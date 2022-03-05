The Ultimate Guide To The Best Hair Straighteners (And Some Expert Advice)

NPHOTOS/Getty Images

If your hair straightener is on the fritz and you need a replacement, you’ve come to the right place. There are so many on the market these days that it’s hard to figure out the best hair straighteners for your hair type. And let’s face it, with the collective insanity we’ve all experienced over the last two years, finding time to research beauty products may not be on the radar. No doubt we’re all for throwing up the hair in a messy bun and calling it a day. But now more than ever, it’s time for some much-deserved self-care. Me-time is different for everyone, but we can all agree that facing whatever life throws at us is easier with great hair. A quality hair straightener is a must for your beauty toolkit.

Hair Straighteners Vs. Flat Irons And How They Work

First, let’s unpack the difference between hair straighteners and flat irons. While a flat iron is a hair straightener, a hair straightener isn’t necessarily a flat iron.

Straighteners include many different types of styling tools, including irons, round brushes, hot brushes, and dryers. Any potential damage of the hair shaft comes from the heat itself, and temperature and distribution play big parts in achieving the look you want while keeping hair soft and healthy. “Straighteners vary greatly by material and the ability to reheat, meaning the amount of time it takes for the unit to heat back to the temperature you set,” says Jessica Irvin, stylist and owner of Infinity Salon in Portland, Oregon.

That’s why you hear a lot about ionic straighteners. The addition of negative ions during styling results in frizz-free and smoother hair. Ceramic irons naturally create negative ions, and tourmaline and titanium flat irons add even more. Heat distribution and recovery are also important when shopping for a hair straightener. “Irons transfer that heat to the hair, compacting the hair cuticle making the hair straight and shiny,” says Irvin. “Then it must reheat to be able to do that again on the next pass. Good straighteners are able to do this in seconds so that every section is given the same or consistent heat.”

Hair Care When Using Hair Straighteners

For best results, start with clean and well-conditioned hair (though an occasional day 2 or day 3 refresh is fine). Use a heat protectant every time and select the proper heat setting for your hair type. For those with fine or damaged hair, use a volumizing shampoo first and be sure hair is completely dry before you begin styling. Depending on your hair type, the best temperature to use will also vary. For brittle hair, you’ll want to use the lowest setting possible to avoid damage, and for fine hair, you avoid going above 350 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. If you straighten your hair more than you don’t, give your locks some regular TLC with a good-quality leave-in conditioner or hair mask.

Now that you’re armed with more info about hair straighteners you never knew you needed, read on for some of our faves! Or if you’ve read this far and just want a blowout, we’ve got hair dryers for that too.

Best Flat Irons

Vanessa Hair Straightener and Flat Iron This nano titanium flat iron by Vanessa Pro features an extra long heat plate, so you can finish styling your hair faster. Temperature settings from 265 to 450 degrees make it suitable for most hair types for a sleek a polished look. “The flat iron heats quick and gives great shine to hair,” said one Amazon customer. “It glides nicely also. I used this on my hair extensions and my daughters hair also. I used heat setting 430 and I literally only have to glide the iron like once to get a silky straight outcome. $34.99 AT AMAZON

HAI Classic Convertible Flat Iron Irvin swears by HAI straighteners and uses them in her salon. The Classic’s quick heating ability and recovery have earned thousands of fans for more than 20 years. This ceramic-plated model promises professional performance and even, one-pass styling. It boasts a temperature range of 250 to 410 degrees, for safe, adjustable heating. It even comes in three colors. $79.95 AT AMAZON

HSI Ceramic Flat Iron Can more than 43,000 five-star reviews on Amazon be wrong? HSI’s heat-balanced micro-sensors maintain consistent heat, and the tourmaline plate leaves hair super silky. It has adjustable settings from 140 to 450 degrees, giving you more control over the amount of heat you choose. Pro tip: Check out some of the user before-and-after photos for some amazing results. $34.54 AT AMAZON

Hot Beauty Ceramic Mini Flat Iron ½” The mini flat iron by Hot Beauty’s small footprint is ideal for traveling or smaller bathroom counters. The ceramic plates heat up to 41 degrees — and while the temperature is not adjustable, it still gets the job done. Plus, the included pouch makes it easy to slip into luggage or a purse. It has an on and off switch, and is great with fighting frizz. Amazon customers recommend it for bangs especially, with one reviewer saying, “I got this straighter for my bangs, and it works exactly how I want it to. It heats up quickly and is easy to use. I do not have to worry about burning my forehead anymore like how I would with a curling iron.” $9.99 AT AMAZON

Bio Ionic 10X Pro Straightening Iron A favorite of professional stylists, the ceramic straightening iron by Bio Ionic is made with natural volcanic minerals that keep hair conditioned during and after use. Its rounded design gets to the hair roots for quick and easy styling. Fans also love the temperature control that ranges from 250 to 450 degrees. “It gets plenty hot to do the job and is very comfortable in my hand,” noted one Amazon customer. “I love knowing the temp I am setting, not just a dial. It heats up quickly, too.” $230.00 AT AMAZON

Sutra 2-In-1 Styling Wand This multi-tasker is able to add gentle curls and waves to your hair or straighten it depending on how you use the styling wand. With a temperature setting that goes up to 450 degrees, the 2-inch wide tourmaline plates and rounded design create hair that’s sleek and straight or soft and wavy. The company states that the Sutra can easily be used on all types of hair. Since it can straighten and curl, it can easily replace your curling iron and other curling accessories. $119.99 AT AMAZON

Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Express Flat Iron Paul Mitchell is known for high-quality hair care products, and its line of styling tools is also worth a mention. This ceramic iron in particular gets high marks for its quick sub-minute heating and slim plate construction for smooth roots-to-ends results. While the temperature is adjustable, the exact temperature range was not specified. “My hair is pin straight when I use it! Definitely the best straightener I’ve ever used,” said one loyal Amazon customer. $107.00 AT AMAZON

Mkboo Steam Hair Straightener The Mkboo straightener features nano titanium ceramic plates with steam release that add and lock in moisture from roots to tips, keeping hair hydrated and smooth. The removable 3D comb spreads hair evenly over the plates and helps prevent damage. The combs also work to style and detangle your hair before straightening it, which will in turn give you better results. The best part? You get five different heat settings to customize for your hair type. $59.00 AT AMAZON

L’Ange Hair Le Rêve Blush Titanium Straightener The Le Rêve styler is a great choice if you’re looking to achieve multiple looks. Using negative ionic technology, this straightener — which has 100% titanium rose gold plates — will tame any frizz it comes across. You can also create touseled waves with this device. The temperature is totally adjustable using the digital controls that allow you to move from 170 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. $99.00 AT AMAZON

Best Hair Straighteners

MiroPure Hair Straightener Brush Brush your hair to a lustrous shine, thanks to ionic technology that seals hair cuticles and helps prevent split ends. MiroPure’s ceramic heater provides quick and even heat distribution so you get great and consistent results. It comes with 16 temperature settings that let you adjust from 170 to 450 degrees. “Took me less than 5 mins to do 1/4 of my hair…easily half the time it normally takes,” said one Amazon customer. $39.09 AT AMAZON

Karrong Ionic Hair Dryer For those who love the look and functionality of a Dyson dryer but not the hefty price tag, this dryer by Karrong is a good substitute. With 1800 watts of power, it can dry and straighten hair quickly and its negative ion technology prevents frizz. It also comes with a diffuser and two concentrator nozzles that keep the heat and air in a single spot to reduce fly-aways. $48.99 AT AMAZON

TYMO Ionic Hair Straightener Brush The TYMO straightener brush uses ionic technology to smooth strands without damaging them. It sandwiches hair between heated and cool “teeth” for flexible styling that offers damage protection. Its unique design features more teeth for constant temperature, and 16 (16!) heat settings make it work for most hair types and styling preferences. “Not only does it work, it gets super hot (without burning my scalp), actually made my hair look healthier (I’m not even kidding!), and straightened it in a fraction of the amount of time it took to straighten with my Chi that cost twice as much,” raved one Amazon customer. $54.99 AT AMAZON

Hot Tools Volumizer and Hair Dryer Boasting more than 3,800 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon, this is another hot brush that’s earned legions of fans. Bristles offer smooth air flow to get at the hair’s roots for great volume, and the ceramic plates offer salon blowout-quality shine. Choose from 1.5-inch, 2.4-inch, and 2.8-inch barrels for silky waves or a straight look. $54.20 AT AMAZON

DryBar The Brush Crush Heated Styling Brush The famous DryBar salon has a line of styling tools, and its popular heated straightening brush is beloved when looking to achieve the blowout look at home. Reviewers love how it reduces their styling time and maintains hair volume and shine. In fact, one reviewer even referred to it as “lifechanging,” adding “It’s super fast and easy to use.” $145.00 AT AMAZON

Best Flat Irons And Hair Straighteners For Fine Hair

GHD Classic 1” Flat Iron If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it—so say the stylists who swear by the original GHD Classic Flat Iron for its consistent performance. GHD is the “gold standard” in salon straighteners, according to Irvin. Its ceramic plates are great for all hair types, and especially meet the needs of fine hair with a safe, lower temperature setting — holding steady at 365 degrees Fahrenheit — and even heat distribution. $169.00 AT AMAZON

Conair Rainbow Infiniti Pro Titanium Flat Iron Customize your styling experience with 6 heat settings (maxing out at 455 degrees F) and floating plates that adjust to your hair’s unique texture. This Conair straightener offers tourmaline ceramic heating technology that fully heats up the iron in under 30 seconds and delivers even temperature for straightening or creating waves. $49.49 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.