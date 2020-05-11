Annual Teeth Cleaning Cancelled? 8 Natural, Non-Toxic Products To Keep Your Teeth Healthy & Clean

As we grow more and more accustomed to #QuarantineLife, many of us miss different things. Some of us miss our weekly yoga classes, while others miss hitting up Sephora to shop for our favorite sheet masks and facial serums. You know what else we miss? Going to the f*cking dentist.

Nobody likes going to the dentist, right? It’s not that any of us enjoy the dentist, it’s just that it’s so much easier to have your teeth properly taken care of for you. Even if it’s not the most comfortable situation in the world, it’s worth it to freshen your smile, ward off cavities and stave off potential dental surgery. But during this shelter in place, most of us aren’t going to the dentist unless it’s an emergency. And our teeth? They. Are. Suffering.

Looking to take appropriate care of your teeth while stuck at home? Let’s start here: With all-natural, nontoxic ingredients that won’t harm your teeth or the environment. Sound good? Here are all the natural and nontoxic teeth cleaning products you need to keep your chompers squeaky clean — sans chemicals.

Lumineux Moisturizing Mouthwash For the mom who abhors toxic ingredients, the Lumineux line of Oral Essentials is a literal nontoxic dream come true. Never made with harmful ingredients like added alcohol, genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and preservatives, this medically developed Oral Perfection Mouthwash is certified nontoxic and is designed for people who suffer from symptoms of dry mouth. If your mouth and lips are in desperate need of some hydrating R&R, this is the mouthwash for you. Plant-based ingredients such as coconut oil, grape seed oil, cayenne pepper oil, and the natural sweetener xylitol work together to hydrate your mouth and cracked lips by moisturizing oral tissues and encouraging saliva flow. Bet you thought a mouthwash only killed bacteria and made your breath better…. Wrong! The Oral Perfection mouthwash by Lumineux also contains dead sea salt – AKA the world’s most potent salt. It’s highly nutrient-rich with calcium, magnesium, and potassium that refreshes your breath, kills off nasty bacteria, and moisturizes your lips and mouth. We promise: You’ll never go back to the old stuff again. $12 AT AMAZON

Davids Natural Toothpaste Get ready to do the impossible, Moms – love brushing your teeth. Most toothpaste tubes are made with non-recyclable plastic, which is a real f*cking bummer for Mother Earth. And those same toothpastes – you know which ones we’re talking about, all those big brand names – use nasty preservatives and additives that keep the paste on the shelf longer. But are those ingredients necessarily good for you? No. So, skip the sh*t ingredients and the crappy tube that will never biodegrade, and instead opt for David’s. David’s Natural Toothpaste is whitening, antiplaque, fluoride-free, sulfate-free, and comes in a metal tube that can be recycled infinitely. This toothpaste formula is sans all the bad stuff and is also vegan, Environmental Working Group-verified, and made with 98 percent USA origin ingredients, therefore supporting jobs in the USA. Unlike some other “all-natural” pastes, the taste of David’s is actually a delicious, high-quality peppermint flavor (thank you, domestic mint oils!) and the thing we perhaps love most about it (besides it being eco-friendly and made with safe ingredients) is that it comes with a free metal tube key roller. With the roller, you know you’ll be able to squeeze every last bit of paste out of that tube. Get your money’s worth, Mama! $10 AT AMAZON

MasterMedi Tongue Scraper Once you scrape, you never go back. No, seriously. If you’re new to tongue scraping, we totally get that it might seem to weird to drag this metal contraption across your tongue. But we promise, after you do it once, you will do it every day for the rest of your life. Believe it or not, our tongue plays a significant role in bad breath. Even if you use mouthwash and brush your teeth regularly, residual food particles get trapped on your tongue, causing malodorous breath. (We’re talking when your toddler wakes up and immediately coughs morning breath in your face bad-breath – yuck!) Well, tongue scraping can help with that. This set of two tongue scrapers are nontoxic, sterilizable, and have a wider comfort grip on each end for stabilization. Simply start at the back of your tongue, lightly scraping toward the tip of your tongue. This metal gadget will remove plaque, leftover food particles, and any other nasty sh*t causing your bad breath. Trust us – you’ll be amazed at just how much yellow-ish goop comes off your tongue with one scrape. $10 AT AMAZON

COCOFLOSS Coconut-Oil Floss Have you ever realized that traditional floss is just a plastic string that you flit through each of your teeth? It’s like we’re braiding a plastic bag and sticking it in each of our teeth. That’s pretty gross when you think about it! Not to mention, once you are through with that floss (for what, a total of 30 seconds?) it sits in a landfill for hundreds of years, unable to break down because of the unsustainable material its made from. Not cool, moms. Well, Cocofloss is an all-natural floss you can feel good about. It scrubs away plaque, freshens your breath thanks to its coconut-oil infused woven fibers, and at the end of its life, biodegrades naturally. This floss is textured – unlike traditional flat flosses – so it can do more when lodged in between your teeth. It’s also made from the good stuff only: no parabens, sulfates, PFAs (polyfluoroalkyl substances), or pyrophosphates (you don’t want to know). Cocofloss is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and comes in four flavors: Cara Cara Orange, Coconuts, Fresh Mint, and Strawberries. With flavors like those, you might even be able to convince your kids to start flossing (and no, not the TikTok dance)! $25 AT AMAZON

Eucalyptus Mint Toothpaste Tablets If toothpaste tubes aren’t for you, it might be time to try tooth tabs. Tooth tabs are like little mints that magically (and naturally!) transform into a foamy, minty paste when you chew them. These tooth tabs from Huppy come in two personalized flavors: eucalyptus mint and charcoal mint. Made with only the best natural ingredients – antibacterial peppermint oil, bentonite clay, xylitol, licorice root extract, and baking soda, to name a few – these tablets have a vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and sulfate-free formula that is safe for everybody (yep – even kids!). If you have tried tooth tablets before and are skeptical, don’t be disheartened. Sure, other tooth tabs taste like sh*t if we’re being honest (and we’re always honest) but these actually taste exactly like a mint you would eat to freshen your breath. Only difference is: These turn into toothpaste that cleans your teeth and freshens your breath. Oh, and Mother Earth bonus: All of the Huppy packaging is compostable in a backyard compost setting. So, everything from the package label and the cardboard box to the packets the tabs come in organically break down when added to soil. What’s not to love?! $10 AT BE HUPPY

The Humble Co. Natural Dental Picks Not into flossing? We don’t blame you. It’s meticulous and time-consuming and when you’ve got a naked toddler running around the house screaming at the top of their lungs, flossing is the last thing you’re thinking about. But that’s why we love these easy-peasy corn starch floss picks from The Humble Co. They make flossing easier and quicker than your traditional running a thread of floss individually through every single tooth, which makes them perfect for busy moms who spend half their time chasing after rambunctious kids! You can also feel morally good about these picks, as they’re not plastic like those other ones. Made from corn starch, these vegan and cruelty-free picks are also packaged in eco-friendly packing, so not only do they slide easily between your teeth to pick out debris, but they also break down at the end of their life, naturally. Flossing may take 30 seconds total, but now your conscience can rest assured that your floss won’t sit in a landfill for 300 years after those 30 seconds. $16 AT AMAZON

12-Pack Vegan Bamboo Toothbrush There is so much plastic involved in the teeth-cleaning industry. It’s bizarre. And besides plastic toothpaste tubes and plastic floss picks, toothbrushes themselves are actually one of the biggest offenders. Make the switch to eco-friendly, bamboo toothbrushes that are sustainably made, easy on your teeth and gums, and cost-effective. One 12-pack is just $12 and for a family of four, will last you at least a year! You can’t beat those prices, but you also can’t beat the environmental impact. Toothbrushes sit in landfills for hundreds – if not thousands – of years because they can’t break down. But brushes made out of 100 percent sustainably sourced bamboo break down within weeks or months after you toss them and are probably better for your teeth anyway! EveEco uses 100 percent BPA-free charcoal-infused nylon bristles that are both gentle on your gums and hard on the food particles that hide between teeth. The bristles are super soft, so they don’t scratch your gums, but they are also made from synthetic Nylon 4, which is resistant to microbial growth. No need to worry about bacteria with these brushes. Just remember to remove the bristles before composting the bamboo handles! $12 AT AMAZON

Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser Do you hate flossing? Like, gun-to-your-head won’t do it; even if your dentist threatens you will have to get a root canal, just-can’t-bring-yourself-to-floss hate? Skip the floss picks, skip the coconut-based floss. Flossing just isn’t for you, so you’re going to have to do something drastic: Invest in a Waterpik Water Flosser. No strings necessary (or attached!), the Waterpik Water Flosser is kind of like an electric toothbrush, only instead of brushing, it shoots a Jetstream of water in between your teeth to knock out any of bad stuff that might be lurking in there. Some dentists even say it’s up to 50 percent more effective than dental floss. This Waterpik even garnered the American Dental Association (ADA)’s Seal of Acceptance. Start waterpicking with this cordless device and you’ll see a difference – healthier gums, whiter teeth, even better breath!) – in just a few days. All you have to do is waterpik for a minute a day. Next time you go into the dentist’s office for a cleaning, the dentist is bound to be impressed! $80 AT AMAZON

Teeth all bright and shiny? It’s time to check out more beauty must-haves!

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.