There are two types of parents in the world: The excited parent that’s like, “F***k yeah, my kid rides dirt bikes in the backyard!” and then there’s the kind of parent that’s like, “IDK how I ended up here, but my kid wants to ride a dirt bike, so I guess I’m gonna Google it and see WTF comes up.” No matter which kind of parent you are, it brought you here, so don’t worry — we’ve done the homework.

If you have reservations about kid dirt bikes, here’s the permission slip you may need: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard revealed on Ellen, not too long ago, that they let their two daughters, Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5, ride around on dirt bikes.

Our philosophy? If Kristen Bell lets her kids eat it/do it/or talk about it, it’s fair game.

If you’re new to the kid-friendly dirt bike sphere, there’s a lot to learn, but we’ll try to break it down for you. Two big brand names, like Yamaha and Honda make dirt bikes for kids, so those are trusted places to start. There are electric dirt bikes for kids and gas dirt bikes for kids. Not sure which one to get? If you’ve got a beginner, we’d recommend sticking the pedal to the medal, but only on an electric dirt bike for starters.

Age is also a factor. Got a three-year-old with a need for speed or more dirt bikes for 10 year olds? There’s a different model we’ve researched for each. Basically, whatever your kid dirt bike needs, you’ll find it all below.

One big thing you need to know and grasp before choosing a dirt bike is the cc’s. CC’s stand for cubic centimeters and refers to the measurement of a motorcycle or dirt bike engine. CC’s impact how much power a dirt bike has, as well as how choppy or smooth the ride is. Since we’re talking about kids, we’re going to recommend not going over 50 cc’s for your child’s dirt bike. However, there are exceptions: If your kid is a dirt bike pro and you trust them to handle a 70 cc, by all means that’s your call. Alternatively, if you have an older kid, 70 cc’s might be a more appropriate level of power for a speed-loving teen above 13.

X-PRO Bolt 50cc Dirt Bike Gas Dirt Bike Vroom, vroom! This baby is for kids who are chomping at the bit to get some speed in their system. At 50cc, this model comes with gloves, goggles, and a handgrip, so you know safety is the X-PRO’s number one priority. $280 AT AMAZON

Razor MX350 Who knew that Razor creates dirt bikes?! Much cooler (and much f***ing faster!) than your typical Razor scooter, the MX350 is an electric motorcross bike that requires no pedaling necessary. Also, it’s an excellent option for parents who want a slower model for their kids, as the MX350 only goes up to 13 miles per hour. $249 AT AMAZON

SYX MOTO Kids Mini Dirt Bike Gas Power The 50 inch by 22 inch by 33.5 inch size of this SYX Moto model is perfect for the beginner level. Even the seat is the ideal height for kids anywhere from six to 10 years old — 23 inches. But that’s not all — it has 50 cc’s of gas power and for your sake, mama, features a safety kill switch in case things go awry. Kid going too fast? Rip that kill switch ASAP! $287 AT AMAZON

Pulse Performance EM-1000 Electric Bike This Pulse Performance dirt bike comes in two hues — pink and blue — so that no matter your child’s color preference, they can shred on and off the pavement. With 100 watts of power, your kid can enjoy up to 40 minutes of rippin’ and roarin’ speed before the 24-volt rechargeable battery needs some juice. $200 AT WALMART

12 BMX Yamaha Bike Want a brand you can trust? There’s probably no dirt bike brand name more popular and well-known than good ol’ Yamaha. This bright blue bike will get your kids off the couch and out of the house. Plus, if you have younger, less-experienced riders, the training wheels will work wonders for your motorcross star-in-training’s confidence and driving skills. $100 AT AMAZON

Hyper HPR 350 Dirt Bike 24-volt Electric Motorcycle-Blue Your kid will think they’re Carey Hart as soon as they touch their hands to the adjustable, triple-clamp style handlebars with easy single speed twist grip accelerator. Ready to ride for up to 40 minutes, your kids will tear through the backyard laughing and using their imagination, pretending they’re in a video game. $199 AT WALMART

Kids' Beginner Dirt Bike-Ride On Even beginners can get on a bike and this dirt bike ride-on is the proof. Perfect for kids ages three to seven, the Electric Mini Moto only goes up to 1.25 miles per hour. (Sip your wine with one hand and wave with the other hand, mamas!) It also comes with training wheels to help young riders get acclimated and more comfortable to the #BikeLife. $104 AT AMAZON

6V Kids' Electric Battery-Powered Ride-On Motorcycle Best for younger riders who crave the real-deal feel of riding a dirt bike just like their dad or mom, the 6V Kids’ Electric Ride-On has a max speed of 2 miles per hour. So, don’t worry, Mom. Your child gets all the feel of riding a real dirt bike, without the ability to even catch the ice cream truck heading down the street. $91 AT AMAZON

Honda CRF250R Dirt Bike With a working horn, music sounds, and added storage for your child’s juice box and snacks, the Honda CRF250R will convince your kid that they’re a motorcross rockstar. Training wheels help the bike grow with your child — all the way up to 65 pounds! $108 AT AMAZON

XtremepowerUS 49CC 2-Stroke Gas Power The Pocket Bike may look serious, but it does its best work in the driveway or a secluded parking lot. With 49 cc’s, this gas bike has a strong kick, so don’t underestimate its power, Mama. Large tires and a twist-grip throttle are made with kids in mind and in the event of an emergency, kids can rely on both front and back brakes to yield everything to a stop — just like a bicycle. $306 AT AMAZON

X-Pro 70cc Dirt Bike Now, if you’ve got a kid that can really handle the heat, you may want to turn things up a bit and consider a 70cc dirt bike. The X-Pro has a semi-automatic four-speed transmission, so it’s no f***ing joke. It’s designed with kids in mind, but grown-ups might find themselves riding around the yard on this thing while kids are at school! $617 AT AMAZON

Razor MX650 Rocket Electric Bike Older kids in your fam who want to join in on the fun? The Razor MX650 is great for kids 16 and up and only goes up to speeds of 17 mph, so moms don’t have to worry while their teens zoom around the backyard. There’s also a mom-approved package in which you can buy the bike and the helmet; you’ll need them both anyway. $499 AT AMAZON

