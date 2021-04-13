10 Best Bourbon Glasses That Truly Bring Out The Flavor In Your Drink

Getty Images/krisanapong detraphiphat

Finding the best bourbon glasses takes some skill and taste. And we’re here to help with that. (Also, bourbon glasses make an amazing gift for someone who loves bourbon. Just sayin’.) Bourbon is a form of whiskey that’s distilled from mainly corn and made in the States, often but not exclusively in Kentucky, whereas Scotch is a whisky made in Scotland mainly from malted barley. And BTW, “whiskey” is the American spelling, and “whisky” is used by the rest of the world, so no, that wasn’t a typo on our end! Regardless how you spell it or what kind you prefer, to really enjoy it, you might want to invest in some specific drinkware instead of repurposing the wine glasses in your sink.

Most bourbon and whiskey glasses have heavy bases and specific shapes to help draw out the aromas of the liquor, but many can also be used for other cocktails if you’re in the mood for something different. Whether you’re looking for something traditional to sip with or vessels that will just look great in on your bar cart, here are 10 great bourbon glasses for your next happy hour at home.

Best Bourbon Glasses

Glencairn Whisky Glasses The Glencairn is probably the most recognizable glass for drinking bourbon or whiskey, with its short stand and distinct shape. The curve of the crystal glass is designed to bring the aroma of your beverage up to your nose as you sip and enjoy. One reviewer said, “This is the best Scotch/Whiskey glass on the market today…. the Glencairn glass is simply superior because of its shape — it concentrates the aromas in an optimal fashion, and half the enjoyment of drinking fine Scotch is in the nose. The glass is shaped so that you don’t have to be in contact with the part of the glass that holds the liquor when you grab it, so that you don’t warm up your fine scotch.” $29.99 AT AMAZON

Libbey Signature Kentucky Bourbon Trail Whiskey Glasses If you’re a fan of Kentucky bourbons, sip yours from the official tasting glass of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. The glasses have a thick base for gripping, wide walls, and a thin rim to bring out the drink’s aromas. The set comes with four glasses that are stackable and dishwasher-safe. One reviewer said, “My whiskey and all beverage tasting has become elevated to a new level of possibility. The aroma is now front-and-center of the drink experience. I thought Glencairn glasses were the top, but these develop the full flavor better and allow the alcohol vapors to not assail my nose or eyes when sampling. Holds a perfect pour too!” $32.99 AT AMAZON

Riedel Tumbler Spey Whisky Glasses Riedel’s Spey whiskey tumblers have an art Nouveau design that’s both classy and timeless, ideal for any occasion. They’re named after a Scottish river that’s known for single malt Scotch, so go ahead and enjoy your favorite bourbon or whiskey-based cocktail in them. They can hold 10 ounces of liquid and they’re also dishwasher-safe. One reviewer said, “I bought these as a gift for my boyfriend who likes a good bourbon, these glasses were a huge hit. The cut crystal design looks even better in person, and the glasses have a very nice weight to them. They feel really luxurious in your hand and seem to be quite sturdy. These are thin crystal glasses that you have to be daintily careful with, they seem that they will stay beautiful and last a long time.” $33.00 AT AMAZON

Best Whiskey Glasses

The NEAT Glass Official Competition Judging Glasses For anyone who enjoys their whiskey or bourbon neat (without ice), this is the glass for you. It’s short and has a wide mouth to let you swirl your bourbon and take in all the aromas without any burn. It’s made of lead-free crystalline and is also the official glass of many spirit competitions. One reviewer said, “These glasses really do make for a better sipping and nosing experience…I finally see why my grandfather used to sip his whiskey and brandy from this type of glass when I was younger. It definitely brings the whole experience up several notches above other types of glasses! These glasses are for sipping and enjoying your spirits over thirty minutes to an hour…not guzzling them down! In order to really enjoy your spirits you must inhale through your nose as you take a sip..don’t forget to swirl around the mouth before swallowing and start savoring all the highlights from initial sips to the darker spicier or even sweeter notes after swallowing. The shape of this glass really does increase the flavor profiles of what you are sipping!” $20.99 AT AMAZON

Norlan Whisky Glasses Enjoy your whiskey or bourbon in a double-walled glass that makes your drink look more dramatic and also brings out the flavors due to the shape of the inner walls. It’s made from a lightweight borosilicate glass and designed for people who like their whiskey neat. One reviewer said, “I have several dozen whiskey glasses of various shapes and sizes. This one is my favorite by far. It concentrates the whiskey’s bouquet just at the lip… it’s a pleasure to swish the liquid around and enjoy its colors… and it has just the right heft to accompany a pipe in one hand and the whiskey in the other. Sit in your easy chair with this in your hand and the sense that all is alright with the world is not far away.” $48.00 AT AMAZON

Crystal Whiskey Glasses

Venero Crystal Whiskey Glasses These crystal whiskey glasses have a twisted design that will add some extra style to your evening. The glasses also have thick sides and a base to both keep your bourbon at the right temperature as well as prevent the glasses from accidentally breaking. They come in a set of four, can hold a generous pour (10 ounces), and are also dishwasher-safe, so clean-up is a breeze. One reviewer said, “Just used them last evening for the first time. These tumblers are beautifully crisp, clear, and bright to look at, and once you become familiar with the shape and feel in your hand are a tremendous joy and pleasure to sip your favorite “pour” from. The tumblers come gorgeously packaged in a presentation style box and would be a perfect gift set for anyone who enjoys sipping good whiskey or even as an unusual wedding gift.” $29.97 AT AMAZON

KANARS Crystal Whiskey Glasses This set includes four (you can also opt for a set of six) 10-ounce whiskey glasses that are made with high quality, lead-free crystal. They have a solid base with a twist and are ultra clear to help you enjoy both the sight and smell of your bourbon. One reviewer said, “The glasses are very attractive with the slight twist of the base in relation to the sides and top. This glass is very comfortable in your hand. Your fingers can grasp the glass in a very secure way even with condensation on the exterior of the glass.” $29.99 AT AMAZON

Mofado Crystal Whiskey Glasses Upgrade your usual rocks glasses with these sturdy, hand-blown whiskey glasses. These are serious bourbon vessels: they’re made from lead-free crystal, have a thick base with an attractive indentation underneath, and weigh over a pound each. They can hold up to 12 ounces of liquid and fit oversized ice cubes. One reviewer said, “These glasses are very nice. They are heavy enough to not be knocked over easily, but they also have a nice feel in the hand. They are the perfect size for most mixed drinks. A very understated and very beautiful touch is the triangular divet cut out of the bottom of the glass. It reflects the drink inside the glass, and it is quite beautiful. It adds just a touch of elegance.” $25.00 AT AMAZON

Unique Whiskey Glasses

Dragon Glassware Diamond Whiskey Glasses A true conversation starter, this diamond-shaped whiskey glass is tilted at a 50-degree angle to sit on your table like a piece of art. Don’t worry about the precarious nature of the lean though; the glass is anti-rocking and spill-proof, so you can enjoy your bourbon in your mouth and not all over the table. It’s lead-free, dishwasher-safe, and can hold 10 ounces of liquid. One reviewer said, “Poured some Irish whiskey into a normal cup, and all I could smell was alcohol. Poured the same whiskey into one of these glasses, and could actually pick up the flavor notes of the whiskey. They look like they would tip over and spill at some point, but they are sturdy! They even pass the intoxication test. When hand to eye coordination goes down hill, these glasses won’t.” $54.99 AT AMAZON

LIITON Grand Canyon Whiskey Glasses Bring the mountains to you for your next at-home tasting. These crystalline glasses have a unique, 3D mountain range design that runs along the inside of the glasses, which not only looks cool but also helps aerate your whiskey or spirit of choice. The sturdy glasses have a heavy base, are shatter-resistant, and are dishwasher-safe as well. One reviewer said, “If you are looking for the perfect glass from your favorite spirit, look no more. These glasses are much nicer than what the picture shows. They have a thick/ heavy bottom. The weight is perfect. The mountain design is unique which separates them from all the other glasses that have some type of design. Very classy.” $39.95 AT AMAZON

