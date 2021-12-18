The Best Dog Bandanas For Stylish Pups

Dogs wearing Remi+Roo bandanas

If you want to make your dog look stylish and stand out in a crowd, the best dog bandanas are a fun and easy way to give your dog’s look a little personality — or a great way to pamper your favorite dog mom’s pup. Sure, dogs are adorable enough on their own, and they really don’t need anything else to make them look even more perfect (after all, they’re part of the family no matter what). But a little extra flair never hurt anyone, and bandana is a comfy, stylish option that won’t get in their way or feel too bulky.

Dog bandanas are also super versatile. They can be worn around the neck with the triangular part facing forward, wrapped around in a way that’s similar to a collar, or tied so the larger triangular piece goes down their back. They can also be worn to the side for a slightly jauntier doggie look. In the winter, the bandana can act like a scarf and add a little extra warmth (which is especially great for smaller dogs), and in the summer, a cooling dog bandana provides some much-needed relief from the sun and the heat, even if your dog is hanging out poolside. During holidays or different seasons, you can dress your pooch up in themed bandanas with designs that evoke Christmas, Halloween, or fall’s harvest flair.

The bottom line is that it’s hard to go wrong with a dog bandana. We’ve rounded up the best ones out there you won’t be able to resist buying:

The Best Dog Bandanas

Odi Style Buffalo Plaid Dog Bandana This pack of dog bandanas comes with four buffalo plaid bandanas in red, white, green, and blue. Cute and classic, these are easy to wear just about anywhere. They are washable for easy cleaning and tie in the back so you can adjust them as needed. They also come in small and large sizes to accommodate different dogs. If you’re looking for a great basic, these are a great choice! $14.87 AT AMAZON

Segarty Dog Bandanas This four-pack of bandanas is another excellent classic option. The bandanas are made from a cotton linen material, which means they’re soft and breathable. They’re also double-sided, so you’re really getting eight styles instead of just four. They come in a medium size, but can be folded over to fit even the tiniest dogs. $11.99 AT AMAZON

BINGPET Bow Tie Dog Collar with Leash Set This whole set is just too cute for words. It comes with a buckled bandana collar, bow-tie collar, and leash, all in a matching blue and white plaid. The leather and cotton construction is soft and comfortable, and it looks so sophisticated and chic, especially with the tiny button accents. This isn’t a very large bandana, so it’s perfect for anyone who wants something a little smaller It’s great for mixing and matching depending on your mood, and we love that the leash goes with the neck accessories. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Vaburs Dog Collar and Dog Bandana These adorable bandanas come with an adjustable collar buckle in the back, with five holes for a custom fit. Made of a mix of leather and cotton, they’re durable, soft, and comfortable. The scarf is detachable for easy cleaning, and we love the fun and colorful flower print. As a side note, these are also great for cats, so you can always get matching ones if you have both a cat and a dog. $13.99 AT AMAZON

Remy+Roo Dog Bandanas For trendy, stylish designs, opt for these Remy+Roo bandanas. The four-pack includes four versatile and complementary designs in a range of colors that will make your pup look like they just stepped out of the pages of doggie Vogue (if that was a thing). Made from a dual layer of polyester fabric, these will last for a long time — and if you don’t absolutely love them, the company will give you your money back. $24.95 AT AMAZON

The Best Personalized Dog Bandanas

YaoYao Personalized Dog Bandana A personalized dog bandana can up your dog’s style while displaying information that can keep them safe. These brightly colored bandanas have a quick release button, and can be personalized with your pup’s name. Made of 100% cotton, they won’t irritate your dog’s neck. You can also add your phone number to the bandana just in case they ever get lost! $10.99 AT AMAZON

Willowear Personalized Red Buffalo Plaid Dog Bandana Made from super soft cotton, this bandana features a cozy red buffalo plaid print. It’s machine washable for easy cleaning, and you can opt to have your pet’s name printed in white vinyl. The bandana comes in small, medium, large, and extra-large sizes to accommodate many different sizes of pups. $25 AT AMAZON

Funny Girl Designs Personalized Embroidered Dog Bandana We love this cute patterned bandana, which can be personalized with your dog’s name for a more custom look. It’s made with a cotton exterior and fleece interior, so it’s toasty warm on colder days. The monogramming is embroidered, which is a really nice look, and it has a snack closure that’s adjustable to fit necks up to 16 inches around. The bandana is handmade and comes in a range of different styles. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Didog Personalized Dog Bandanas Want something basic? Put any text you want on this plain, solid-colored dog bandana. You can write out your dog’s name, contact information, or even a cute phrase if that’s what you want to do. There are no designs, so these are pretty simple and straightforward. Choose from a handful of different colors, all of which are made from soft cotton. $12.99 AT AMAZON

The Best Funny Dog Bandanas

ADOGGYGO Formal Dog Tuxedo Collar Do you need this tuxedo style dog bandana? Is that even a real question? Of course you do! The collar part clips around the neck securely and the bandana, which features a little bowtie, perfectly depicts the front of a tuxedo. Put this on your dog when you’re going somewhere special, or just put it on whenever you think it would just look very cute (in case you were wondering, that’s always). $11.99 AT AMAZON

My Dog Bandana Security Printed Dog Bandana This bandana is perfect for a bigger dog who really does act like a makeshift security guard, but it’s definitely funnier for a tiny dog who looks like he wouldn’t hurt a fly. Put this bandana on either dog to get a smile out of everyone. It’s comfortable, easy to adjust, and makes for a great photo op. $10.95 AT AMAZON

family Kitchen Dog Bandana Scarf Okay, sure, this Drake lyric is a little played out at this point, but it’s still a classic. And, somehow, it becomes a lot more amusing when it’s on your dog. Plus, it’s true: dogs love their beds and their mommas! We adore the red checkered plaid on this one as well. $10.99 AT AMAZON

The Best Fall Dog Bandanas

Pawskido Fall Dog Bandana Looking for fall-themed bandanas that aren’t too cutesy? This set of two bandanas fits the bill. Each bandana features a different brown and orange plaid that has some serious autumnal vibes. These are best for small- and medium-sized pets, and they can be thrown in the washing machine when dirty. They’re also made of a nice cozy fabric that will keep your dog warm. $12.99 AT AMAZON

Idepet Dog Bandana 3pcs Get through the fall season and Thanksgiving in style with these adorable bandanas. This three-piece set includes one bandana with pumpkins and turkeys, one with colorful leaves, and one that says “Happy Thanksgiving Day.” The bandanas are lightweight and soft, easy to clean, and feel perfectly festive for every facet of fall. $9.99 AT AMAZON

JPB Dog Thanksgiving Bandana If everyone knows you as a dog mom, then you need to get this fall-themed bandana. It’s decorated with the phrase “Mama’s Little Pumpkin,” along with some seasonally appropriate orange plaid. The size is really versatile and should fit most dogs. $8.99 AT AMAZON

The Best Halloween Dog Bandanas

PICKUPIK Dog Scarf Dressing your dog up for Halloween is a lot of fun, but some pups are just not going to tolerate a costume. If your dog is not a fan of costumes, they might find a cute Halloween-themed bandana a bit more tolerable. This two-pack features festive Halloween colors and two thematic phrases that will make everyone say “Awww!” the second they spot your dog. $8.99 AT AMAZON

BoomBone 2 Pack Halloween Dog Bandana We love this adorable two-pack of Halloween bandanas. One is purple with little skulls, and the other is pink with ghosts. While they’re obviously perfect for Halloween, they’re also so cute that you’ll want to use them every day of the year. And who’s stopping you?! Made of a durable, washable fabric, these are soft and comfortable enough for your dog to wear over and over again. $12.99 AT AMAZON

KZHAREEN 2 Pack Halloween Dog Bandana Want a spooky bandana for Halloween? This set features a purple bandana with spiders and an orange one covered in bats. The bandanas are easy to tie and are adjustable for an easy fit, and they’re also double-sided so it doesn’t matter how you tie them. $12.99 AT AMAZON

Whaline 5 Pack Halloween Dog Bandanas If you want a lot of options, then go for this five-pack of dog bandanas. Each one is perfectly spooky and festive for Halloween, featuring designs like pumpkins, witches, and candy corn. They’re fun to match with several dogs, or you can just rotate through all of them during the month of October. $16.99 AT AMAZON

The Best Dog Christmas Bandanas

BoomBone Store 2 Pack Dog Christmas Bandana Get in the holiday spirit with these playful bandanas that make your dog look super festive. This two-pack features red and green plaid bandanas, one with a Santa Clause design and the other with a snowman. Durable and breathable, these bandanas should feel comfortable for your dog to wear and elicit lots of smiles from surrounding humans. $9.99 AT AMAZON

PICKUPIK JPB Christmas Bandanas for Dogs If you prefer phrases over pictures, then these red plaid bandanas are perfect for you and your pup. The three-pack of soft, cozy bandanas includes one that says “Santa’s favorite,” one that says “Naughty and Nice,” and one that says “Merry Christmas.” The red plaid is a classic for the holidays, and the bright white lettering is easy to make out against your pup’s fur. $16 AT AMAZON

ADOGGYGO 4 Pack Dog Bandana This four-pack of classic Christmas designs gives you lots of options when it comes to making your dog look nice and festive. There’s one that says “ho ho ho,” a Santa print option, a candy cane and snowflake design, and one decorated with Christmas tree ornaments. The bandanas are big enough for larger dogs but can be folded smaller for little dogs. One Amazon reviewer even noted, “These bandanas are absolutely gorgeous. My dog loves wearing them. The quality is fantastic.” $13.99 AT AMAZON

ADOGGYGO Christmas Dog Bandana Hat Bow tie Set Want to really get your dog into the holiday season? Then you need this matching set. It features a red and black plaid bandana, a matching bowtie collar with a jingle bell in the middle, and the cutest little Santa hat you’ll ever see. If you’re doing Christmas photos with your pup, you need this. $14.99 AT AMAZON

The Best Dog Cooling Bandanas

KOOLTAIL Dog Instant Cooling Bandana 4 Pack A cooling bandana is the perfect way to keep your pup cool on hot summer days. This set comes with the four cute summery designs (including a watermelon, cactus, and a few seasonal phrases) set atop bright checkered fabric. The bandanas can be soaked in cold water, wrung out, and put on. The evaporating water will feel cool to your pup, even more so if you stick the bandanas in the fridge before use. $7.99 AT AMAZON

RC Pet Products Zephyr Cooling Bandana This bandana looks a bit different, but it’s great for dogs who tend to get overheated. It’s made of a lightweight mesh fabric that doesn’t get heavy even when it’s wet. Soak it in cold water, then wring it out gently before placing it on your dog. The evaporating water will help keep them cool. $12 AT AMAZON

Canada Pooch Chill Seeker Cooling Bandana Made of super absorbent fabric with mesh layers, this bandana is another great option for helping your pooch cool down. Just soak it in cold water before placing it on your dog — the fabric soaks up a lot of cold water, and the mesh helps the water evaporate, which creates a cooling effect. We love the color options, which include blue, rainbow, and tie-dye, and the way the fabric feels really lightweight and comfortable. $15.99 AT AMAZON

