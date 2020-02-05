Toddlers, am I right?! They have this pent-up energy that like, never goes away. No matter how many times you replay Frozen, no matter how many times they sprint around the kitchen table, and no matter how many games of hide-and-seek you play with them, it’s like toddlers have a fully-charged battery pack ready to go at all times.

You know what could help with that, exhausted mamas? F***ing outdoor playtime.

Hear me out, okay? Kids — especially toddlers — want to play, want to run, want to get messy, dirty, muddy. And with one of these top-rated, toddler-tested, and mom-approved outdoor playsets, you can give them the mess and play they want, plus the naptime you want post-playtime.

Revert back to the “good ol’ days,” mamas, when kids were sent outside for playtime. They need to burn off that energy — heck, they want to burn it off. So, give the toddlers what they want! From the best climbing toys for toddlers and best outdoor toys for toddlers to the best swing sets for toddlers, these fully equipped outdoor toddler toys will give your tots what they want and ultimately, what you need.

Give ’em a few hours in the sandbox or 30 minutes on the swings… They’ll be snoozing in no time. And you know what that means: Time for your well-deserved nap-time wine-time!

Step2 Clubhouse Climber This Step2 playset is the real deal. With a skylight and rotating steering wheel, your little one will feel like they’re right in the thick of imaginary play. Only to them, it won’t be imaginary. $650 AT AMAZON

Outing Swing Set with Wide Climbing Wall I know — $1,500 for a playset? But hear me out, moms, this swing set-slash-slide-slash-sandbox-slash-climbing-wall-slash-treehouse grows with your toddler and satisfies all your kids, no matter their ages. Kids up to 11 years old will enjoy the f**k out of climbing, swinging, and sliding down this playset. Perfect for honing kids’ imaginations and for getting a breath of fresh air, you won’t see your kids for at least two hours if you plant this baby in your backyard. Hence the price— and worth the spend. $1500 AT AMAZON

Step2 Skyward Summit Climber If you’re a ’90s baby, you know this Skyward Summit Climber is straight out of Nickelodeon Guts — AKA your childhood dream. Give your kid the dream-come-true you never had and cheer them on as they climb up the Crag. $425 AT TARGET

Little Tikes Anchors Away Pirate Ship An outdoor playset doesn’t mean just swings and a slide. Your little tikes will have a blast pretending to be Jack Sparrow as they work the deck of this pirate ship-themed outdoor water table. The anchor raises and lowers, the water cannon can aim and squirt, and by pouring water into the crow’s nest, the water pumps throughout. $80 AT AMAZON

Step2 Game Time Sports Climber and Slide Got a little Lebron in the making? Give him (or her!) the gift of playtime practice. After all, practice makes perfect. And having a child in the NBA makes for a pretty comfortable lifestyle, ya feel? It’s like WAGS but MADS — Moms and Dads of Sports Stars. All because you bought this Game Time Sports Climber Playset when they were three. $93 AT AMAZON

Costzon Kids Playhouse With Sandbox Have you ever seen such a bougie sandbox? Your child will play, dig, bury, build, and explore as they cut through sand even on the sunniest of days. The canopy on this retractable playhouse gives toddlers a safe space to work in, away from the sun’s brightest moments, as well as more surface area to cover with toys. $170 AT AMAZON

Sandbox With Canopy Sandboxes just aren’t what they used to be back when we spent our days making sandcastles and mud pies. This sandbox features a canopy to protect the sand from rain and to protect your little one from sunburn. The canopy also tilts to adjust to the sun’s rays, that way you don’t have to go through like, four bottles of sunscreen per week. That sh*t’s expensive! $80 AT SAM'S CLUB

Step2 Naturally Playful Play Center Prefer a sandbox made of plastic? We get it. Wood can be splinter-y and if you’ve ever attempted to extract a splinter from a toddler’s finger, then you know a howling like no other. Anyway, this picnic-slash-sandbox will entertain kids for hours, plus it gives them their own place to sit during summer BBQ’s with the fam. “The Kid’s Table” never seemed so cool. $200 AT TARGET

Backyard Discovery Sweetwater Wooden Playhouse It may not be as absolutely massive as Stormi’s playhouse that Kris Jenner gifted her for Christmas, but hey, your toddlers will love this playhouse just the same. (After all, we’re not all billionaire makeup moguls.) Inside, your little one will find a sink, cordless phone, and a stove. Plus, there’s a working doorbell in case you ever want to visit, Mom. But we don’t fault you if you don’t visit. After all, kids need their space to play and mama needs her space to chill out and binge-watch The Circle. $199 AT AMAZON

KidKraft McKinley Wooden Swing Set Got neighborhood children that show up in your yard? Or maybe you’re part of a mommy and me group that likes to congregate at your house. Never fear — the KidKraft McKinley Wooden Playset is the perfect solution for the whole gang. This luxe, two-level playhouse can hold up to nine kids and also features a kitchenette with stove, sink, utensil shelf, and accessories. Who knows? Maybe they’ll pick up a trick or two and be able to cook you dinner! $1040 AT TARGET

Lifetime Adventure Tower If this clubhouse doesn’t look like the tower Shrek saved Fiona from, IDK what does. Featuring trapeze bars, two swings, an arched climber, and 3D climbing wall — so that you really get your money’s worth! —put this Lifetime Adventure Tower in your backyard and it may look like you stole it from the nearest playground. It’s that intense! Most importantly, your toddler will grow with this playset and be able to use it for years after graduating from preschool. Now that’s a fairytale come true. $1538 AT AMAZON

iPlay, iLearn 2-in-1 Pitching Machine Got a pro athlete in training? This pitch machine is perfect for helping tennis and baseball players in the making practice. You simply press the red button on the bat to trigger a pitch, then swing, batter batter, swing! $35 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.