, if there’s anything you could do to make diaper changes a bit more pleasant for your baby, you would, right? Enter: the wipe warmer.

Wipe warmers are one of the most debatable registry items out there. So do you really need one? (Spoiler alert: Yes.) Your Aunt Sue probably told you they were pish posh, and back in her day babies didn’t even have baby wipes, let alone wipes that were warmed up before they touch their bottoms. Well…don’t listen to Aunt Sue. A wipe warmer is a mom’s secret weapon, especially if your baby is less than thrilled with the whole getting their diaper changed thing (middle of the night changes need to be swift and a cold wipe does not help in keeping BB asleep).

Here are a few of our favorite wipe warmers, plus a top-secret tip at the end. Hint: mamas can still get use out of the warmer when your baby’s finally potty trained (in what probably feels like 100 years.) Hang in there.

Munchkin Warm Glow Wipe Warmer For those 3 a.m. diaper blowouts, you’ll be happy you went with this fool-proof option from Munchkin. It has a built-in soft nightlight (genius) so you can find it in the late night hours when you’re on autopilot. Plus, it’s budget-friendly. $25 AT AMAZON

FEI JI Baby Wet Wipes Warmer No, there’s no real reason why you need to spend $79 on a wipe warmer. But for the mom who wants top-of-the-line gear, you’ll be happy you went with this high-end option. It locks in moisture so your wipes won’t dry out, has an LED display so you can see the temperature, and keeps wipes disinfected and clean. Now if only someone would just invent something that could change the diaper for you already… $75 AT AMAZON

SLOUD Baby Wipes Warmer Dare we say it; someone actually made a baby product that’s both stylish and functional? The SLOUD meets both of those criteria, thanks to its sleek design and thoughtful features, including low energy usage, a soft, built-in nightlight, and temperature control so your wipes never get too hot. Plus, it has zero plastic odor unlike half the other baby products you own $60 AT AMAZON

SLOUD Large Capacity Wipes Carrier Sometimes when you’re knee deep in changing a dirty diaper, you just want a little something to make you smile. This wipe warmer option, also from SLOUD, does the trick. The adorable warmer has a cute animal face smiling at you. (Maybe a kitty, maybe a bunny, hard to say!) Don’t let the cute face throw you off, though, it’s also smart. It has a rebound built-in design so your wipes bounce up to you when you are running low. $50 AT AMAZON

Tuut Baby Wipe Warmer You aren’t completely sold on the whole wipe warmer concept, but are curious enough (read: desperate to get your baby to stop screaming) and want to try it out. Order the Baby Wipe Warmer from Tuut, which will only set you back about $20. It still has all the features of a higher end model, including storing up to 80 wipes at a time and keeping wipes moist. It’s also low-voltage and eco-friendly. $23 AT AMAZON

Price Lionheart Compact Wipe Warmer When you’re brave enough to leave the comfort of your nursery, you might be nervous your babe won’t be able to handle a diaper change without a warm wipe. Price Lionheart has you covered, with a compact, on-the-go version, which includes a wall plug plus car adapter. It also keeps your wipes warm for up to an hour after you unplug. $22 AT AMAZON

Prince Lionheart Warmies Wipe Warmer For all you eco-conscious mamas out there, don’t worry about being left out of team wipe warmer just because you prefer not to have your diaper wipes end up in a landfill. This option will keep cloth wipes warm and moist as you continue to do your part to save planet Earth. $28 AT AMAZON

Prince Lionheart POP Wipe Warmer If you went with a white or grey nursery paint color and could use a bit of pizzazz in your baby’s room, you’ll love this poppin’ pink or neon green wipe warmer. It’s oh-so-cute design will keep your wipes fresh and warm and bight color guarantees you’ll never lose it in a sea of baby things. $27 AT AMAZON

CAOREN Baby Wipes Heater and Bottle Warmer Who says parents can’t do it all? You’ll feel like superwoman as you heat up your baby’s bottle and diaper wipes at the same time with this two-for-one combo. It even lets you plug into your car so you can bring it on the road. This is multi-tasking at its finest and you have no shame in your game. $42 AT AMAZON

NCVI Large Capacity Wipe Warmer You’ve got enough on your plate as a parent. Worrying about running out of wipes in the middle of a diaper blowout isn’t something you ever want to deal with. Ever. This large capacity wipe warmer can save the day, though. It holds up to 80 wipes at a time, so you won’t be running out anytime soon. And after you need to refill, it is fast heating and temperature controlled, too. $50 AT AMAZON

For Mom's Makeup Wipes: MIBIHIBI Wipe Warmer Wait a minute, there’s a use for wipe warmers that doesn’t have anything to do with babies? That’s right! You can also use a wipe warmer to heat your makeup remover wipes and turn a mundane task like taking off your makeup at night into a mini spa session. Whoever said motherhood wasn’t glamorous wasn’t doing it right. $23 AT AMAZON

