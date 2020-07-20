9 Super Cool Bedding Essentials For Hormones & Hot As F*ck Summer Nights

It’s hot as f*ck out, Mom. If you’re doing everything you can to keep cool— blasting the air conditioner, going for a dip in the pool, and keeping your precious vino in a cooler— we don’t blame you. But if this heinous heat is getting in the way of your sleeping habits, you’re going to need more than a kiddie pool and a YETI. You’ll need temperature wicking bedding.

If you wake up throughout the night, hot and sticky, it doesn’t matter the reason. Menopause, pregnancy, that time of the month (hormones, we hear you!)— all of these things may be keeping you up a night, but investing in the right bedding may help you can reclaim your sleep. Did you even know there was bedding created to keep you cool?

Mom, you deal with a ton of sh*t. Overflowing dishes, the non-stop screams of children, and oh, I don’t know, a partner who doesn’t know how to pick up a vacuum. (No, just me? Okay, I digress…) You shouldn’t have to deal with a crappy night’s sleep on top of it all. You deserve a restful slumber and during these hot summer months, cooling bedding can keep you comfortable enough to stay snoozin’ throughout the night— sweat free.

Brooklyn Bedding Tencel Sateen Cooling Sheets The key to a comfortable bed that keeps you cool enough to stay asleep throughout the night is no doubt the sheets. But while some materials – like percale and linen, for example – claim to keep you cool, when temperatures soar into the 80s and 90s, you need something more. TENCEL Sateen Sheets from Brooklyn Bedding are made from some of the gentlest and softest sheet fibers you can find – TENCEL. TENCEL makes for luxurious bed linens that absorb moisture better than cotton and naturally regulate your body’s temperature. These sheets keep your bed (and body!) feeling cool and dry thanks to natural fibers derived from sustainable wood sources from natural forests and sustainably managed plantations. Available in colors blue slate, white, stone, and champagne, TENCEL Sateen Sheets from Brooklyn Bedding feel silky, have a natural sheen, and lower your body’s temperature so that you’re not waking up every five minutes to dry off. $179 AT BROOKLYN BEDDING

Nest Bedding Alexander Signature Cooling Bedding Topper When it comes to cooling, moisture-wicking, and temperature-regulating materials, Nest Bedding reigns supreme. But cooling bedding doesn’t just mean a bamboo duvet or satin sheets. No, truly cooling bedding starts under the sheets. Nest Bedding’s Alexander Signature Cooling Topper is designed with hot sleepers in mind. The topper is made with luxury cooling fabric, Energex Foam, to add both comfort and the necessary airflow to your existing mattress. The Cooling Topper is just 2 inches tall but though she be tiny, she also be mighty. It attaches with straps to all four corners of your mattress, then once it’s been covered by a sheet, the Cooling Topper works its moisture-wicking magic. No matter how long you’ve suffered from night sweats, the Alexander Signature Cooling Topper works from the ground up (literally) to bring you a cool, calm, and collected night’s sleep. $199 AT NEST BEDDING

DREAMality Premium Cooling Weighted Blanket 15 lbs Want to make sweet, uninterrupted dreams a reality? The Premium Cooling Weighted Blanket from DREAMality can do just that. Well, only if your issue is night sweats. If you can’t sleep because of heat-induced insomnia, a cooling weighted blanket can help. Combining the cooling nature of premium OEKO-Tex Certified cotton fibers and tiny glass beads that add slumber-inducing weight, you’ll be in sleep-land soon. If you’ve ever used a weighted blanket before, then you know how magical they are at getting you to pass out. But a weighted blanket that also cools you down? You’ll fall asleep even faster once you’re weighted down and feeling as cool as a cucumber. Still have doubts? DREAMality provides a 365-night risk-free guarantee. If you don’t love it after a year, they’ll actually buy it back from you. Oh, and your order comes with a 3D contoured blackout sleep mask, noise-blocking foam earplugs with a case, a travel bag, and a free eBook all about sleep. Now that’s the ultimate set for restful sleep! $69.88 AT AMAZON

Nest Bedding The Cool Pillow Cooling bedding isn’t just about the sheets and the pillow toppers. Beyond the cooling nature of what you outfit your mattress in, the pillows have to be getting the job done, too. With nearly 2,000 reviews, the Cool Pillow by Nest Bedding is the ultimate way to ensure you don’t wake up at 3 AM with sweat-wet hair. After all, if your head is cool, the rest of your body should follow suit. The Cool Pillow allows you to sleep comfortably and coolly by combining the best parts of their fan-favorite Easy Breather Pillow with game-changing phase change fabric technology, featuring shredded gel-foam fill, that always feels cool to the touch. The Cool Pillow is made with very high-quality material, offers great support, and is totally adjustable based on what works for you. This pillow’s 4.7-star rating proves it. From the sound of it– you could have a fever and still feel cool AF with your head resting on The Cool Pillow by Nest Bedding. $119 AT NEST BEDDING

Codi AIR Cool Eucalyptus All-Season Eco Friendly Comforter Comforters made from eucalyptus aren’t just animal-friendly (ICYMI, your standard down comforter is made with duck feathers), but they’re also much more cooling as well. With a sateen weave of eucalyptus fibers that are soothing, soft, and breathable, you’ll never question the idea of sleeping on plants again. Totally vegan and just as fluffy as the conventional down duvet insert, the Codi Air Eucalpytus Comforter is made with organic eucalyptus fibers that are never pokey, sharp, smelly, or quilled. It’s quite literally like sleeping on a cloud – a cloud made of plants, that is! It never loses its fluff, going flat just when you need the airiness the most and even after laundering it, the Codi Air Eucalyptus Comforter remains puffy and soft. The interior Lyocell fibers never shift (don’t you hate when the duvet does that?) and never make you sweat. In fact, they’ll keep you cool even on the hottest August nights. Guess there’s something to be said for vegan bedding, huh?! $99.99 AT AMAZON

Linenspa Silk Cooling Pillowcase - 100 Percent Genuine Mulberry Silk What’s more chilling to the touch than mulberry silk? NOTHING! This genuine silk pillowcase by LINENSPA is made from 100 percent all-natural mulberry silk fibers, woven by silkworms. Not only will you sleep through the night undisturbed and stay cool, but you’ll also notice some health benefits as well. Does your skin look clearer? Does your hair have less knots? Believe it or not, you can thank these 600-thread count sheets for that! Sleeping on silk doesn’t just have cooling benefits; the luxurious silk is also smooth and airy against your skin and hair, keeping it baby-bottom smooth. While nice hair and skin is definitely an A+ side effect of this LINENSPA Silk Pillowcase, you can also expect the pillowcase to have a flawless report card when it comes to cooling you down during hot summer months. Silk is breathable, airy, and cooling – all the features you want in a pillowcase designed to keep you comfortable and cool at night. $24.99 AT AMAZON

Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Bamboo Cooling Bed Sheet Set Have you ever wondered why you tend to sleep better on vacation? It’s those magical hotel sheets! They’re soft, comfortable, and regulate your temperature just right. Well, who says perfect shut-eye should only be achievable at a hotel? You can get the same good night’s sleep at home with Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Bamboo Bed Sheets! Made out of 100% viscose derived from bamboo, you’ll never find microfiber and cotton filler in these bamboo sheets (like some other brands trick ya with!). These sheets are made with the highest quality bamboo that’s also organic, hypoallergenic, and of course, thermoregulating for the best possible ZZZ’s. These sheets – made in the USA – also don’t pill, so you don’t have to worry about one trip through the washer and dryer destroying their natural softness. And if that wasn’t enough, Hotel Sheets Direct is so confident you’ll love their bamboo bed sheets, they’ll give you up to 90 days to return them for a full refund. $41.97 AT AMAZON

DANGTOP Cooling Blankets for Hot Sleepers Can a blanket keep you cool? I mean, isn’t keeping you warm the very definition of what a blanket is supposed to do? But DANGTOP Cooling Blankets are different than everything you know about cozy blankies. Made from cooling bamboo fibers, DANGTOP blankets have a unique breathability that features high specific heat capacity. It keeps you cool, calm, and most importantly, asleep. With a similar effect on sleepy time as weighted blankets, DANGTOP Cooling Blankets help you regulate your body temp so you can fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. The bamboo fibers have excellent ventilation and work best indoors at temperatures ranging from 80°F to 95°F. But if you need to cool down while gathering around the bonfire or are sweating up a storm during outdoor movie night, who’s to stop you from grabbing the DANGTOP off your bed and dragging it outside with you? $38.99 AT AMAZON

Brooklinen Linen Core Cooling Sheet Set Brooklinen’s fan-favorite Linen Core Sheet Set comes in white, cream, petal, haze, graphite, charcoal chambray, navy chambray, mist, charcoal chambray and white stripe, indigo, and limited-edition hues kiwi and honeydew – so suffice it to say, there’s no shortage of color options! But more importantly, linen is one of the best temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking materials on the market. Made from Belgian and French OEKO-Tex certified flax, each garment is individually dyed and made in Portugal, giving each piece of the Linen Core Sheet Set – 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet, and 2 pillowcases – unique character. Your sheets won’t just wick moisture and keep you cool AF (yes, even when the AC blows and you and your partner are fighting about how much $ it costs to replace it), they’ll also always look cute. In fact, next time someone comes over and happens to sneak a peek of your bedroom, they might just ask you, “Hey, where did you get those super cute sheets?!” Be sure to tell them that the Linen Core Sheet Set isn’t just aesthetically pleasing, but it’s the best kept secret in the fight against nighttime hot flashes! $249 AT BROOKLINEN

