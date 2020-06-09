What do Kate Middleton, Justin Bieber, and Jennifer Garner all have in common? Besides the fact that we love them all (Beliebers for life!), they’re also all big fans of Crocs. Yes, the iconic comfort shoe clogs that are so hideous—they’re actually fashionable— are the “it” shoe of 2020, according to celebs and style influencers alike. There is even such a thing as Post Malone Crocs and Luke Combs Crocs (sorry, #soldout). And while we’re confused (just…why?!), we’re also not that mad about it (finally beauty isn’t pain).

Crocs for women and Crocs for men have become so trendy, in fact, that they’re ranking right up there with cozy loungewear, Birkenstocks, and tie-dye everything. And even if you can’t bring yourself to put on a pair of the classic clogs, there are plenty of other options, including Crocs sandals (cuter than they sound) and even fuzzy Crocs (comfier than they sound). To help you choose the pair that’s best for you, we’ve rounded up 8 of the most popular Crocs shoes you can buy online right now. Your feet—and your self-esteem after you get endless compliments from your stylish friends—will thank you.

And yes, there are kids crocs, too, so you can mommy & me dress all summer long.

Crocs Classic Clog For Women & Men There are some things that will never go out of style. Like North Face parkas, Lululemon yoga leggings, and apparently, the classic Croc clog. But for as ugly (or ugly-cute?) as they are, we still wonder why people are so obsessed with Crocs shoes? Two words: comfort and versatility, according to the 45,000 people who have given the iconic clogs a positive review. The wet-dry rubber is ideal for both water and land activities while the pillowed footbed provides just the right amount of cushioning and support for said activities. Plus, the ventilated design of Crocs allow your feet plenty of room to breathe and the optional back strap will keep feet safe and secure in their new favorite pair of shoes. $45 AT AMAZON

Crocs Crocband Platform Clog Sometimes you just want to wear a ridiculously extra pair of platform shoes, mmk? And there’s no better way to do that than with the Crocs Crocband clogs, which (literally) take your shoe game to a new level thanks to their 1.5-inch platform sole. With eight colors to choose from, the quirky-cute clogs have gotten a five-star rating from nearly 1,000 Amazon shoppers. While many of them praise the platform Crocs’ light weight and comfortable fit, they all agree that it’s the look that really won them over. As one woman says: “I find them oddly chic. Of course they’re squishy and comfortable and easy to slip on and off and even easier to wash, but is that really the point? No.” Agreed. $48 AT AMAZON

Crocs Bayaband Slide Sandal We get it: You’re a busy mom. Which means sometimes you barely have time to brush your teeth in the morning let alone sit down, put on sneakers, lace them up, and tie them (so much effort!). Enter the slide—and more specifically, the Crocs slide. With the famous Crocs foam cushioning combined with a thick strap that holds your foot securely in place, it’s an incredibly versatile summer sandal that you can wear anytime, anywhere. The sporty platform slide—which has over 1,300 glowing reviews—comes in six different color combinations, including white and navy, charcoal and lime green, and sky blue and melon. Athleisure has never looked (or felt) so good. $35 AT CROCS

Crocs Classic Tie Dye Clog ICYMI tie dye is a pretty big deal this year. And while we’re big fans of tie dye loungewear, tie dye bikinis, and tie dye sneakers, we’re even bigger fans of tie dye Crocs (check out the color options). Why not kill two birds with one stone (or rather, two trends with one “add to cart”)?! This pair does just that—the classic clog is dyed in a bevy of beautiful pastels and looks, dare we say, groovy. Even better, because of their unisex fit, both you and your S.O. can enjoy romping around the backyard in them. Take it from one mama who says, “The tie-dye crocs are true to color (quite bright), very comfortable, and my husband absolutely loves them.” $45 AT AMAZON

Crocs Unisex Bistro Clog Whether you’re a mama who works as a nurse or a mama who chases after her kiddos for hours on end, being on your feet all day is a recipe for blisters, aches, and soreness. Unless you have a pair of these Crocs, that is. The Bistro clogs are lightweight (so you can move around easily) yet supportive (so you don’t end up in the hell that is heel and arch pain). Unlike the classic clogs, these slightly thicker clogs also have an enclosed toe to protect your feet from accidental spills. But if said spills do happen? No problem—these Crocs are super easy to clean off with a quick swipe of water. Another reason they’re great for mom or dad. $45 AT AMAZON

Crocs Classic Bae Iridescent Clog Bae is what your 16-year-old daughter calls her favorite Friday night pizza or what the mom who’s trying too hard to be cool calls her husband (we all know her). And it’s also what thousands of shoppers call this aptly-named pair of Crocs, which are so popular that they’re currently sold out on Amazon. Don’t worry, though—you can still buy the iridescent version directly from Crocs. The chunky, shimmery shoe (complete with equally cool tassel charms) is the most grown-up—and most on-trend—way to indulge your inner teenage girl and will make you the envy of all the other moms on the Friday night wine Zoom call (and probably their daughters, too!). $65 AT CROCS

Crocs Classic Lined Fuzzy Clogs Just when you thought Crocs couldn’t get any more comfortable, Crocs slippers became a thing. On the outside, they look just like the classic clogs but on the inside, they’re lined with the softest faux fur (guess your mom was right when she said it’s what’s on the inside that really matters!). Warm enough to keep your toes nice and toasty no matter the weather and sturdy enough that you can wear them while you’re running errands, they’re the all-purpose winter shoe your closet has been missing. And they’re the solution for anyone who has ever wondered if it’s okay to wear Crocs all year-round. These cozy slippers say yes, it’s absolutely okay—and absolutely encouraged. $40 AT AMAZON

Crocs Swiftwater Sandal Slide When you think of sandals, you probably don’t think of Crocs. But yes, the brand makes them and yes, they’re every bit as comfortable as the classic clog (and arguably even cuter!). While there are a variety of sandal styles to choose from, one of the most popular is the Swiftwear Slide, which has over 4,700 rave reviews on Amazon. Available in 18 pretty colors from neutral (think: slate gray and bronze) to neon (think: coral and tropical teal), the gladiator-style sandals are the day-to-night footwear you’ve been searching for. A.k.a. you can wear them out walking/boating/beaching during the day and then to dinner out with your hubby at night. $30 AT AMAZON

