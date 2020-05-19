Ah, the cool mom. We all know her. The one who always shows up to parent pick-up in head-to-toe matching loungewear with an IG worthy manicure and a perfectly made-up face (how is this possible?!), the one who throws the best birthday parties, the one who can down a few glasses of wine at happy hour (without gaining a single ounce) and still make it to 6 a.m. hot yoga every morning. She’s that mom.

And while you might never throw a party worthy of a Pinterest board or get your butt out of bed before 8 a.m. (or even to a yoga class at all, for that matter), you can dress like that mom. Thanks to fashion’s easiest to get with trend, all you need are a few pieces with a tie dye pattern and voila!

To help you achieve instant cool mom status (or at least cooler mom status than you’ve been feeling for a while), we’ve rounded up some of the best tie dye shirts, tie dye hoodies, and more below. We’re excited to add some color and freshness into your color-less WFH/school-from-home wardrobe.

Free People Love Tank Tie Dye No one nails the whole bohemian/artsy/vintage vibe—while somehow managing to look effortlessly chic—quite like Free People. (Have you seen their Instagram feed?! Sepia tones and acid-wash jeans galore!) So it’s no surprise that the brand has beaucoup tie-dye pieces. One of the most popular is this muscle tank, which reviewers rave is perfect for everything from going for a walk to lying around on the couch. With a relaxed fit, dropped armholes, and a slightly cropped length, the lightweight tank is available in six trendy tie-dye colors including Key Lime, Ibiza Skies, and Birds of Paradise. Psst: Shoppers say it’s great for anyone with a larger bust, too. $58 AT FREE PEOPLE

Cozy Camp Crewneck Tie Dye Sweatshirt Besides uninterrupted naps and a good cheese plate, there are few things we love more than a crew neck sweatshirt (so comfy! so slouchy!). And while your worn-in college pullover is great, some days you want something that feels just as good but looks a little less, well, old. Enter this tie-dye crew neck from Eddie Bauer, which features a relaxed fit (complete with spandex for extra stretch) and a super soft lining that will feel amazing snuggled up against your skin. And unlike your ratty old sweatshirt, the outside of this one is just as great as the inside—it comes in five pretty tie-dye colors including two dip-dye options for those of us obsessed with all things ombre. $30 AT EDDIE BAUER

Blowfish Malibu Women's Tie Dye Fruit Sneaker Remember when the only thing that mattered about a pair of sneakers was how they looked? LOL. As a mom, you know that comfort is just as important as cuteness. And fortunately, these Blowfish sneakers have both (and in so many great color choices). Covered in a pastel rainbow tie-dye, the canvas shoes have over 1,300 glowing reviews on Amazon thanks to their easy-to-slip-on fit and cushioned foam insole that will keep your feet happy when you’re chasing after your toddler all day every day. Even better, they’re durable and well-made—one woman says she’s had hers for almost two years and they’ve held up incredibly well despite “heavy activity.” A.k.a. they’re mama-strong. $45 AT AMAZON

Romwe Women's Sleeveless V-Neck Tie Dye Tunic Summer dresses are the perfect way to look like you tried without actually, you know, trying (you literally just have to slip it over your head and you’re done). And this tie-dye one is no different. With a flowy fit, flattering deep V-neck, and adorable knotted racerback, it’s great for everything from running to the grocery store to grabbing coffee with friends to tossing over your bathing suit when you take the little ones to the pool for the 1203984th time. We’re also big fans of the colorful rainbow tie-dye print that makes us feel like teenagers again in the best way possible. Who said kids get to have all the fun clothes?! $26 AT AMAZON

Liher Women's V-Neck Tie Dye Casual T-Shirt Along with tie-dye, oversized T-shirts are v. in right now, which we definitely aren’t complaining about. Kill two birds with one stone (or rather, two trends with one click) with this popular tee, which has thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon. It’s soft and lightweight and it hits the perfect balance of flowy and fitted—a.k.a. you can show off your summer-bod-in-the-making while still hiding the fact that you enjoy pizza a little too much. If you love it as much as other shoppers say you will, you’re in luck—it comes in 14 (!!) varieties of tie-dye plus a few solid colors so you can stock up. $19 AT AMAZON

Onzie Tie Dye High Rise Midi Leggings We love our Lululemons as much as the next basic b, but as comfortable as our favorite Aligns are, they aren’t available in the one color we care about right now: tie-dye. That’s where these colorful leggings from Onzie come in. Perfect for your next ‘Yoga with Adriene’ flow, they’re high-waisted (i.e. they’ll smooth out that quarantine pooch you’re hoping said flow will eliminate) and super soft, so they move and twist as you do. You can choose from a rainbow of hues from black to neon and, if you’re really feeling yourself, can top it all off with a matching tie-dye bra. Down dog has never looked so good. $64 AT ONZIE

MakeMeChic Women's Crop Top Tie Dye Hoodie We don’t know who will love this hoodie more: you or your husband. You, because it’s super soft and super stylish, or him, because he’ll finally get his own hoodie back that you steal from his closet every Saturday (guilty!). Regardless, it’s a “must add to cart” item. Available in four different tie-dye color combinations (pink/blue, green/teal, purple/blue, red/navy), the comfy cotton hoodie is cropped to hit at your natural waist—which looks especially flattering when paired with your favorite pair of high-waist leggings. Amazon shoppers like that the sweatshirt is cozy and warm yet lightweight and breathable at the same time, so you can wear it all year-round. $17 AT AMAZON

High Rise Tie Dye Cheeky Straight Jeans If you’re still wearing jeans in quarantine, you deserve an award (how are you still fitting into them?! how is that comfortable?!). And even more than that, you deserve jeans that aren’t just another run-of-the-mill dark-wash pair. Like these insanely cool tie-dye ones from Gap. Pale pink with a splattering of indigo dye, the high-waisted jeans are made of a soft denim that molds to your bod in the most flattering way. And since they’re ankle-length, the pastel denim is perfect for warmer weather wear (we’re imagining them with a white tank and some trendy platform sandals, yes please!). Bonus: This pair is part of Gap’s water-saving Washwell program and they come in regular, tall and petite lengths. $45 AT GAP

Want more cool mom style ideas? Shop all our favorite summer fashion finds here.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.