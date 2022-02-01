15 Best Nontoxic Crib Mattresses So Baby And Toddler Can Sleep In Total Comfort

Getty Images / BFG Images

Crib mattresses come in all forms — organic crib mattresses, non-toxic crib mattresses, ultra-supportive crib mattresses… the list goes on. So, which one should you choose? And most importantly, which are the safest baby mattresses? Like everything you purchase for your baby, you’re gonna be doing some intense research, especially when it comes to finding the best crib mattresses. And there’s bound to be some headaches (and more questions) to follow. Which baby crib should you go with? Which bed rails work best? Should you buy disposable or reusable cloth diapers? How many swaddles or sleep sacks does one infant need? And just as you’re ticking off every essential in your registry, the one thing you realize is missing is the crib mattress. This is a big-ticket item as far as commitment (you’ll have it for years) and price (you don’t have to spend a lot, but the pricing really varies).

Buying the best crib mattress for your baby is getting harder and harder as more information comes out about how harmful traditional mattresses can be. There’s so much info out there about organic versus non-organic, and latex fibers versus rubber or cotton. It’s enough to make a busy and already exhausted parent’s head spin.

What type of mattress is best for a baby crib?

Rachel Mitchell, the founder of My Sweet Sleeper and a certified Pediatric & Maternity Sleep Consultant, helps clarify the big concerns including what exactly you’re looking for.

“Crib mattresses should always be firm to provide the safest surface for babies,” Mitchell begins. “We also want crib mattresses to be durable to withstand the wear and tear they might receive over the years. Ideally, you are able to use the same mattress with your baby in the newborn stage through toddlerhood and maybe even afterward, and as children get older they are harder on the mattress.”

Mitchell adds, “We also know that children can have accidents and soak through the sheets, so I definitely recommend investing in a waterproof mattress.” Of course, a crib mattress cover is another smart way to protect your investment.

Jean Moorjani, MD, FAAP, and a board-certified pediatrician at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, notes that whatever you choose, a good fit for your particular crib is key. “Even though it may seem like cribs and crib mattresses are all the same standard size, you want to select a crib mattress that fits appropriately in your chosen crib. Make sure that your crib mattress fits snugly in your crib without any extra spaces or gaps. Extra space might let your baby’s arm, leg, or head accidentally become trapped. Also, make sure that the crib sheets fit snugly so they do not slip off and potentially create a suffocating hazard for your baby.”

Essentially, you’re looking for something firm, thick, durable, waterproof, and the perfect size. It sounds like a lot, but trust us, Mama —it’s out there. And it’s organic!

What is a standard-size crib mattress?

Standard crib mattresses are about 28 by 52 inches, but there can be small variations in both “standard-size” cribs and crib mattresses that can ultimately impact safety. That’s why it’s always best to check the dimensions of your crib before purchasing a crib mattress, then double-check the fit before Baby sleeps on it.

Is a toddler mattress the same as a crib mattress?

Many crib mattresses are dual-sided, with one side being for infants, one side for toddlers. The major difference is the firmness; the infant side is extra firm to ensure safety and reduce the risk of accidental suffocation. Dual-sided mattresses tend to be more expensive, but they’ll last you much longer because your child can sleep on it for several years.

We’re not here to cause you any more headaches, which is why we did all the work and research in narrowing down the top crib mattresses for you. From non-toxic crib mattresses to foamless, PVC- and phthalate-free — no matter what specific certification, ingredient, or material you’re looking for. You and your baby can rest easy knowing every mattress on our list is non-toxic and free of harmful chemicals. And even better, many of these mattresses have a dual-side design so you can invest in one that will last you from infancy through the toddler years.

One major decision— and worry— off the list! (And yes, you CAN still add it to your registry.)

Best Affordable Crib Mattresses

Graco’s Premium Foam Crib & Toddler Mattress A tried and true brand in the world of baby gear Graco’s Premium Foam Crib & Toddler Mattress is a nursery essential at an affordable price. Like the Abbott, this mattress only features one level of firmness. That said, its appropriate for both age ranges, so if your baby-turned-toddler is comfortable on it, then why spend more? Featuring lightweight foam, this 7-pound mattress ships compressed, and once it’s unrolled, it’ll start to expand. It’s breathable, features a soft waterproof cover, and most importantly, it meets (or surpasses) plenty of safety standards. For starters, it’s GreenGuard Gold Certified, plus it’s free of prohibited phthalates, lead, and mercury. It also complies with ASTM International and CPSC safety standards as well as applicable federal flammability standards. Finally, it also passes what’s arguably the truest test of all: It’s highly rated by Amazon reviewers. $80.00 AT AMAZON

Sealy Baby Posture Perfect Mattress First, let’s talk certifications: The Sealy Posture Perfect Hybrid 2-Stage crib mattress is GreenGuard Gold Certified for indoor air quality, passes CPSIA lead and phthalate testing, and does not contain any toxic fire retardants. It’s made in the USA with imported parts and features a lifetime warranty on both workmanship and materials. Now, let’s talk about the other good stuff parents look for in a crib mattress. Waterproof cover? Check. Hypoallergenic layers? Check. Firmness? Check. Speaking of firmness, this mattress grows with your baby, too, so start them off on the firmest side as an infant, then when they’re toddler age, flip the mattress over for a softer, comfier version perfect for preschoolers. You’ll also love Sealy Posture Perfect’s two hypoallergenic layers of cotton wrap that ward off allergens and keep the mattress breathable. $90.00 AT AMAZON

Bubble bear Premium Foam Hypoallergenic Infant Crib Mattress Bubble Bear crib mattresses are free from chemicals and harmful materials, so you can sleep easy knowing your infant is safe at night. Measuring in at 52 x 27.6 x 5 inches, it’ll fit well in your nursery. They even have a fun animal pattern available, if that nursery happens to have a similar theme. “It’s such a soft mattress while still maintaining its firmness!” one Amazon customer exclaimed. “Thanks to the edges my baby can no longer slip down between the crib railing as well!” $70.00 AT AMAZON

Best Organic Crib Mattresses

Naturepedic Organic Baby Crib Natural Mattress Naturepedic isn’t just for adults with bad backs. Believe it or not, it’s beneficial for your youngest family members, too. Certified organic and non-toxic by the Global Organic Textile Standard and GreenGuard, this crib mattress comes in at 10-12 pounds—it’s the lightest crib mattress available, making it easy-peasy to change out BB’s sheets. We love the 2-stage dual firmness that provides 24/7 comfort for infants and toddlers alike. As you know, accidents unfortunately happen, but there’s a silver lining. The non-toxic waterproofing allows you to wipe clean to ensure that the mattress your baby is sleeping on is *actually* clean and free of germs. Raves one parent, “This mattress gives us peace of mind. The reason, because we spend a lot of our lifetime sleeping on a mattress. Making sure our mattress and our little guys mattress is free from chemicals was extremely important to us. When the mattress arrived it was packaged in plastic and then placed in a box. It’s labeled so you know which side to use, toddler or infant. You can definitely tell which side is the infant side due to extra firmness. What we liked about this mattress is the moment we took it out of the plastic there was absolutely no smell. The mattress is super easy to clean, we still use a mattress protector just for added protection. Also, we liked the fact the mattress is very lightweight allowing my 5ft tall wife the ability to change sheets easily.” $289.00 AT AMAZON

Modera Organic Cotton Dual-Sided Crib Mattress This crib mattress from Modera checks a lot of boxes you might have. It’s made of firm cotton but it’s also breathable. Toddlers will appreciate the fact that it’s also moldable on one side, so that they can comfortably get a good night’s sleep. Measuring in at 52″L x 27″W x 5.5″T, parents couldn’t be happier with this organic pick. “Don’t have anything negative to say about this mattress,” one Amazon reviewer said. My Son sleeps so hard on it and doesn’t want to get out of bed. He’s not waking up sweaty and I can’t hear him move around. Very good mattress for the price and comes packaged well. $110.00 AT AMAZON

BreathableBaby EcoCore Organic 300 Crib Mattress Measuring in at 52″L x 28″W x 6″T, this dual-sided organic mattress is made of 90% polyester and 10% organic fibers. By buying this mattress, you’re not only doing right by your baby — you’re also doing right by the environment. The poly fiber core in this mattress is made from over 300 recycled plastic bottles. But, the best news of all is that reviewers claim that their babies sleep comfortably and soundly on it. $191.00 AT AMAZON

Best Waterproof Crib Mattresses

Babyletto Pure Core with Hybrid Waterproof Cover Crib Mattress Accidents happen, vomit is inevitable, and it can be a constant struggle dealing with the clean up. Not to mention it can start to cost $$$ if your baby’s mattress isn’t holding up like you hoped and you find yourself needing to replace it. Babyletto’s Pure Core crib mattress with a hybrid waterproof cover is the answer to your leaky diaper woes. And before you ask, the mattress cover is vinyl free! The inside of the cover has the waterproof backing while the exterior is soft cotton that is gentle on your baby’s face. One Amazon reviewer says “The firm side is perfect for his current age and the softer side will be great for when he’s a toddler. Love the waterproof cover that comes in it. It doesn’t make a crunchy noise like a lot of waterproof covers do so it doesn’t disturb the baby and it’s super soft. I appreciate that it doesn’t have any chemical flame retardants and it’s a natural mattress. Gives me peace of mind.” $190.00 AT AMAZON

Lullaby Earth Breathe Safe 2-Stage Crib Mattress The Lullaby Earth Breathe Safe Crib & Toddler Mattress is lightweight, durable, and chemical-free so you can both breathe a sigh of relief. It includes a removable waterproof mattress cover that’s specifically designed to be breathable (see a pattern, here?) so Baby can sleep comfortably, too. Explains one Amazon reviewer who’d been shopping around, “Read so many reviews; the team at Buy Buy Baby really helped us understand why you want a firm mattress, but we also wanted a breathable one; not [one] full of chemicals, but that had flame resistance. Finally found one that checked all the boxes.” This dual-sided pick can be used all the way through your LO’s toddler years. $259 AT AMAZON

Serta Tranquility Eco Firm 2-Stage Premium Baby Crib Mattress Serta’s Tranquility Eco Firm is a great all-around choice for a mattress. Its eco-friendly, non-toxic build is Greenguard Gold and CertiPUR-US certified, so that means it’s a safe, worry-free choice for your child. It’s also dual-sided for better comfort and stability, and its vinyl cover is waterproof for super easy cleaning. Not only is it made int he USA, but it brings a 35-year warranty. Shares this Amazon customer, “I decided to purchase this mattress to replace [the foam] mattress that came with our crib due to concerns about toxic emissions. This mattress carries the Green Guard certification for low chemical emissions, and is very well constructed – it seems like it will last for a long time. The mattress is a perfect fit for the standard crib – leaving no gaps are spaces along the edges. There is an infant side and a toddler side (the infant side is clearly marked on the mattress). This mattress is also very quiet – does not make crunchy noises when the baby moves around. Highly recommend!!” $132.00 AT AMAZON

Colgate Eco Classica III Toddler Mattress No need to worry about toxic foam with the Colgate Eco Classica III. This mattress uses eco foam infused with plant oils, so you can rest easy knowing your baby is sleeping on one of the most all-natural mattresses available. Made in the USA, the Eco Classic features 6 inches of thick, orthopedic mattress that can fit most standard cribs and toddler beds. It also features extra seams for added durability and has all the eco-friendly and nontoxic certifications a parent could possibly want out of a crib mattress: GreenGuard Gold, CertiPUR-US certified, CPSIA compliant, and compliant with all federal and state flammability requirements. It grows with your baby, featuring a firm infant-friendly side and then a less firm side for toddlers who prefer more comfort. The cover is made from certified organic cotton and is also waterproof, so when spills happen, you know what to do, Mom. Throw it in the wash and you’re good to go! $219.00 AT AMAZON

Best Dual-Sided Crib Mattresses

Newton Baby Crib Mattress There’s a reason why this crib mattress by Netwon is a top-rated crib mattress. Measuring in at 52″L x 28″W x 5.5″T, this 2-sided mattress is good for both infants and toddlers — and has the lasting power to be reused for multiple kids. This mattress doesn’t contain any foam, glue, latex or springs, making it a safe and reliable choice. It also comes in colors like pink and blue, in case you’re really looking to personalize your nursery. $300.00 AT AMAZON

Moonlight Slumber Little Dreamer Mattress Your little dreamer can catch peaceful ZZZs on this crib mattress from Moonlight Slumber. Made in the USA and also GreenGuard Gold-Certified, this mattress is free of vinyl, polyethylene, PVC, lead, and phthalates (AKA all the bad stuff that could reside in a mattress). It’s non-toxic, waterproof, and features a nylon cover that’s as safe as it is durable. The infant side of this mattress features an extra firm high-density foam mattress, while the toddler side is made from regular firm foam, making it a softer, more peaceful option for your child as they grow. Hypoallergenic and made with CertiPUR-certified foam, the Moonlight Slumber mattress is also treated for antimicrobial protection to ward off bacteria, allergens, and dust mites. See? This mattress doesn’t just help your baby sleep; it also keeps them from getting sick! $200.00 AT AMAZON

