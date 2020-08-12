8 Feminine Wipes To Keep Your Lady Bits Feeling Fresh When You Just Don’t Have Time To Shower

If you’re a mom, you know that a shower each day is not a sure thing, so you truly have to make the most of those five minutes when you get to close the bathroom door and take care of your business. The predicament becomes you desperately wanting to shower but your children are calling your name and assigning you 50 million other tasks at the same time, which means you’ll just have to pull your hair back and try for that shower later (again).

This is where feminine wipes literally save the day. They’re basically a drive-through car wash for your lady bits and they’re a godsend when you’re in a time crunch but want to feel clean. Even if you’ve recently showered, hot summer days, a midday home workout, or even long stretches sitting in a chair can increase odor down there, notes Wendy C. Goodall McDonald, MD, an OB/GYN in Chicago. These wipes are intended to help reduce that odor, but they’re not intended to “clean” the inside of the vagina. (If you’re experiencing any strange smells or discharge, see your OB/GYN, as that may be a sign of an infection). Also, Dr. McDonald adds that pregnant women and women with sensitive skin should use caution if using anything with fragrances or irritating cleansers.

Here are some of the top recommended feminine wipes that will give you that clean feeling and hold you over until your next rendez-vous with your shower.

Cora Essential Oil Bamboo Feminine Wipes With every purchase, this amazing company provides menstrual pads and health education to a girl in need. How amazing is that? What’s equally amazing is the quality of their products. They are all made out of natural materials and are free of harmful chemicals. Their body cloths are made out of 100 percent bamboo and are infused with naturally derived ingredients including lavender essential oil, coconut oil, aloe vera, chamomile water and red raspberry leaf—all things you know and can pronounce. The wipes go on nice and clean without any sticky residue or leftover wetness. Their feminine wipes are also free of glycerin, fragrance, alcohol, parabens, dyes, sulfates, bleach, phenoxyethanol, etc. They don’t test any of their products on animals and you can purchase them with pre-tax dollars from a flexible spending or health savings account—how great is that? While they are made for females, your husband and kids can also use them! $15.99 AT AMAZON

The Honey Pot Company Feminine Wipes This is Dr. Goodall’s go-to wipe recommendation. In fact, she loves all the products from The Honey Pot Company. “This company prides themselves on their products not having parabens, phthalates and sulfates,” she says. They are made from all-natural materials (think herbs and oats) that are not treated with any pesticides or chlorine. The plant-based ingredients help cut down on unnecessary irritation and itchiness that should never happen with something meant to soothe and clean your private parts. They also contain acai extract which adds some moisture and infuses with skin with a boost of antioxidants. Chamomile also helps cut down on inflammation, which is always a plus when you are dealing with your lady bits. They come in a small resealable package that you can easily fit right in your purse or keep in your toiletry bag so that you can use them on the go or when you travel. $8.99 AT AMAZON

Summer's Eve Simply Cloths Feminine Wipes This is another one of Dr. Goodall’s favorite cleansing wipes to recommend, mainly because they are infused with coconut instead of harsh chemicals, dyes, alcohol and parabens. Instead, they are infused with botanical extracts (hence the coconut) to gently remove odors and maintain the natural pH balance of your vagina. This pack comes with 14 individually wrapped clothes that are perfect for taking with you wherever. Keep them in your bathroom vanity and take a few along with you in your purse for whenever you might need them. Even one reviewer with sensitive skin was pleasantly surprised by their clean-feeling abilities: “The scent is light and I have very sensitive skin and I had no problems with these at all. They are individually packaged very small so you can fit a couple in your purse or bag easily and when you open them the towelette is the perfect size. Definitely recommend these.” $4.49 AT AMAZON

Goodwipes Flushable Wet Cleansing Wipes These wipes are good—and impressive. Not only do they leave you feeling clean, but they are sustainable and eco-friendly (good for the environment) too. They are 100 percent biodegradable and are plant-based, so you can actually throw them right in the toilet as opposed to your trash (you did know that you are not supposed to throw most feminine wipes in the toilet, right?). They help keep your downstairs area pH balanced and hydrated and are free from alcohol, parabens and other harmful chemicals that are not good for you. They are also hypoallergenic—they use only hydrosol scents that are derived naturally (and simply) from soaking botanicals in water—that means you don’t have to worry about them causing irritation, even for super sensitive skin types. They are also extremely affordable—a single pack costs you less than $7 and you get 60 wipes! And their 180 count is just $13. $6.49 AT AMAZON

Rael Natural Feminine Wet Wipes Another great brand to come out of the movement to be more natural and transparent as far as ingredients go is Rael. They created a bevy of self-care products for women that are natural — not full of chemicals that are harmful to your body and that you can’t even pronounce. The list of botanical ingredients that these wipes are infused with includes aloe, camellia sinensis leaf (which helps gently cleanse and moisturize) and grapefruit extract to help remove unwanted odor. Because these wipes come in a pack of three (each containing 10 cloths), it’s easy to toss them in all of the necessary spots so you can have them at the ready when you need them, from your purse to underneath your sink. They are also eco-friendly (made with 98 percent natural pulp that’s better for you and the environment) and flushable, unlike so many other wipes on the market. $8.99 AT AMAZON

healthy hoohoo Feminine Wipes Each of these wipes (the pack comes with 20) are individually wrapped so that you can grab one and go if you think you might need a refresher mid-day—or grab a couple for a weekend getaway. They are gentle—made without harsh ingredients like fragrance, parabens, glycerin, etc. They are also cruelty-free—never tested on animals. To help cleanse and moisturize, they are infused with aloe, green tea (to reduce redness and irritation) and pomegranate extract, which is a rich source of antioxidants to help rejuvenate and refresh the skin. These wipes are made to help restore your pH balance down there which preserves your protective flora and promotes overall wellness. One reviewer, who says she’s been using Healthy Hoohoo wipes and products for years says, “I love that I do not have to worry about any harmful chemicals or fragrances. The wipes are packaged well, they are a great size and they are useful for so many things.” $18.99 AT AMAZON

genneve Feminine Wipes If you are the kind of person who likes to use more than one wipe, then these ultra-gentle feminine wipes might be the best option for you, because they are extra large. You can use them as a cleansing cloth for your entire body after a sweaty workout session—or just because! They are pH balanced so that they don’t disturb anything “down there” and are also infused with moisturizing ingredients, like aloe, vitamin E, cucumber and chamomile. As one reviewer said, “The size is just right to easily clean and refresh, and the thickness is perfect also, not too thin and flimsy but not too thick either. I’ll be ordering again soon.” Genneve is a woman-owned company that set out to create healthy products for women during all of the different hormonal changes that they go through—changes due to breastfeeding, perimenopause, menopause, antidepressant use, high stress and more. $25.50 AT AMAZON

La Fresh Travel Feminine Hygiene Wipes How adorable is the packaging on these travel-ready wipes made for your lady bits? They come with a package of 50 individually sealed packets that are perfect for when you are on the go, traveling or just need a quick refresh in the morning, middle of the day or right before bed. They are also nice and small—perfect for sticking in your pocket—which makes carrying them around even easier. They are formulated for sensitive skin and pH balanced for your most private areas and made with botanical extracts of aloe, chamomile, cucumber, vitamin E and more. One reviewer wrote, “I like that they’re scentless and work really well when I just want to freshen up.” They are also eco-friendly, biodegradable and compostable, which is good for the environment and for you because you get to toss these lovely wipes right into the toilet when you’re done with them. Just like that! $18.99 AT AMAZON

