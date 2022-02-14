The perfect kids’ or toddler chair offers plenty of benefits, including letting your kiddo snuggle up to read their favorite book. Aside from allowing you to reclaim your personal space or your spot on the couch, or both, a plush kids lounge chair keeps your little monkeys from climbing on the adult furniture, thus reducing the risk of arts and crafts stains, slime spots, footprints, and rips. Have we got your attention now? Right, we thought so.

RELATED: The 15 Best Foam Play Mats That Aren’t So F***ing Ugly That You’re Embarrassed to Let Your Friends Visit

Whether it’s modeled after an adult accent chair or emblazoned with cartoon characters like Baby Shark or Vampirina, providing your little with his or her own toddler chair will give him or her a sense of value and ownership, and a spot of their own to get excited about that’s not on your lap or generally all up in your grill.

There are a few things to consider when shopping for the right kids’ chair: Is it lightweight enough that they can transport it to multiple rooms but sturdy enough not to tip over? Will the chair be a spot for watching TV, reading books, taking a nap, learning how to draw a rose (a.k.a. Mom’s favorite flower; wouldn’t that be sweet) — or all of the above? Do you want a stylish kids’ chair that coordinates with your decor or something fuzzy adorned with their favorite Disney princesses or Disney characters that will actually motivate them to sit down for five seconds? From the ease of cleaning and assembly to durability to overall aesthetics, there are chairs to suit a variety of needs.

We talked to Erin Benedict, principal designer at Benedict August | interiors + design about how her team selects chairs for children, and she says they consider two things first: context and proportion. She determines where and how the chair will be used.

“For example, if the chair is used at a table, look for a chair where the child can sit upright comfortably,” Benedict says. “If the chair is for the child’s bedroom, we will look for something a little bigger and softer to create a cozy spot to lounge and read a book. Finally, if the chair is included in any common areas in the home, we love miniature versions of classics that coordinate with the home’s aesthetics, like the Stevie Kids’ Chair, to add some fun, pint-sized sophistication.”

After hearing Benedict’s professional input and scouring the internet, we found the best toddler chair options available now — ones that you and your kids will love. Check out what we found below.

Best Character Toddler Chairs for Kids

Best Character Loungers For Kids

Best Classic Chairs For Kids And Toddlers

Best Kids Sofas

Best Bean Bag Chairs for Toddlers and Kids

Best Baby Chairs

Found the perfect toddler chair for your peanut? Shop more toddler toys they can play with while getting cozy!