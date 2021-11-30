The Best Trolls Toys For Your Kid’s Personal World Tour

eKids Trolls World Tour Sing Along Boom Box

In the 2020 hit Trolls World Tour movie, when Polly says, “We’re all trolls! Differences don’t matter,” the sentiment strikes a deep chord. If you’re a sappy mom like me, you were probably even more moved than your child by this line, especially during these unpredictable times. And the best troll toys bring that inclusive sentiment to life while providing your kid with the opportunity to let loose and have a heck of a lot of fun. There’s just something about those loveable little characters that make you want to dance, dance, dance (oh yes, I went there).

Whether your kid loves to belt out tunes like they’re part of their favorite Trolls tribe or they just want to dress like Polly, there’s a toy below that is sure to delight. From sing-along boom boxes to plushies and bath towels, the Troll gifts below hit all the right notes and there’s one for every age and budget.

And let’s be honest, we get the obsession. Trolls are cute, colorful, and totally reminiscent of the dolls we had during our childhoods, with the big rainbow hair. Can you believe the first batch of those came out in 1959? Yeah, they weren’t even an emblem of the ’90s like everyone thinks. In any case, they’re making a big comeback — even if they never fully went away.

If you and your family are into the DreamWorks Trolls phenomenon, check out the 12 best trolls toys we could find on Amazon. We can’t stop this feeling … that all deserve an “Add To Cart”!

Best Trolls Toys

Pillow Pets DreamWorks Poppy Stuffed Animal Pillow Pets are now and forever all the rage, according to me. This Polly Pillow Pet toy will make a comforting, cuddly companion for kids looking for a room decoration or a new friend. Nontoxic and washable, this sweet and cozy cutie will bring warmth and brightness to any room. $27.99 AT AMAZON

DREAMWORKS TROLLS SUNGLASSES You look wonderful, dahling. These plastic-frame pink heart sunglasses exude Trolls fandom. These sunglasses will make boys or girls look like rock stars, and they even come with a convenient carrying case that doubles as a great miniature tote. Great for dress up or casual trips out of the house, these sunnies come with polarization to boot. $17.97 AT AMAZON

Crayola Trolls Light Up Tracing Pad An Amazon bestseller, this Crayola light-up pad has over 13,000 rave reviews. Kids ages 6 and up can make memories tracing the whole gang. This robust kit comes with 12 colored pencils, 10 tracing sheets, 10 blank sheets, 1 graphite pencil, and 1 awesome sticker sheet. $25.48 AT AMAZON

Townley Girl Non Toxic Peel Off Nail Polish Safe for kids 3 and up, this nontoxic peel-off nail polish set boasts 18 trolls-centric colors like sparkly purple, lime green, and baby blue. With a rainbow of looks for any personality and level of creativity, this kit comes with toe separators and a nail file to keep everything looking clean and in-the-lines. $15.99 AT AMAZON

Delta Children Chair Desk Say hello to this desk and storage unit, which is both functional and ambiance-setting (if Trolls obsession is your thing). Holding up to 50 pounds, this durable kid-friendly desk is an Amazon favorite — almost 2,000 people have given it a perfect five-star review. Scratch-resistant and easy-to-clean, you can’t go wrong with this delightful kiddo seat that’s adorned with Troll flair. $32.00 AT AMAZON

Hion Trolls World Tour Mini Dolls (12 Pieces) Whether you use them as cake toppers, party favors, or mini figurines for imaginative play, this set of Trolls World Tour characters is full of fun. You get 12 tiny dolls that come in handy for so many things. One creative Amazon reviewer even used them to fill Easter eggs. $12.95 AT AMAZON

Best Trolls World Toys

eKids Trolls World Tour DJ Trollex Party Mixer Turntable Dr-dr-dr-dr-op the bass with this rager of a toy. Kids will love this beat-tastic DJ set that features a turntable, flashing neon lights, plenty of jams, and a heavy bass. This turntable allows users to mix and create their own songs (and record them to play for parents over and over later). Kids ages 3 and up will have a blast mixing together their own musical inspirations. $42.79 AT AMAZON

Trolls World Tour Kids Nylon Bean Bag Chair Check out this comfortable nylon bean bag chair, which is destined for Saturday mornings before the TV. Supportive and secure, this lounger is ideal for kids ages 2 to 5. A carry handle makes it easy for kids to move the chair from one room to the next. Another bonus: The nylon makes spills easy to clean for snack time. $29.99 AT AMAZON

ekids Trolls World Tour Sing Along Boom Box This boom box comes with a karaoke microphone for kids to bring down the house. Let little ones follow their pop dreams with this electric neon music player and speaker. Flashing lights only elevate the experience. First step: Living room. Next up: House of Blues. $29.61 AT AMAZON

eKids Trolls World Tour Poppy Kids Headphones Jam out with the eKids Trolls World Poppy headphones, sporting the infamous pink Poppy hairstyle, obviously. These high-quality sound headphones come with a tangle-free wire, stereo sound, and volume control for safety. The glow-in-the-dark feature will have kids jamming out to the Trolls soundtrack all night long — or until bedtime, that is. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Franco Kids Bath and Beach Towel Hit the bath or the beach with this soft hooded towel wrap. If your kid loves the Trolls, this “Hug Time” towel will make a neat and happy accessory to hang in the bathroom, take to the pool, or lay on a beach blanket. $17.91 AT AMAZON

