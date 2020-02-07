“What’s that smell?” is a common question in a house with small kids. The answer could be anything from a banana discarded under the couch to a bathroom 9-1-1.

But there is a way to turn the question into a positive with an essential oil diffuser, an entirely customizable self-care accessory that caters to mood and room (think lavender for a quiet bedroom or lemon for a busy kitchen).

This comprehensive guide includes a chic option favored by Instagram influencers, a 5-star Amazon super scent star, a portable plug-in (perfect for travel and a not-so-fresh car) and a mid-century modern centerpiece.

While the actual benefits of essential oil diffusers are being debated in online communities, we do know that scent is mood boosting and can help with a restful night’s sleep. Essential oil diffusers are also a safe alternative to candles and, at minimum, anything smells better than toddler farts.

(For some pets, like birds, essential oils are a no-go, so do check out this ASPCA guide for safety tips.)

Mixigoo Oil Diffuser With over 1300 reviews and a 5-star Amazon rating, this diffuser differs from other options in that it comes in 3 sizes and with a remote. Its selling points include BPA-free materials, auto shut-off (when the water level becomes too low) and is quiet enough to use through the night. $24 AT AMAZON

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser You may have already spotted this beauty on Instagram as it is a favorite of influencers (on the right coffee table, it looks like an expensive piece of pottery). Sarah Panton, co-founder and CEO of Vitruvi, tells us the diffusers are “uniquely designed to scent your home in an elegant and non-toxic way.” Combining prettiness and practicality, there are instructions on how to freshen up a large room (10 drops for spaces up to 600 feet) and setting options can go strong (3 hours of constant puffing) or long (a 7-hour interval). The Vitruvi oils come in sleek black-and-white bottles with mixes that are results-oriented. Panton says Dusk is amongst the most popular oils; a blend of eucalyptus, lavender, ho wood and frankincense, it is “ inspired by moonlit walks in the desert, and best diffused while the sun is setting or before you hop into bed.” $119 AT AMAZON

Jo Malone London For a luxe and analogue option (no plug required), consider the upscale Jo Malone fragrance diffuser with sticks. The bottle of essential oil (with mixes like lime, basil and mandarin) has the signature Jo Malone black label and 6 sticks, which can be turned every week or so for a refreshed scent. This would look lovely in a bathroom or on a shelf as the scent is meant to be subtle. $100 AT SEPHORA

The Essential Wellness Diffuser This petite option gives off a fine mist and has an adjustable spout, which can be turned to different directions (a nice feature if it’s being used in the bedroom). Meant for small spaces up to around 200 square feet, it weighs less than 1.5 pounds and can sit unnoticed while it freshens up a room. $24 AT AMAZON

SpyRoom Mysto Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser in Marble For an essential oil diffuser to match a modern space, this marble and mesh option has more texture and personality than the light up plastic ones (and the price reflects that). It can run continuously for about 5 hours and intermittently for up to 10; there’s also an option for a soothing white light. $60 AT BED BATH & BEYOND

PureSPA USB This may not score on IG, but sometimes a space needs to be refreshed and it’s all about practicality. This portable plug-in is useful and convenient: simply add the oil (no water required) and plug it into a USB port. Pack it up for road trips and hotel roomvisits, too. You’llfeel more at home surrounded by your usual scent. $15 AT TARGET

SpaRoom Helix This Target option covers up to 300 square feet (making it ideal for a bedroom) and has a candlelight mode, minus the open flame. It can run for up to 12 hour and has several different light color options, like pink, blue and green, for a totally mood-altering experience. $30 AT TARGET

Sky Aromatherapy Diffuser For those avoiding plastics in the home, this glass diffuser is minimalist and oh-so-pretty. With its puffs of mists, it looks like a pillar candle that is melting into a whimsical cloud. This would make for a very chic hostess gift (or an “I need something to get me through Monday” gift to self). $78 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

URPower If you’ve always wanted to recreate a basement from the 70s, the one looks like lava lamp meets an oil diffuser. Lighting it up is optional, as is the essential oil (some Amazon users fill it with water but don’t add oil, making it more of a humidifier). Reviewers also note that it’s more compact than other diffusers and won’t overpower a small space, which makes it ideal for a nightstand. Shag rug not included. $16 AT AMAZON

Yahxi Pure Ultrasonic If you want a diffuser to aesthetically match your smart home, this one looks more like a speaker than an essential oil diffuser. There’s also a leak-proof promise so even if it’s knocked over, it’s meant to stay dry. It comes with specific instructions on oil (no more than 3 drops) and has a 400 mL tank capacity. Note: a USB chord adapter is required to plug it in. $24 AT AMAZON

Ultrasonic Pineapple Diffuser For those who love the smells but don’t love the look of essential oil diffusers, this pineapple-shaped diffuser has the typical bells and whistles (like lights and a timer) with a punchier personality. In some parts, pineapples are a symbol of hospitality, so this would fit well in an area where everyone can see it. $35 AT AMAZON

Asakuki Premium Essential Oil Diffuser If rotund shapes don’t fit in with the rest of the décor, this modern square design boasts a “thick and strong” mist, as well as 7 light options and a large water capacity (700 mL). There’s also the option to sync it with Alexa, a tech perk many users noted in reviews. $28 AT AMAZON

Olivina Men Organic Essential Oil Rescue Kit Already have a diffuser or just need some newness for your fave one? These organics, for her and him, freshen the room with subtle scents like Eucalyptus and Peppermint. $28 AT AMAZON

