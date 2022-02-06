The Best Beginner Sewing Machines That Make Crafting Sew Easy

Take your DIY projects to the next level by using one of the best sewing machines for beginners to create clothes, accessories, and even underwear.

From sourdough starters to small container gardening, folks remain committed to crafting at home, and that includes plenty of sewing. If you’ve only used a needle and thread in the past, it may be time to upgrade and invest in a machine. There are so many options to choose from, the research phase may feel overwhelming. But don’t worry, we’ve done the legwork for you, connected with a few experts, and are here to make your new hobby as stress-free as possible.

According to Leslie Rutland, owner of The Seasoned Homemaker, “with so many brands, price ranges, features, and stitches, it’s hard to know where to start.” Rutland recommends that, whenever possible, you should visit a local sewing machine retailer. “They should allow you to try a variety of machines so you can start to see what will work best for your sewing needs,” explains Rutland, adding, “I recommend you do some research on various manufacturers. Knowing a little about the company that manufactures your sewing machine will help match you to the right machine and allow you to make the most informed decision.”

We also chatted with Elise Sullivan, who runs the popular Etsy shop ThatsSewJack, about what beginners should look for when getting ready to buy their first sewing machine. “Start simple,” advises Sullivan. “I had a computerized machine with too many bells and whistles. They are more expensive to repair and there are more features than you’ll possibly need. I now have a great heavy-duty machine that is simple to use and has held up great.”

She also explains that there are three things you need to get started: “A basic machine, a decent pair of sewing scissors, and patience.” Why patience? According to Sullivan, “I started with fabrics I found on clearance at my local craft store. I made a lot of mistakes (and still do!) as I was figuring things out, but I’ve learned so much from them!”

Finally, while it can help to look at sewing machines in-store, remember that the internet is your friend. Sullivan says, “I learned a lot through sewing blogs and YouTube videos, but there are a ton of free resources out there. Find what works best for your learning style.”

And as for supplies? It goes without saying that you can always buy them online for convenience (and easy returns). Here are nine of the best sewing machines for beginners.

Best Sewing Machines for Beginners

Basic Sewing Machines

Simple Sewing Machines