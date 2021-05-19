18 Best Despicable Me Toys (& More) To Fuel Your Kiddo’s Minion Obsession

Amazon

Despicable Me toys: Your kid’s newest obsession. Just when you thought your child was over their last movie obsession that you watched on repeat daily—boom, they’ve got another one. And if you’re lucky enough for that brand-new obsession to be Minion-centric, buckle up, Mama!

The 2010 cult classic, which now has 6 sequels and counting, follows a reformed super-villain named Gru. He’s played by Academy Award winner Steve Carell (you read that right, The Office fans) as he develops a masterful plan to steal the moon. He is joined by an army of tiny yellow Minions, which you’ll come to know and love very well if you don’t already, who help ensure that nothing stands in his way. Not to ruin any of the fun for you, but this movie is actually quite likable for adults, too.

If Despicable Me is the in-demand movie in your home, you’re going to need some toys to go along with the theme. Here are some of the top-rated, mom-approved Despicable Me toys out there.

Best Despicable Me Toys

Maxi Toys Despicable Me Action Figures Because you probably don’t have enough tiny toys in your home to trip over, how about adding this set of 16 tiny minions to your kid’s toy collection? All joking aside, this top-rated set is a favorite among Despicable Me lovers. They can play with each of their favorite minions—Stuart, Kevin, Bob, Dave, Phil, Tim, Carl, and Jorge—which are super cute and ready for action-packed fun. $20.99 AT AMAZON

Mega Construx Despicable Me Buildable Vehicle This buildable submarine comes with three launchers, two air hoses, and two buildable Minion figurines that your child can reconfigure over and over again with fun accessories. These include wetsuits, flippers, goggles, and interchangeable arms and feet. $14.95 AT AMAZON

Mega Construx Despicable Me Gru's Water Motorbike Similar to the toy above, this one involves a buildable motorcycle that comes clad with a spinning propeller that rolls and seats 2 figurines. It comes with a Minion and Gru for your child to play with and build in different ways. $17.80 AT AMAZON

Despicable Me Mineez Character Pack These teeny, tiny figurines are perfect for creative play on the go. This set comes with all the new characters from Despicable Me 3 including the special edition Jail Minions. If you have a baby crawling around, it’s worth mentioning that this set includes small parts that could pose a choking hazard, so it’s a good idea to only get these if you have big kids at home. $17.99 AT AMAZON

Hasbro Bop It! Despicable Me Edition Game The 90s game you know and love is alive and well in the form of a Minion toy, of course. It works the same way—you bop, twist, and pull with pattern and repetition for as long as you can, which becomes a fun and challenging game! It’s best for ages 8 and up, but even clever little ones can join in the fun. $13.40 AT AMAZON

Minions: The Rise of Gru Fisher-Price Imaginext Gadget Lair Playset This action-packed set features all of the bells and whistles your creative Despicable Me-loving kid is looking for. It includes an elevator that lifts up and bursts the rocket through the roof, a trap door, a garage door that opens and closes, a removable rocket, and, of course, a Minion Otto figure along with some fun accessories. $63.50 AT AMAZON

Mattel Despicable Me Minion Made Kerplunk You might recognize this fun game as a copy of a beloved adult classic. The goal: To create a web of sticks across the Ray Gun Tower and then spin the top of the tower to see which color sticks come out first. Then, carefully remove the stick without letting those Minions fall out. It’s a fun game that the whole family can play. $26.30 AT AMAZON

Best Minion Toys

Minions: The Rise of Gru Fisher-Price Imaginext Gadget Lair Playset If a set of 16 is too much for your aching feet to handle, we get it. You can opt for this set of 6 instead, which includes Minions Stuart, Bob, Otto, and Kevin, plus Gru and Belle Bottom figures. The heads, arms, and legs are all movable for maximum imagination. $15.99 AT AMAZON

Universal Despicable Me Minions Mel Plush Cuddle Pillow One thing kids love through the ages is a plush toy—even when they’re considered “big kids.” That’s why, if your kid loves Despicable Me, they’re going to love this plush Minion Mel cuddle pillow which is super soft. It also comes with fun-loving details including his 3D goggles, attached denim overalls, and half-bald hairdo. $17.99 AT AMAZON

Hot Wheels Minions Bundle This 6-pack of OG, collectible cars is just what your car-fanatic cutie wants, whether it’s for their birthday, for a special holiday, or just because. Each 1:64 scale die-cast car is immaculately detailed to showcase the movie characters to a T. They also come in a box that you can use as a case to store them. $34.20 AT AMAZON

Perler Bead Minions Activity Bucket If your child loves to create works of art, they’ll love this activity bucket. It includes 6,000 beads, 3 pegboards (small square, hexagon, and circle), ironing paper, and a pattern sheet which comes with 14 different designs. $19.45 AT AMAZON

Despicable Me Minions Coloring and Activity Book Super Set with Stickers The best way to keep your child busy when you’re out and about or taking a long trip is with an activity book like this one, which includes games, puzzles, stickers, and even tattoos (child-safe, of course). Your purchase comes with two coloring books, each with over 100 pages of activities, which equates to hours and hours of entertainment. $9.95 AT AMAZON

RoomMates Despicable Me 2 Minions Giant Peel And Stick Giant Wall Decals Even though your kid will probably be obsessed with a new movie next year (or month), you know how much they’re going to love these peel-and-stick wall decals. Lucky for you, they are super easy to assemble, reposition, and remove without leaving a sticky residue. $15.99 AT AMAZON

Best Talking Minion Toys

Minions: Loud 'N Rowdy Stuart Talking Action Figure with Fart Cannon Toy A fart reference and talking Minion toy in one? Yep, it’s a surefire winner. Stuart can shoot this plastic fart bubble toward anyone he’s trying to prank for some silly debauchery. This set makes 10+ sounds, and whether a fart noise is included, we’re not quite sure. Mix and match with other Loud ‘N Rowdy Minions for lots of silly role play. $8.69 AT AMAZON

Mattel Minions Babble Otto Large Interactive Toy This plastic toy is one of the new characters from Minions: The Rise of Gru. He’s interactive and responds to the 9 different positions that your child can move him in with more than 20 different signature sounds and phrases. Seeing his mouth move makes him really come alive! $23.99 AT AMAZON

Best Minion Legos

LEGO Minions Unstoppable Bike Chase Toy-Building Kit If your minion-loving kiddo can’t get enough of building toy cars and motorcycles, this gift will marry two of their favorite things. This set comes with 3 figurines, including Gru, of course, along with a toy motorbike that’s the perfect size for little hands. $15.99 AT AMAZON

Mega Bloks Minions Station Wagon Getaway Building Set This LEGO-esque toy will keep your child entertained for hours. It comes with 2 buildable Minion characters—Kevin and Stuart—along with interchangeable accessories including goggles, arms, feet, and hair for ultimate mixing and matching. You can also collect other Mega Bloks Minion playsets and combine them for ultimate entertainment. $34.99 AT AMAZON

