L’Oreal’s Heat Slayer Is A $6 Miracle If You Blow-Dry, Flat-Iron, Or Curl Your Hair

Katie Bingham-Smith

If you use heat on your hair in any way, shape, or form, you are going to want to get your hands on this L’Oreal Elvive Heat Slayer Spray. (And this is coming from the woman who introduced you to Wonder Water. You’re welcome.) It will be a game-changer whether you have straight, curly, frizzy, or dyed hair, or even unpredictable hair that needs regular TLC.

I have frizzy/curly hair that looks better when I dry and flat iron it, which I do almost every time I wash it, unless I want my head to resemble a traffic cone-shaped Brillo pad. My teenage daughter (who knows everything there is to know about hair, thanks to TikTok) has been telling me for a few years that if I am going to ‘fry’ my hair, I need to protect it first.

I finally decided to listen to her one day while we were shopping. I saw the L’Oreal Elvive Heat Slayer Spray for under $6 on the shelf, and figured I might as well give it a try.

I can honestly tell you, I will never not use this spray on my locks before heat styling again. First, it smells incredibly good. I use it on dry or wet hair and it gives my tresses a bit of texture. In fact, I find I don’t even need to use other products because it gives my hair that grip it needs to hold a style.

Second, my hair feels so much healthier and after applying and styling — it’s nice and shiny, and I’ve especially noticed a difference on the ends of my hair over time.

And turns out, I’m not the only one who loves it. Tons of reviewers on Amazon (and there are over 900) are obsessed with this stuff. “This is amazing,” gushes one customer. “I have thick, coarse, color-treated hair that tends to be unruly if left on its own. I hate anything that will be too thick on my hair or be too scented. From the first time I used this my hair has been in its best shape EVER. Smells fantastic and does not weigh it down. Looks shiny which my coarse hair never does. I’ve gotten compliments every day since using it. Gotta buy more. I’ve [used it] on damp and dry hair before flat ironing.”

Other product reviews have titles like “The BEST product I have used on my hair” and “What a find!” Yeah, it’s that good.

If you use any kind of heat on your hair, I can’t recommend this spray enough. It’s so inexpensive, you don’t need a lot, and you will have a fresh-smelling head of hair that’s protected and looks healthy and strong. Who doesn’t want that?

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.