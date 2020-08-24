Bodysuits Are The Perfect Solution For When You’re Sick Of Re-Tucking In Your Shirt (And They’re Cute, Too)

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

linOne of the best things to happen to moms in the year 2020 is the fact that bodysuits are back in style—and they’re actually cute, comfortable and, best of all, flattering. Unlike a regular shirt, bodysuits are form-fitting, one-piece garments that cover your entire torso (even all the way down to your crotch). Bodysuits are nothing new—they were a hit in the ’80s and ’90s (along with bike shorts —which are also back!), but were more in the style of a leotard.

Nowadays the body suit is less wild and in your face and has become a staple piece in your wardrobe that can be used in a multitude of ways, according to celebrity stylist, mom of two, and creator of Striptd Down podcast Ali Levine. “Thanks to celebs like the Kardashians who practically live in bodysuits, they’re becoming a huge trend,” she says. “They’re flattering in so many different cuts, can accentuate curves and different parts of your body if that’s what you’re looking for and they’re made from a ton of fabrics that can be actually comfortable.”

One of, if not the biggest, benefits of wearing a bodysuit is not having to continuously tuck your top into your bottom, Lana Blanc, NYC-based Personal Stylist and Personal Shopper, points out. “Not having to deal with the ‘bulk’ that comes with tucking in a standard top, whether it be a tank top, button-up shirt, or a blouse, is key,” she says. “Bodysuits are also great layering pieces and provide a seamless look under cardigans, leather jackets, blazers, sheer tops, sweaters, and so on.”

Bottom line: Bodysuits are the new mom staple, so if you don’t know, now you know—and now you need one.

Here are some of the best women’s bodysuits that stylists recommend to carry you through the fall season.

Free People Ava Bodysuit It looks like the statement-making sleeves trend is here to stay along with the bodysuit trend. The benefit of rocking them on a bodysuit is that you don’t have to stuff any shirt into your jeans. “The bodysuit allows for a seamless look and lets you capitalize on the statement sleeve trend while remaining comfortable in 100 percent cotton all at a reasonable price point,” adds Blanc. We love that it comes in four basic, but beautiful, colors: white, black, pink cinnamon and lunar bloom. $48 AT SHOPBOP

Polka Dot Mesh Sleeve High Neck Bodysuit If you’re looking for a bodysuit that can take you right from the office to a fancy restaurant for date night, you’ve met your match with this polka dot mesh sleeve high-neck bodysuit which comes in both white and black. It’s made from a material that’s 95 percent viscose and 5 percent elastane, so it’s stretchable and form fitting—hugging and loosening in all the right places. “You can add a cute jacket, leather or faux fur over it and add a skirt or pants and some cute heels,” says Levine. “Super sexy and trendy too.” Oh, and did we mention that this is a total steal at $11!? $11 AT BOOHOO

Simply the Best White Long Sleeve Button-Front Bodysuit If you haven’t scoured through the pages and pages of super trendy pieces on lulus.com, now is the time to start. They have some of the most adorable, great-quality clothing all at a reasonable price. For bodysuits, they have a ton—and they’re only going to release more through the fall season. One of their best options for fall right now is this white long sleeve button-front bodysuit. It’s Henley-inspired, with a soft ribbed knit construction and an attached bottom snap closure for easy on and off. The front buttons add a casual vibe to the bodysuit, so you can throw a pair of sweatpants or jeans over it. $39 AT LULUS

Topshop Puff Sleeve Poplin Bodysuit This is a good example of a bodysuit looking like a really well-tucked-in shirt, and we love the simple poplin style that goes with everything. $38 AT NORDSTROM

Best Bodysuits on Amazon

commando Women's Ballet Mock Neck Bodysuit The Commando brand is known for making form-fitting staples that are super flattering but also equally comfortable. Is there anything that we moms crave more when it comes to clothing? Their ballet mock neck bodysuit does not disappoint. “The fabric is incredibly soft and breathable, the sizing is one size fits most (and it really does) and the fit will hug you where you want to be hugged and stretch where you want it to stretch!” says Blanc, who calls this bodysuit a fall must-have that every closet needs. AT AMAZON

Women's Basic V-Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit If you want options when it comes to your bodysuit choices, this brand is a great option for you. They sell over 40 different colors, patterns and styles, from basic reds, blues, greens and blacks to fun prints like leopard and tie dye. They’re all made out of the same material—95 percent cotton and 5 percent spandex—so they’re super stretchy, soft and breathable. As one reviewer put it: “I’m shocked at how perfect this fit. I was not expecting anything good since I’m pear shaped and most things cut in my thigh and hip, but this was comfortable and fit like it was made for me.” $16.99 AT AMAZON

Floerns Women's Crew Neck Bodycon Leotard Top Long Sleeve Bodysuit One staple you most certainly need for the fall is a long-sleeve bodysuit, ideally in a neutral color that you can wear with jeans, a skirt, trousers and layer underneath pretty much anything. These highly rated bodysuits are just the ticket—and come in several different colors, including beige, black, army green, blue and red. You can wear them for lounging around the house and dress them up or down. As one Amazon reviewer said: “This bodysuit is by far the softest and warmest, best quality and fit bodysuit I own. Very comfortable.” $15.99 AT AMAZON

Gladiolus Women Lace Bodysuit Sexy Deep V Quarantine got you feeling down? Spice things up with this gorgeous sheer lace bodysuit, which you can wear well into winter, especially under a nice jacket or cardigan. It’s made from a soft, skin-friendly fabric and a breathable material. It has a wrap design in the front and floral scalloped lace along the deep V. the snap crotch closure makes for an easy on and off (or just tucking it to the side when you have to pee—hey, you do you!). If Christmas parties ever resume, this will make the perfect addition to just about any ensemble. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Spadehill Women's V-Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Balloon sleeves are in and super flattering. This bodysuit combines that look with the benefits of a bodysuit (not having to tuck your top into your bottom, the option to layer with cardigans, etc.). This bodysuit comes with options. It comes in 10 unique colors and animal prints. The material is light, stretchy and breathable and it comes in pretty much every size known to man, from small (US 4-6) to 2KL (US 18-20). You pretty much can’t go wrong with this bodysuit in your fall wardrobe. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Best Bodysuit Shapewear

Skims Power Mesh Bodysuit This bodysuit (which comes from Skims, Kim Kardashian’s line of shapewear, is meant to be worn underneath clothing, but we love pairing a bodysuit like this with a pair of trousers or sweatpants for a sporty chic look that reminds us of what you’d look like after leaving swim practice. This particular bodysuit offers “light” compression, has a thong back (so no VPL here), and comes in 5 colors. $68 AT SKIMS

Spanx OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit Although this is more “shapewear” than bodysuit, you can treat it as both. It sucks everything in, yet you can treat it like a tank by throwing some jeans on over it. And lucky you, this pair is on sale right now! $48.90 AT SPANX Was $98

Want more style inspo? Shop our favorite fashion finds here.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.