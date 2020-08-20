Twin Size Kid Beds So Fun, You’ll Wanna Sleep In Them Yourselves

Image courtesy of brands

So, the time has come. Your tiny toddler is ready to say goodbye to their beloved (and safe) crib. Whether they’re climbing out like a wild animal (with or without toddler rails) or have just outgrown their current one, you know you need to make the infamous switch to a kids’ twin size bed. To help make the transitional go smoothly, we’re here with some super fun and just plain cute options for your BIG KID (seriously, how did that happen so fast?). They’ll love them so much that the change will be easier for the both of you — hopefully. And yes, that means more sleep for you, less stress, and some much-needed chill time.

Full disclaimer: You should probably still be prepared for some early morning wake-ups and midnight creep sessions where your kid just stares at you thinking who knows what, but with the right pick, you should be pleasantly surprised. (Pro tip: A toddler rail can also help!) Below you’ll find everything from a heart canopy bed to a super sleek race car and magical unicorn twin bed frame. And if you’re trying to stick with your existing decor, we have some more subtle options that will still make bedtime a little more exciting.

DHP Canopy Bed With Metal Frame With 4.5 stars and over 2K reviews, this sweet canopy bed is definitely an Amazon kid bed favorite. It also comes in white, gold, and grey so you can pick the perfect color for your kiddo’s existing decor. The sweet details we love are the little heart shapes in the whimsical scroll design. We also love that there are guardrails to keep your LO from rollin off. Pair with some curtains for privacy and a finishing touch. One happy mama’s review: “This bed is so adorable. There are so many design options when it comes to the color of the bed, the curtains, and the comforter. It can be customized to fit your child’s favorite colors and/or characters which is great.” $80 AT WALMART

DHP Twin Metal Loft Bed With Slide This one might almost be too fun. The loft bed and slide combo makes moving out of the crib easy peasy. Some moms have put a cutting board or piece of cardboard to block the kiddos from wanting to slide down repeatedly in the middle of the night, but it’s not a problem for most toddlers and kids. The modern metal frame includes a guardrail that runs the length of the bed and fits a twin size mattress. The loft area below makes the most of the space and works well for a play area, toy and/or clothing storage, and so much more! You can also purchase the fire station curtain set to create a fun little zone, or even make some of your own as DIY project with the LO. Think: A jungle scene, a castle, etc. There are seriously so many options for this big kid bed. $153.62 AT AMAZON

Little Seeds Rowan Valley Forest Loft Bed This is a great twin bed for girls or boys. They’ll love the cool design and canopy roof. The play house-like frame is crafted with sturdy metal and has little windows, guard rails, a “fence,” and a fixed ladder to ensure safety. We love that it’s not too far off the ground to make mama nervous. For added privacy, the stylish striped canopy rolls down and helps keep the light out during nap time, quiet time, or whenever. It also comes in a grey and taupe color scheme if you’re looking for a more neutral vibe. One mama raved: “We bought this for my daughter’s first bed (transition from her crib). She’s almost 3 and she loves it! She was so excited when she saw it. I was hesitant about it being all metal, but I think it’s better than wood. At least there will be no splinters and there are no sharp edges anywhere. My husband had no problem putting it together.” $429.40 AT AMAZON

Delta Grand Prix Kids Race Car Bed Your kid will be so stoked on this bed that they’ll be “vroom vrooming” in their sleep. Available in three other colors and a special Paw Patrol edition, this speedy find will make any big kid happy.The aerodynamic spoiler, 3D accents, and decals make it look like the real thing, too! The mattress is designed to sit low for your child’s safety and eliminates the need for toddler rails. It also easily converts from a toddler to a twin size if you want to start small with the mattress. It’s a great twin bed for boys (or your car-loving gal). One mama raved: “The smile on my 3-yr- old’s face was priceless! Not only does he love the toddler bed, but my husband loved the fact that it didn’t take an aerospace engineering degree to put to together. Great quality, fun stickers and a fantastic transition for our little guy.” $183.99 AT AMAZON

UHOM Twin Wood House Bed Frame For a more minimalist look, this house-shaped kids’ bed is just the thing. We love it so much, we want one in our room, actually. The low-to-the-ground design makes it a safer option and creates the perfect little reading nook. The real beauty in this kids’ twin bed is what isn’t there. Picture some string pendant lights, a cute fabric draped over the roof for some privacy, and maybe even a mural on the wall side of the bed. Made by premium Finland pine it’s a nice wooden kids’ bed that will last for years to come. It’s also available in another house shape to suit their room layout and comes with the same twin bed dimensions. And it even comes in a kids trundle bed design by the same brand.One parent’s review says his toddler loves just playing in there, too: “I love this bed frame. My toddler thinks it is very fun, he enjoys sleeping in it as well as just sitting and playing in it. It was very easy to assemble.” $189.99 AT AMAZON

Delta Upholstered Twin Bed With JoJo Siwa Design Unicorns make everything more magical. Especially this vibrant JoJo Siwa design that is upholstered with 100% non-toxic materials for extra comfort and safety. With wooden slats included and no box spring required, this twin size bed is the perfect size and height for a tiny tot. The low-to-ground design enables easy access but it’s big enough that it will grow with them for years to come. $189.22 AT AMAZON

DONCO Campsite Loft Bunk Beds This one’s for the twin mamas out there. If you’re looking for a cute but space-conscious option for your kiddos, this rustic bunk bed is IT. The L-shaped design and campsite theme is functional and fun. Plus, the full size mattress on the bottom also offers extra room for snuggling up and reading bedtime stories together. Your LOs will love peeking their heads out of the little windows and having their own private retreat. Put some twinkly lights on there and you’ll have a starlit dreamland ready for hours and hours of quiet time… hopefully :). $673.04 AT AMAZON

Delta Wood Twin Princess Bed Simple and cute, this pick has the perfect little royal touch with a golden crown emblem on the headboard. The pink trim adds a bit of princess flair but nothing over the top. Built in guardrails keep your LO safe and are rounded with no sharp corners. Your little princess will be super snug and happy with this one. And you’ll be happy with its wooden and sturdy frame.To complete the set, pick up the matching shelf and easel. $83 AT WALMART

