These Nursery Blackout Curtains Will Help Baby (And Therefore, Everyone) Sleep

Pottery Barn Kids / Amazon

Nursery blackout curtains can make a huge difference in the quality of sleep your baby or toddler is getting, especially if they have a hard time falling asleep or staying asleep when it’s bright outside. If this is the case, no amount of soothing from a stuffed animal (if they’re old enough) or a sound machine will help them drift off to dreamland while tucked in their beds; the only solution is some light-blocking window treatments. Blackout curtains are made of extra-thick material — usually a combination of polyester and cotton — that can cut out the light in a room up to 90 percent. (You know that Age of Aquarius song that’s like, “Let the sunshine, let the sunshine iiiiinnnnn?” Blackout curtains do the exact opposite of that.)

Related: 165+ Disney Character Names That’ll Bring Back Those Magical Memories

Early bedtime and daytime naps can be a challenge when it’s bright in your child’s bedroom, especially when daylight saving time rears its ugly head. Not to mention, your little one’s new routine might be waking up at the butt crack of dawn while the rest of the family just wants to keep sleeping. The best way to overcome the sun’s light is to trick your kiddo into thinking it’s pitch black outside with blackout curtains to help everyone get more zzz’s.

Not all blackout curtains are created equal, however. Some are utter perfection and let you invite the sun in on your terms. Others are too thin and have inadvertent teeny tiny holes that let pinpoints of sun sneak through. But we’re here to help you find the ones that work best for your nursery, because we feel your exhaustion.

We’ve rounded up some high-rated blackout curtains that do their job well so everyone in the family can get optimal sleep. Keep in mind, you’ll need to purchase a curtain rod separately if you don’t already have one. (And for older tots who have a hard time staying in bed, might we recommend a sleep training clock?) Sweet dreams!

Best Nursery Blackout Curtains

Nicetown Blackout Curtain Panels The people have spoken for these blackout curtain panels with almost 30,000 5-star reviews. They fully block out the light, so if that’s what you’re going for, this set of two might be the winner. They come in a whole bunch of solid colors in a whole bunch of different sizes. One reviewer wrote, “The curtains are thick and remind me of heavy hotel curtains. Even in broad daylight, they make my bedroom completely pitch black. The material is also really nice.” $25.49 AT AMAZON

Vangao Blackout Curtains We love these space-themed curtains for their playfulness and unique color schemes. Rocket ships, UFOs, stars, planets, and comets are fun to look at no matter how old you are. As for the colors, they come in black, navy, grey, and white with gold (white with gold!!), and in three lengths: 63 in., 84 in., and 95 in. $29.99 AT AMAZON

Pottery Barn Kids Chloe Rainbow Blackout Curtains The perfect blackout curtains for a sweet rainbow-themed room. They’re so thick, they can also help block out sound, which is great if you have a kiddo who’s sensitive to noises outside. You can purchase these multi-colored striped curtains individually or as a set of two. They come in three lengths: 63 inches, 84 inches, and 94 inches, all of which are 44 inches wide. $59 AT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Amazon Basics Travel Blackout Shade Sometimes Amazon Basics surprises us with their useful and well-made products — this is one of those times. This single panel shade has suction cups at the top to keep as much light out as possible and velcro edges so you can customize the dimensions. Aside from the adorable design options (including elephants, space, hearts, and dinos), our favorite thing about this curtain is its travel capabilities. Traveling with a blackout shade is truly genius. $32.37 AT AMAZON

Eclipse Insulated Darkening Curtain You can’t beat the price on this single panel shade, especially if you don’t need two curtains for the window you want to cover (although you can always buy two of them). If your child’s nursery could use a big splash of color, this curtain can certainly bring it. There are 23 colors and five sizes to choose from. One reviewer wrote, “Despite the bright nature of these curtains, they block out light to a pretty insane degree. Installation was as easy as any other curtains: you just scoot the curtain on the rod and put the rod back up.” $17.99 AT AMAZON

Mangata Blackout Curtains With Cutouts There’s something magical about these blackout curtains. Perhaps it’s the super fun small cutouts of stars and moons that let sun shine through their shapes. Or maybe it’s the fact that they still do their job of keeping out most of the sunlight, even with those small cutouts. These curtains bring an element of fun to any nursery. They come in four size options and several colors. $28.59 AT AMAZON

Pony Dance Blackout and Sheer Curtains Curtains can block out the sun and still be stylish, like these blackout curtains that include a sheer layer over top. They offer the best of both worlds — they allow sun in when you want it while still offering privacy, and when you don’t, just shut all the curtains. If you’re looking to add some elegance to the room, these well-made curtains can definitely help. One reviewer wrote, “I love that I can tie the blackout panels and use the sheers for filtered light during the day.” $52.95 AT AMAZON

PrinceDeco Nursery Blackout Curtains Here’s a perfect set of blackout curtains for a nursery or kids’ room, especially for any solar system-obsessed little one. These well-made curtains have little stars all over them in a beautiful celestial theme. They’re soft and thick, but not ridiculously heavy like many other brands. There are two size options and three color choices: grey, pink, and navy. $29.49 AT AMAZON

Harriet Bee Olivares Geometric Blackout Curtain Panel The color of this blackout curtain is just so pretty — whether you choose turquoise, coral, or grey. A geometric design adds a layer of fun to this single panel curtain, and it stands out in a room with neutral walls and it’s available in three sizes to fit most windows. Note: According to reviews, this curtain won’t completely block out the sun, but it works well enough to help your little one fall asleep when it’s still sunny outside. $18.10 AT WAYFAIR

HLC.ME Arrow Blackout Curtain These fun curtains do more than just block out the sun — they’ll add chic decor to your space. Available in five colors and five sizes, this is a versatile pick that will work for most rooms or nurseries. Reviewers note that these curtains don’t block out 100 percent of the sun, but they do make the room a lot darker, so if you don’t need or want complete darkness, this set is a good option. $36.99 AT AMAZON

Society6 Summer Vista Blackout Curtain A denser version of standard curtains, this beautiful option can be purchased as one panel or two panels and comes in two size options. Hanging it over your baby’s window will obviously keep the sun out, but it’ll also act like a piece of artwork. In fact, you may find yourself wanting to keep it closed just so you can look at its beauty. $55.99 AT SOCIETY6

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.