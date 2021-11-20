The Best Sink Caddy Options for Controlling the Clutter

ODesign Sink Caddy With Kitchen Supplies

While cooking is actually pretty fun, the downside is that you inevitably end up with a sink full of dirty dishes and no magical elves to clean them all. And why are there are so many cleaning supplies needed? Regular sponges, scrubbing sponges, soft cloths, bottles of soap, and the list goes on and on… Fortunately, the best sink caddies help bring order to the chaos so that those rogue items have a neat, tidy place to live.

And sink caddy organizers don’t have to look like an eyesore on your kitchen counter. It turns out that there are some really modern options out there that can actually elevate your kitchen’s overall vibe. From stainless steel vessels with slide-out trays for easy cleaning to over-the-sink models that prevent any sponge leaks on your precious countertops, the kitchen caddies of yore have been seriously upgraded. There are even some flexible silicone caddies that are about the easiest thing ever to toss in the dishwasher (and you may even want to pick up an extra to wrangle your bathroom clutter).

If you’re short on countertop space, some caddy options can even be wall-mounted so that your supplies are still within reach but not taking up valuable sink real estate. For those models, make sure to look for caddies with sturdy adhesive.

Keep the sprawl contained, organized, and looking cute with a sink caddy. They’re available in a whole slew of styles, colors, and sizes, so finding the perfect one to spruce up your kitchen is a cinch — and there’s one for every budget.

Best Sink Caddy

ODesign Sink Caddy Available in black, silver, or stainless steel, the ODesign sink caddy will fit in just about anywhere. Moisture and rust-proof, the unit can sit on a countertop or under a sink. The silver model even can be stuck right to the wall with the included adhesive. No matter which finish you prefer, you’ll get an included drip tray to prevent any pooling water. $23.99 AT AMAZON

Eunion Sink Caddy Sponge Holder Designed to sit on a flat faucet or between double sinks, this caddy won’t take up valuable counter space. It’s big enough to hold a few sponges, and holes at the bottom allow water to drain into the sink easily. Many Amazon reviewers enthused that this design was an upgrade from slippery suction cup models. $10.99 AT AMAZON

simplehuman Sink Caddy The simplehuman brand is known for creating products with smart designs, and this sink caddy is no exception. Four suction cups and a wire ledge hanger provide a secure, non-slip grip, while plastic dividers store and organize sponges separately. The silicone brush holder is expandable to accommodate your go-to scrubber. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Amazon Basics Kitchen Sink Caddy Amazon Basics solved all our sink organization problems with this large, easy-to-clean caddy. It has spaces for scrubbers, brushes, dish cloths, drain stoppers, plus a built-in platform for dish soap. The plastic tray in the main compartment is removeable for easy rinsing, too. $15.21 AT AMAZON



Best Kitchen Sink Caddy

UNIKON 2 Pack Sink Caddy Knowing we need as much storage as possible, UNIKON is selling this brilliant sink caddy 2-pack. Available in white or blue, these sturdy holders are perfect for hanging on faucets of any size. And thanks to the hard exterior shell, they’re strong enough to stand alone too if you want one by your sink for added storage. $13.85 AT AMAZON

Roleader Kitchen Sink Caddy The Roleader kitchen organization caddy adds extra storage space, while also holding on to your extra brushes, sponges, dish rags, and soap. Made from durable, rustproof stainless steel, it has an extra-large capacity, plus there’s a detachable drip tray to easily drain excess water. $22.98 AT AMAZON

JOFUYU 2-in-1 Kitchen Sink Caddy This 2-in-1 sink caddy makes clean-up a breeze with a compartment for sponges and another for a brush. The stainless steel unit can be hung between double sinks for drainage, or put on the countertop to be used for storage. Choose from black or silver finishes. $10.99 AT AMAZON



Best Kitchen Sink Organizer

stusgo Sink Organizer This stainless steel sink caddy has enough space to store all your kitchen supplies, plus a few extras, like a bar for hanging towels. It also features a handy drip tray underneath, to catch all the extra droplets you don’t want escaping. $19.99 AT AMAZON

GOOD TO GOOD Kitchen Sink Organizer Made from flexible silicone, this organizing tray is designed for busy kitchens. It’s both water and heat resistant, and is deep enough to hold all your dishwashing essentials. The brand says it’s dishwasher safe too, so you can toss it in with your other dishes when it needs some freshening up. $12.99 AT AMAZON

HapiRm Sink Organizer This multifunctional caddy can be stored on the counter, under the sink, or mounted to the wall. Its removable dividers can be adjusted to fit products of all sizes, plus there’s both a drain hole and drain pan to keep everything dry. $23.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.