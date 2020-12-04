16 Gift Ideas For Your Favorite Bunhead

Getty Images/ Stígur Már Karlsson /Heimsmyndir

If you have a mover and a shaker in your life, you might find yourself trying to come up with some dance gift ideas in time for the holidays. Like ice skating or sledding, ballet goes hand-in-hand with winter, thanks to the holiday classic The Nutcracker. So your favorite Sugar Plum Fairy might be hoping for some ballerina inspired gifts this year, especially since they probably can’t see a live performance for a while. But there’s more to dance than tutus and tiaras. (Although, both tutus and tiaras make for fantastic gifts.) And if your head is spinning trying to come up with some gift ideas for your favorite dance party buddy, we got you covered.

Ballet is a true intersection of art and athleticism – so your gift-giving angles are aBUNdant. Whether your friend is a hardcore bunhead or simply enjoys a barre class to keep active, here are the 16 best gifts for the prima ballerina in your life.

Dance Gift Ideas

MIATONE Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker This pretty-in-pink portable Bluetooth speaker has big sound quality in a small package, perfect for a dance teacher who is on-the-go. $39.99 AT AMAZON

Adidas Defender III Duffel Bag This best-selling duffle comes in tons of color options and has a main compartment large enough to fit every ballet, tap, jazz, lyric, and hip-hop shoe under the sun. $34.96 AT AMAZON

ZESICA Wrap Sweater This sexy v-neck wrap sweater is the perfect top for the barre or brunch, and the soft fabric comes in 9 color options. $35.99 AT AMAZON

Conair Foot Spa For a safer-at-home spa day, treat your favorite dancer with this with this Conair Foot Bath, complete with a vibrating foot massager. Because if there’s one thing all dancers love, it’s some foot pampering. $29.99 AT AMAZON

Relavel Marble Makeup Bag For the dancer who is performing regularly, this marble print cosmetic bag has adjustable compartments so their stage makeup stays organized while they’re on the go. $27.99 AT AMAZON

Femiserah Tulle Skirt For the grown-up ballerina who wants to hit the town in some tulle, this elastic-waist skirt comes in multiple colors and can be paired with a cozy sweater for a wintery take on Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic look. $22.99 AT AMAZON

Capezio 18" Leg Warmers These cozy knit leg warmers will keep your dancer’s ankles toasty warm in class, but we suspect they’ll make use of them at home, too. $20 AT FREE PEOPLE

Personalized Family Dance Party Art For the family who dance parties together, this fully customizable print can include up to 14 characters (including pets) so even the non-dancers in your family can feel included. $75 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

Ballerina Gifts

PreGymnastic Portable Ballet Barre Turn your living room into a ballet studio with this kid-friendly portable ballet barre. This light-but-sturdy bar has anti-slip feet and a carrying case so you can store it away when it’s not in use. $89.90 AT AMAZON

Bloch Women's Warm Up Boot These durable booties will keep your dancers feet warm between performances, because you don’t have to get ready if you stay ready. $42.73 AT AMAZON

The PlumBand Stretch Band Available in both kid and adult sizes, The Plum Band has the perfect amount of resistance for dancers who are looking to increase their flexibility. $22.95 AT AMAZON

Ballet Is Fun Turnboard Help your ballerina master the art of spotting with the official Turnboard, a popular dance training tool that improves core strength and builds turning confidence. $29.95

StretchPRO Foot Stretcher If your dancer is looking to increase their arch shape and flexibility, look no further. The StretchPRO foot stretcher comes with a silicon sleeve and comfortable heel cushions to get those toes pointed in no time. $49.95 AT AMAZON

The Art of Movement Dance enthusiasts will love The Art Of Movement — a collection of photographs of their favorite dancers, paired with quotes and insights from their favorite directors and choreographers. $42.45 AT AMAZON

